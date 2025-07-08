Setting the Scene in the Green Leadership Contest

Green Leadership

The 2025 Green Party leadership election in England and Wales presents a defining moment for the party. Candidates include the incumbent deputy leader, Zack Polanski, known for his environmentally-focused “eco populism” narrative and emphatic pro Palestinian messaging, as well as the more established political duo Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns, who emphasise electoral credibility and professional governance.

Central to the debate is the party’s stance on Gaza and Palestine: at its September 2024 conference, the Green Party became the first English party to define Israeli actions as “apartheid” and “genocide” and formally adopted support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The leadership contenders differ in strategy, but all publicly support a ceasefire, suspension of arms sales to Israel, and the call for accountability measures.

What Pro Palestinian Solidarity Looks Like

In September 2024, the party’s conference motion recognised Israel’s conduct in Gaza as apartheid and genocide under international law, and adopted BDS measures.

This marks a significant departure from the positions of many mainstream UK parties. Deputy leader Zack Polanski has stressed the importance of distinguishing between criticism of the Israeli state and antisemitism.

He asserted that conflation of those two constitutes a threat to legitimate political discourse and shields real antisemitism. Such nuance underpins much of the party’s pro Palestinian rhetoric.

Internal Contradictions: Antisemitism Among Candidates

However, this vocal support for Palestinian rights contrasts sharply with failings within the party. In June 2024, nearly twenty parliamentary hopefuls were investigated, with at least three barred over antisemitic posts – some alleging false flag operations by Israel, others sharing slurs suggesting blood drinking tropes.

Co-leader Carla Denyer acknowledged the problem and pledged confidence in internal procedures. Deputy leader Polanski defended the party’s disciplinary processes as independent, emphasising that criticism of Israel should not be mistaken for antisemitism.

Yet critics argue that the party acted only after substantial media exposure – and only partially – exposing potential inconsistency between public advocacy and internal tolerance.

Trans Rights and Gender Critical Expulsions

In parallel, sharp tensions emerged over trans rights.

In June 2025, Dr.Pallavi Devulapalli, a doctor and former health spokesperson, was expelled following suspension after she declared that trans women are not women and refused to support the party’s self identification policy.

Her expulsion reflects a strict enforcement of party discipline on gender identity issues. By contrast, disciplinary action against antisemitic posts was slower, less decisive and remains a source of contention.

Denyer herself supported trans inclusion, stating unequivocally that “trans women are women,” while Ramsay expressed caution on expelling members with gender critical views.

Disparate Standards of Enforcement

The juxtaposition of firm action on trans critical comments and delayed, partial responses to antisemitism suggests the party is applying different standards.

Those who flagged this imbalance warned that selective enforcement risks undermining the party’s universal human rights credentials.

As Dr. Devulapalli put it, the party seems to “pick science that fits their ideology” on human biology while ignoring internal inconsistencies on antisemitism.

Former co-leader Shahrar Ali won a tribunal after a similar dispute regarding gender critical beliefs, suggesting the party has previously mishandled internal discipline.

Environmental Pragmatism Versus Ideological Absolutes

Another example highlights further complexity: Adrian Ramsay’s resistance in 2024 to the installation of electric pylons in his own constituency, despite supporting climate policies at the national level.

Some framed this as local pragmatism conflicting with the party’s broader agenda, especially in light of symbolic stands on international issues.

Critics argue this pattern shows a tendency towards selective focus based on convenience – raising questions about consistency in values.

Implications for Voters and Party Identity

These contradictions matter. The party seeks to emerge as a moral alternative in UK politics – both on the radical left and among voters disillusioned with Labour and Conservatives.

But as internal disputes become public, they risk promoting perceptions of virtue signalling rather than principled leadership. Some centrist Green voters voiced concern that the party is drifting towards “left wing authoritarianism,” with less tolerance of dissent on gender policy, while allegedly failing to apply the same rigour to antisemitism.

Dr. Devulapalli warned such trends may alienate mainstream Britons and damage both the party’s identity and electoral appeal.

Leadership Visions Under the Spotlight

The leadership race offers a pivotal test.

Zack Polanski advocates for bold, activist energy and a firm pro Palestinian stance, along with strong affirmation of trans rights. In contrast, Ramsay and Chowns emphasise electoral pragmatism and broader inclusivity, but they have been less assertive on polarising issues such as Gaza or trans critical expulsions.

This reflects a familiar internal divide between activist idealism and strategic professionalism.

The Demand for Coherent Ethical Policy

For the Green Party to demonstrate coherence, it must apply consistent principles across all human rights concerns. This means using the same standards of accountability and discipline, whether on antisemitism, trans rights – or any other issue where moral values are claimed.

The party’s international solidarity should be grounded in a domestic culture of equal respect and fair due process.

A Leadership Test of Integrity

The outcome of the 2025 leadership election will shape the party’s identity and its ability to influence UK politics.

Will it commit to ideological purity at the expense of internal cohesion? Or will it adopt a broader ethical integrity, applying one standard of decency in all contexts?

While the Greens’ pro Palestinian position resonates with many, it will ring hollow unless accompanied by disciplined responsiveness and consistency on every front.