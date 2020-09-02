Iran’s Third Wave Of COVID-19 – A Doctor’s Perspective

A doctor in Iran told NewsBlaze that “Over the past three to four months, the number of COVID cases has increased, especially in workplaces.”

The expected “second wave” talked about by many is not the last, according to this doctor. “It appears that the second wave of COVID-19 is over and a third wave appears to be starting.”

There are increasing numbers of people in Iran with a wide range of symptoms of the disease. These include respiratory distress, gastrointestinal symptoms, skin symptoms, and cardiovascular symptoms. There have been cases of sudden stroke and heart attack, and these appear to be quite common.

Official figures from Iran’s government reporting the number of infections and deaths are much lower than actual cases. This was noted in our earlier reporting, with figures maintained by PMOI/MEK. Asked about official reporting, the doctor said, “the numbers coming from official sources should be multiplied by 3 to 5.”

As seen in other countries, older people are more likely to die, due to their compromised immune systems and comorbidities. “Men and women starting in the fourth and fifth decades of life or later appear to be the worst affected. There are many more deaths in older people.”

One difference currently in Iran is that children are now being affected more than they were previously. This may be due to poor general health, as there is a large poor population due to government mismanagement, exacerbated by the effects of sanctions. Iran’s fascist government pays little attention to the ordinary people, concentrating on the IRGC and their businesses.

The doctor said “Now it seems to be affecting more children, both in the number of cases and the number of deaths. For example, recently an eight-year-old girl died from what appears to be encephalitis after being diagnosed with Coronavirus. The numbers are much lower than what is happening to older people.”

Medications used in other countries such as

– Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin + Zinc

– Ivermectin + Doxycycline + Zinc

– Budesonide + Azithromycin + Zinc

appear not to be available at all, and any that are available are very expensive.

“Iran has different medicines than these, but all are very expensive,” the doctor said.

As noted in our story “Early Detection And Treatment Vital to Beating COVID-19,” Dr. Richard Bartlett told NewsBlaze, “this coronavirus is the only disease that isn’t being tackled by using the time-tested control method of early detection and early treatment.”

In Iran, most people do not go to the hospital when they have mild symptoms, and by the time they experience severe symptoms, it is too late. The Iranian doctor said “Any medications the hospitals have are only useful in the early weeks after diagnosis. In severe and acute cases there is no good therapeutic response at all.”

Wages in Iran are very low, plus, many people are either out of work or on strike against the government, which controls everything.

“Workers’ salaries are around $100 a month. The salary for general physicians is around $300. Resident, intern and nurse salaries are around $120. Specialists doctors earn between $500 to $1,500 per month. The typical cost of medication and treatment in a hospital for two weeks is around $2,000 to $5,000. A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19 costs $300.”

Most people in Iran cannot afford to pay these costs, so they get no treatment.

As has been seen in other countries, there has been a lack of protective equipment, and medical staff in Iran are especially vulnerable to picking up infections, both because of the availability of PPE and the cost of protection.

Iran’s medical staff, including nursing and medical care specialists in hospitals only have protective equipment if they provide it themselves. Protective equipment is expensive, the doctor said. “Medical staff must be careful not to infect their families, relatives, children and others after leaving the hospital.”

Sometimes, the Iranian government provides low quality Chinese and counterfeit equipment, but even that is very limited. When they have nothing else, medical staff must make one low quality mask last for a 12 to 18 hour shift.

Because of the widespread and systemic poverty in Iran, the Iranian government forces medical staff to work with almost no facilities, including face masks and gloves. There are severe shortages of hygiene and basic health facilities.

Speaking about infection and death rates, the doctor estimated that 90 percent of people who get COVID-19 recover from the virus. 5% have serious complications but survive, and 5% die.

The doctor said “the government seeks safety from COVID without any plan, and with no funding.”

Iran has little to no medicine, insufficient hospital facilities, and no way to treat most of the population, who are poor. This is the reason for the increasing number of deaths seen up to now.

Iran is like most other countries in one way – it has no coherent plan to cope with or overcome COVID-19.

Four decades of pressure on the population, official government corruption and war have left Iran in a very poor position.

“Medicine, medical treatment, hospital facilities and diagnostic laboratories are very expensive and also very limited. Any medicines that are available are kept only for the upper class of society and those affiliated with government. Most other people cannot afford medicine or hospital visits.”

If poor people are infected with COVID-19 and their condition becomes serious, it is expected they will probably die.

Free capacity in Iran’s hospitals and ICUs was limited even before coronavirus arrived. Now it is much worse, even in Tehran, provincial capitals and large cities. “In the deprived parts of the country there is now a full-fledged human catastrophe,” the doctor said.



It is estimated that around 30% of of Iran’s population have been infected so far. The doctor suspects there may be more because some people, especially the poor do not go to the hospital even though they are affected, and some who are infected twice do not go back to the hospital because they cannot afford it and they got little help while there. Some estimates say that up to 70% of the population will have been infected by the end of 2020.

In the absence of effective medicinal treatment, hospital facilities, or a vaccine, the government appears to be seeking to quarantine people where they live. Also in earlier reporting, the government sought to deflect blame from the high death toll. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said, “It is not possible to put all the burden on the government and quasi-governmental organs.” Iran, Covid-19: Can’t Blame Everything on Government and Parastatals

The doctor said, “people with weak immune systems may quickly go from a mild case to severe and then death. Those who have cardiovascular disease, diabetes and high blood pressure and those who have cancer are especially at risk. In severe and advanced cases, the immune system’s severe response has caused widespread inflammation and dysfunction of multiple body organs. This results in multiple organ failure. A cytokine storm is most likely to cause death.”

Asked about medical staff, the doctor said, “More than 15,000 of them have caught the new Coronavirus. About 300 doctors and nursing and medical care staff died of it. Also, about the same number of relatives and their affiliated families.”

There are many people in Iran’s prisons, including many political prisoners. The doctor said “It is known that if prisoners pay a lot of money in bribes, they can get medicine and treatment. And if not, they will die. No matter what happens in the prisons, the government always denies it.”

People in Iran also blame China for this coronavirus – they call it “the biological invasion from China.”

Asked about a message for people outside of Iran, the doctor said “Know that Iranians are a peaceful companionate nation. We had a history of brilliant civilization, and we once had a prosperous and happy life before the 1978 revolution. We wish to change the rule of the mullahs, ayatollahs and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. We ask for support, but not for this government. The Iranian nation deserves a better government. We are not looking for war or conflict with any nation. We want peace and friendship and tranquility. The people seek an opportunity for widespread change, social welfare, social justice and happiness.”

Finally, the doctor said, “Iran has many problems. The government controls everything. There have been many big crises including economic, social, cultural and environmental crises. Water shortages are common. Air and environmental pollution are common. The war between the people and the government is on the rise.”