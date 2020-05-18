Somali Female Journalists Present Cash to Children of Slain Colleagues

Thanks to Somali female journalists for their understanding and thanks to them for doing something great that male Somali journalists have yet been unable to do.

Somali female journalists who are united under the umbrella of Somali Women journalists’ Forum, have this week done something unprecedented after donating financial support to the children of slain journalists.

“The Muslim Holiday of Eid Al Ad-ha is approaching, it marks the end of Ramadan and it is when every Muslim parent buys new clothes for their children to make them happy as Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan, but children whose parents passed away feel sorry as they are unable to have new clothes or money to buy toys and other necessities, so we have decided to put the children of our slain colleagues into a cheerful atmosphere” Shurki Hassan, who coordinated the program said.

“Thirty two female Somali journalists throughout the world, most of them in Europe, have contributed to the program after we have decided to make the children of our slain colleagues happy this upcoming Eid and beyond. We don’t get any help from anyone else, but it is a contribution from our own pockets and we will continue” Mss Hassan said urging male journalists to join hands with them.

She said it was an unfortunate experience that Somali government had done nothing for some children left behind by journalists who were killed while working for the state-run media. She mentioned a prominent National TV journalist Mohamed Rage, who was killed in 2013, saying the government had forgotten his children.

“Only 32 female journalists have so far contributed to the program and we have been able to reach 12 families who are most in need. The families of slain journalists are more than the number we have reached, but in the second phase we are going to reach out to more families” Mss Hassan added.