The Story of Ameneh Shahbazi and Sacrifice in Iran Protests

Iranian authorities acknowledged that the recent wave of uprisings took place in 29 of Iran’s 31 provinces. The unrest resulted in a heavy toll on the regime as well as a heavy toll on the people. As usual, the religious fascist regime used excessive force to suppress unrest. Ameneh Shahbazi is another innocent whose life was sacrificed to the evil mullahs.

Many people familiar with the regime and its tactics say this clearly shows the weakening of the regime. “The regime is scared,” they said. A sharp and steep gas price hike was the impetus for the people of Iran taking to the streets to show their disgust with the uncaring government.

Jim Phillips, a Heritage Foundation senior Middle East analyst, talking about the regime’s weakness said: “The regime had to act swiftly and harshly because it has lost most of its credibility amongst its own people and fighting back is its only way of survival.”

“The bottom line is that the regime is ready and wants to use force to suppress protests and unrest because it sees its survival at stake.” – Alan Goldsmith, UANI analyst.

The people of Iran know their lives are at risk when they oppose this regime, but they have vowed to continue their fight.

Parvin, a protestor at the scene told United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI): “Our morale is high. What is most interesting to me is that the spirit of cooperation and assistance has increased significantly.”

Ameneh Shahbazi Killed In Karaj

Ameneh Shahbazi was killed in the street in the city of Karaj where she had stopped to help a wounded man. Ameneh was a housewife and the mother of a 15-year old boy named Amir, twelve-year-old Morsad and four-year-old Baran. Her husband was a motorcycle driver.

A witness at the scene of the shootings by security forces told the story of what happened to Ameneh Shahbazi:

She was passing by when there was a commotion in the street and a man was shot in the leg. She saw him and came over to help. While she was helping the man, security forces shot Ameneh in the back. The 34 year-old was shot directly on 26 Aban.

According to the witness, Ameneh’s body was not delivered to the family. Workers at the morgue told one of Ameneh’s relatives that her body would be sent to Behesht Zahra cemetery. When Ameneh’s family arrived at the cemetery, they were informed that the body was never brought there.

“She had gone out of the house to get the medication, and she noticed the crowd. Close by, there was a man on the ground, shot and bleeding. She bends over to wrap her scarf around him to stop the bleeding. She was shot in the back of her head.”

The family were sent back to the morgue. They were told the body would have to go to forensics and would be buried afterwards and her family notified.

At the forensics lab, at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tehran, they had to attend an information session, and were advised not to invite many people to the funeral. They were also told they must not conduct any interviews, either at the foresnics lab or anywhere else.

Ameneh’s body was finally delivered to her family on Tuesday. The Security forces only released the body after the family was forced to pay about 4.5 million tomans (just over $1000 USD). The Center For Human Rights in Iran has a good accounting of the story.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Ameneh Shahbazi’s family was asked to attend the Intelligence office in the city of Malard. “I am not sure what the reason might be, perhaps another session of intimidation and threats. They have been asked to go.”

Regime Repression on Women

Because of the active and leading role played by women in recent uprisings, the Iranian regime seeks to impose a new phase of repression on them. The regime is unaware that suppressing the women will act as a noose on the body of the regime.

A protester in Fardis, Karaj, observed “Plainclothes regime spies crowded together with protesters, and as soon as the police entered the scene, several of the spies pulled out their weapons and secretly started to shoot bullets to the chest and abdomen and back of the people, at close range.”

This means that the probability of a bullet missing its target was zero. The injured and dead were immediately taken by a group, not the local people.

The eye witness saw two of his friends being shot. A few days later, the families of the two were unable to find any trace of them in any hospital. The witness said, “Other people were also under the impression that the wounded were being taken away to hospitals by the people, but not so, they were apparently plainclothes security.”