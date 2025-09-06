An Eye Opener To Europe: Avoiding Reality, Reality Hits You In The Face

As I see it from the United States: when Europe decided to become an Islamist continent.

My LinkedIn friend Arthur Blok, a Dutch author/journalist/lecturer and entrepreneur manages the blog “Liberum Vox Populi Vox DEI.” Arthur has written five books in Dutch, including a biography of his journey of discovery, “Mijn zoektocht in Libanon” (Translated to English: “My search in Lebanon”) (2006), which was translated to Arabic (2010)

Arthur is most concerned about the current and worsening state of affairs in Europe. We exchanged our opinions and they matched. In reply to his request, here is my opinion in an eye opener op-ed in which I appeal to the indigenous Europeans in Germany, Belgium, France, Greece, Italy and other European countries that are in a similar state of affairs. Pay attention.

Chancellor Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel served as Germany’s Chancellor from 2005 to 2021.

During the years 2014 and 2016, with 2015 being the most dramatic year, the European refugee crisis peaked. Over 1.3 million people sought asylum in Europe, the largest wave since World War II. Angela Merkel’s immigration stance during this time was shaped by a mix of humanitarian urgency, geopolitical instability, and European policy gaps.

While Merkel may not have specifically aimed to “import Islamists,” her policies did result in a very large influx of refugees, many of whom came from Muslim-majority countries, and a small number of whom were later linked to extremist Islamist activities.

The 1.3 million asylum seekers, mostly unvetted Muslims, who arrived in Europe in 2015 came primarily from regions devastated by war, persecution, and instability: Syria: due to civil war, Assad regime violence, ISIS terror; Afghanistan: due to Taliban insurgency, ongoing conflict; Iraq: Sectarian violence, ISIS occupation; Pakistan: Extremist violence, political instability; Eritrea: Authoritarian regime, forced conscription; Nigeria: Boko Haram insurgency, ethnic conflict; Somalia: Civil war, terrorism, famine.

As I watch what is taking place in Europe today, those who sought asylum brought along with them their country’s ethos and culture. They just moved to 1st world continent Europe and dragged along with them their 3rd world behavior and basically did not assimilate.

2005–2014, Germany’s Gradual Immigration Policy Shifts

Merkel’s government supported immigration reforms, which included the 2005 Immigration Act; the act recognized Germany as a country of immigration and aimed to integrate migrants more effectively.

I must say that it is rather obvious Germany failed its effective migration integration policy.

Between 2009 and 2014, Germany’s net migration rose significantly – from 100,000 to 580,000 annually.

2015, a Pivotal Year

Merkel’s landmark decision was to open Germany’s borders to refugees claiming to be fleeing war-torn countries like Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Her statement “Wir schaffen das” (“We can do this”) became symbolic of Germany’s open-door policy, when over 1 million unvetted refugees entered Germany that year alone.

Facing Backlash and Security Concerns

During the 2016–2017 years the immigration policy ricocheted with backlash and security concerns that have been reaching new peaks each day since.

A series of violent incidents – including the Cologne New Year’s Eve assaults, the Würzburg train attack, and the Ansbach bombing – raised public concern about security and integration.

These events intensified criticism of Merkel’s refugee policy, but it was too late. The imported unvetted Muslims are there to stay in Europe.

Merkel’s Response and Strategy

Merkel responded to the immigration build up crisis by focusing on integration through language courses, education, and employment programs. As for security, her government increased surveillance and tightened asylum procedures after 2016.

It seems as if Merkel did not do her homework when it comes to Islam and its followers. Merkel’s policies may have not been designed to “import Islamists,” rather, they were probably humanitarian in nature. The challenge was balancing compassion with national security – a tension that defined much of the debate during her tenure.

From what we see on our TV screens or read, it is clear that these policies have been rather ineffective. Refugee policy in Germany and other European countries is now leading to a surge in support for anti-immigration parties, reshaping Germany and other European countries’ political landscape.

