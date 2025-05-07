Winner of 2014 District Level Football Tourney Is Now Somalia’s Minister for Youth and Sports

Minister for Youth and Sports

Somalia has a youthful Minister for Youth and Sports, Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali, the man who won district level football tournament in 2014 with his Hamarweyne district team before joining Gaadiidka football club which plays in the country’s premier league in the same year.

Somali Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, recently appointed Mr. Ali to take care of the ministry for youth and sport after sacking former minister, Mohamed Barre who was several times accused of human trafficking. The then minister’s body guards also shot and killed football fans in January 2014, an incident that led Somali Football Federation to discontinue the Inter-State football tournament and demand for justice for the slain football fans.

The new minister, a former footballer, is seen fit for the job. His appointment attracted a huge welcome and appreciation from Somali Football Federation and other sporting organizations in the country.

Visit To SFF Headquarters

The minister this week visited Somali Football Federation headquarters where he met with SFF president, Ali Abbdi Mohamed, before touring the different departments of the federation to oversee the work being done.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the minister to SFF headquarters. His visit to our compound soon after his appointment is a clear testament to the minister’s commitment to football” SFF president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, said. “The minister is member of the football family; he still loves playing football” the president said.

“We have a minister who understands the importance of the work we are doing. He is a footballer himself and knows the environment very well. I would like to thank Somali Prime minister for appointing such a person to lead the ministry” Somali Football Federation president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, said.

On his side, the minister, said he loves football which is also the most-loved sport in the country adding that his ministry will do its utmost to help football in the country.

“I have visited all departments at the SFF and I am fully satisfied with the huge work being done by the hard-working staffers. I appreciate their commitment to the development of the game” the minister added.







