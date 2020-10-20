Ex International Appointed Somali Minister for Youth and Sport

History has been made in Somalia, as former Ocean Stars defender, Hamza Said Hamza, has been appointed the country’s minister for youth and sport, becoming the first Ocean Stars member to hold the position in Somalia’s history.

The Ex international’s appointment as the minister for youth and sport has created an exuberant atmosphere and happiness for the country’s sporting family.

A joint statement by the Somali Football Federation and the National Olympic Committee of Somalia reads “It is a major history and it is a positive step towards the right direction to have a person from our sporting family serving as our minister”

The statement added “We are fully excited to have a person from our own football family – a person who understands the big meaning of football or sport in general as our minister. SFF and NOCSOM take this opportunity to congratulate Hamza Said Hamza on his appointment as minister for youth and sport.”

“Thanks to the president and the prime minister of Somalia for bringing in a man from our sporting community as the country’s minister for youth and sports. Having Hamza as our minister makes a big sense for Somali Sport” the statement reads.

A Brief History of the New Minister’s Football Career

Born in the port city of Barawe, on February 10 1955, Hamza Said Hamza grew up in Mogadishu where he started his footballing career at an early age, but his exhibition during the regional football competition in 1972 led him to dominate the news at the time.

He represented Banadir region in the regional football tournament and he was one of the victorious Banadir region’s football team that won the regional tournament in two successive years, 1972 and 1973.

In 1974, Hamza Said Hamza joined Dekedda Football Club that played in the then SFF first Division which is now known as Somali Premier League. He was then promoted to the Ocean Stars and represented Somalia in many international competitions over the years between 1975 and 1979. In 1979 Hamza Said Hamza joined Al -Shaab FC in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates. He traded his football business in the UEA for one year before he retired in 1980.