Is it now too late?

The Schengen Policy

The Schengen Area is Europe’s open borders system that encompasses 29 European countries that have officially abolished border controls at their common borders.

And thus Merkel’s policy metastasized to the whole of Europe and the Muslims she imported into Germany wandered to other countries in Europe where they settled.

Following these refugees who received an easy stake in Europe, were their extended family members.

Tommy Robinson

It is worth mentioning here Tommy Robinson, born in Luton, England, and grew up in a working-class area with a significant Muslim population. He is one of the most controversial figures in British politics, known primarily for having outspoken opposition to Islam and Islamist immigration.

Robinson’s activism has centered on portraying Islam as a threat to British values. His efforts include founding the English Defence League (EDL) in 2009; a street protest movement that claimed to oppose “Islamic extremism,” and became widely criticized for inciting anti-Muslim hatred and violence

Robinson promoted content that frames Islam as inherently incompatible with Western society.

Collaborating with platforms such as Rebel News and InfoWars, his reach amplified internationally.

Though Robinson has been a controversial figure, as of today, I personally think he is right in his opinion.

Sharia Courts

Sharia court is an informal Muslim religious body that interprets and applies Islamic law (Sharia) in matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family disputes.

Sharia councils or tribunals – exist in various forms across Europe, but their legal status, influence, and public perception vary widely from country to country and they have sparked debate.

In Britain there are around 85 Sharia councils, mostly attached to mosques. They operate under the Arbitration Act 1996, allowing religious arbitration in civil matters if both parties agree. I see the Sharia courts operate in contradiction to British law that applies to all citizens.

Europeans Open Your Eyes – Population Replacement Rate

The population replacement fertility rate refers to the average number of children a woman needs to have to ensure that a population remains stable – neither growing nor shrinking – without accounting for migration.

The commonly cited global standard replacement rate average is 2.1 children per woman. This accounts for: infant and child mortality, gender ratio at birth (slightly more boys than girls), women who do not reproduce.

The replacement rate of some European countries is: France: 1.6; UK: 1.5; Ireland: 1.6; Spain: 1.41; Sweden: 1.84; Denmark: 1.77; Norway: 1.7; Italy: 1.18, the lowest since records began in 1952; Greece: 1.26, 2025 projection. In other European countries the replacement rate ranges from 1.6 to 1.8.

Historically, Muslim fertility in Europe has been above replacement level. Demographic momentum and migration patterns are more influential in shaping future population shares. According to Pew Research, even with zero future migration, the Muslim share of Europe’s population is projected to rise due to their younger age profile and higher fertility.

My Own Calculation Here

Islamic culture, ethos and faith in Germany, Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, in fact in all of the EU countries appears to be ending Christiaan Europe as we have known it for centuries. In time the indigenous Germans, Belgians, French, Greek, Italians, etc., will vanish and in fact Europe will become a predominantly Islamist continent.

We watch Israel having to fend off Islam and Islam terrorism; we read about Muslims killing Muslims all over the Middle East. What if the European Muslims, seeing themselves strong enough, start attacking the local population? After all Islam’s stated agenda is to conquer the world and have one global Ummah = nation.

What if the European Muslims start fighting each other as they always do?

As the Islamic population in Europe expands into politics, their Islamic ethos, faith, behavior and dictate also expands.

In all likelihood the indigenous Europeans will slowly disappear in one way or another. As it is, the population replacement rate in all of Europe is below the 2.1 children per woman, which is necessary to maintain a stable population size over time. So one way or another the Europe we have known is over.

Europe Faces a Demographic Time Bomb

Though we spend so much time on this topic, the Europeans, mainly the ruling class, have decided that it is fine by them the way things are, for now! In fact, they refuse to see what is happening around them and choose to live in “La La Land,” like in the 2016 American musical romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Damien Chazellein.

For now Europeans are living in a parallel universe that is threatening their existence.

I suggest to Europe, Wake Up, and fast.