The evil Iranian regime continues to use the horrific practice of torture against adult and child citizens who were arrested in the 2019 protests.

Amnesty International recently announced “Iran’s police, intelligence and security forces, and prison officials have committed a catalogue of shocking human rights violations, in connection with the nationwide protests of November 2019.” In addition, the Iranian opposition (National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) revealed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) maintain many secret detention centers.

The names of people in this report have been obfuscated to protect their identity because they and their families are at serious risk.

NCRI’s sources inside Iran allowed them to reveal these serious issues:

Torture in Secret IRGC Intelligence Detention Centers

A protester known as M-A was arrested by the IRGC Intelligence Division and taken to an unmarked detention center. Once there, he was tortured for two days with batons and shockers on sensitive parts of his body. Another protester (G-A), was arrested by IRGC intelligence and taken to a gym for a week, where they tortured him with a shocker and a baton. He was forced to undress and was hit on the sensitive parts of his body with a shocker. Another prisoner (M-S), was tortured in the same place, also forced to undress.

Mock Execution

The IRGC often uses mock execution to torture detained protesters. It was used on many people detained in the November Uprising. In some cases, the prisoner is thrown off a rooftop.

It has been learned the detained protester M-A underwent mock execution more than once. One time, he was placed in the trunk of a car and transported to another location where he was told to prepare himself for execution. While he was blind-folded, they fired a gun near his ear and around him.

In some cases, a regime cleric is present, taking part in the torture. The cleric tells the prisoner to make his will and to prepare for execution. Some prisoners are refused food and told they would be executed at night. They are handcuffed and taken out of the cell.

Another detained protester in Evin Prison (A-R) was blind-folded and severely tortured in the prison’s ward 240. Next, they took him to another area of the prison and told him to make a will because “we want to hang you.” The whole scene was set for execution. The prisoner was stood up on a stool and they continued psychological torture for hours.

Torture of Children and Adolescents

Many children and adolescents under the age of 18 were among those arrested during the uprising in November 2019. They were also severely tortured. One, (A-K) was tortured with a shocker and baton and was also whipped, and had his nails pulled out. Another under 18 detainee (A-M), was tortured with a shocker. A number of the young detainees were raped multiple times.

A method used to torture these detainees is to pour cold water underneath the prisoner on the floor of their cell. They are kept in that condition for days, causing leg and back pain and other serious complications.

Torture Epidemic

Amnesty International reported “there was widespread use of torture and other ill-treatment by police, intelligence and security agents and prison officials against men, women, and children, both during arrest and later in detention.” The organization called torture an “epidemic” in Iran.

Underground Prison in Shiraz

At the entrance of Ebrat prison in Shiraz, southwest Iran is a sign that says “There is no God here.” Here, the IRGC Intelligence Division in Shiraz tortures the detainees, including Navid Afkari, a wrestling champion who was executed last week. He was held in this prison together with his brothers.

Reports say that detainees are tortured blindfolded in this prison. They are hung from the ceiling and beaten with a cable on the hands, feet, and fingers. In many cases, the prisoner’s fingers break. Another torture method used here is to strip the prisoner and place him in extremely cold weather. Many of these detainees are left unattended after brutal torture with their wounds becoming infected. Some prisoners have their nails pulled out.

Three detainees died while being tortured.

Death row prisoners are transferred to solitary confinement on the night prior to their execution.

The murderous regime is cautious to prevent leaking of the identity of Ebrat prison detainees.

Appeals to International Community

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the NCRI, has appealed to the international community to take notice of what is happening to people arrested and detained during the November uprising.

Mrs. Rajavi asked that people around the world be the voice of Iranians who have no avenue of free and peaceful expression of their views and protests. She asked that the international leaders impose meaningful pressure and sanctions to stop the ongoing brutality and torture in Iran.