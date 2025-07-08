Menu
4 min.Read

BiomX’s “Bacteria-Eating Virus” Therapy Shows 500-Fold Reduction in Deadly CF Infections: Company Announces Major Scientific Validation in Key Publication

By Charlotte Mckinsey
TL;DR: Prestigious journal publication details BiomX’s previously reported breakthrough clinical data; With a market cap of just $12M biotech, several wall street analysts have rated it a buy (NYSE: PHGE)

BiomX just achieved an important scientific milestone that adds credibility to their innovative approach. The prestigious journal Nature Communications has published BiomX’s clinical data showing their phage therapy reduced dangerous bacteria by 500-fold in cystic fibrosis patients – an impressive achievement that supports the company’s development pipeline.

“This publication provides significant third-party validation of our approach to treat patients with chronic cystic fibrosis infections,” said Jonathan Solomon, BiomX’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve initiated our larger Phase 2b trial with results expected in early 2026.”

What Makes This Publication Significant?

BiomX’s BX004 therapy uses specially engineered viruses (called phages) that act like microscopic predators, hunting down and killing specific harmful bacteria without harming beneficial microbes. Think of them as nature’s perfect precision antibiotics.

In simpler terms, their results showed:

  • Massive Bacteria Reduction: BX004 reduced dangerous bacteria by approximately 500-fold (99.8%) compared to placebo – an exceptional result for patients who typically have few treatment options.
  • No Resistance Development: Unlike traditional antibiotics that bacteria learn to resist, no bacteria became resistant to BX004 during treatment – solving one of medicine’s biggest challenges.
  • Improved Lung Environment: The therapy not only killed harmful bacteria but helped restore a healthier balance of microbes in the lungs.
  • Strong Safety Profile: The treatment was well-tolerated with no concerning side effects.

Why Investors Should Pay Attention

The publication in Nature Communications adds credibility because:

  1. Scientific Validation: Nature journals are among the most selective and respected scientific publications in the world. Having their clinical data accepted provides independent validation of BiomX’s technology from the scientific community.
  2. Analyst Coverage: Wall Street firms including H.C. Wainwright and Laidlaw & Company maintain Buy ratings with price targets well above current trading levels, suggesting they see significant potential in the company’s approach.
  3. Strong Institutional Backing: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has invested $15 million in BiomX’s programs, including a recent additional $5 million to support their current larger trial.
  4. FDA Fast Track Status: The FDA has granted both Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug Designation to BX004, potentially speeding up the approval process.
  5. Addressing a Substantial Market: Cystic fibrosis infections represent a $1.5+ billion market opportunity, with few effective treatments for antibiotic-resistant strains.

Real-World Impact

For the 26% of cystic fibrosis patients infected with Pseudomonas bacteria (with 13% having drug-resistant strains), this therapy could be life-changing. Current antibiotics often fail these patients, leading to declining lung function and increased mortality.

In the company’s earlier trial, 14% of patients receiving BX004 completely cleared their infections after just 10 days of treatment, compared to 0% in the placebo group. One patient who had been infected for 35 years achieved complete clearance – a result that rarely happens spontaneously.

The Bigger Picture

BiomX isn’t just developing a single product – they’re pioneering an entirely new approach to fighting infections in an era where antibiotic resistance is becoming a global crisis. The CDC estimates that antibiotic-resistant infections cause 35,000 deaths annually in the U.S. alone.

Beyond cystic fibrosis, BiomX is also developing BX211, a phage therapy for diabetic foot osteomyelitis (bone infections) that showed impressive Phase 2 results in March 2025. This program has received $40 million in non-dilutive funding from the U.S. Defense Health Agency.

What’s Next?

BiomX is currently enrolling approximately 60 patients in their Phase 2b trial of BX004, with results expected in the first quarter of 2026. Positive outcomes could potentially lead to partnership opportunities with larger pharmaceutical companies or accelerated FDA approval pathways.

With a current market cap of just under $12 million – less than the $15 million the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has invested in their programs – BiomX represents a company with a scientifically validated approach addressing significant unmet medical needs in infection treatment.

The full Nature Communications article, titled “Phage therapy with nebulized cocktail BX004-A for chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis: a randomized first-in-human trial,” is now available online.

 

Recent News Highlights from BiomX

BiomX Announces Publication in Nature Communications of Phage Cocktail BX004 Phase 1b/2a Part 1 Data Demonstrating Strong Activity in Cystic Fibrosis

BiomX Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business and Program Updates

 

* Disclaimer & Disclosure: This content is a paid advertisement. The Author, Wall Street Wire, has received compensation from BiomX Inc for promotional media services provided on an ongoing subscription basis. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Wall Street Wire is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Full compensation details and information regarding the operator of Wall Street Wire are available wallstwire.ai/disclosures. We are not responsible for any price target s that may be cited in this article nor do we endorse them, they are quoted based on publicly available news reports and additional price targets may exist that may not have been quoted. Readers are advised to refer to the full reports mentioned on various systems and the disclaimers/disclosures they may be subject to

