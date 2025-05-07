Menu
WHO Pandemic Treaty Draft
Health
2 min.Read

WHO Finalises Pandemic Treaty Draft as Australia Prepares to Vote

By Alan Gray

Pandemic Treaty Draft Finalized

The World Health Organization finalised its Pandemic Treaty draft, prompting fresh warnings from campaigners who claim it hands too much power to unelected global officials. Australia’s Health Minister Mark Butler is expected to travel to Geneva within days to vote on the agreement at the World Health Assembly, which begins May 19.

The treaty is intended to strengthen global coordination in future pandemics, but critics argue it gives the WHO excessive authority to declare health emergencies, impose lockdowns, and direct national responses – including censorship and surveillance – without proper oversight.

CitizenGO Petition

Campaign group CitizenGO launched a new petition urging Butler to vote against the treaty. “This sweeping power grab threatens your freedom, your medical rights, and your country’s sovereignty,” the group said in a statement to supporters.

The WHO inserted a so-called “Sovereignty Clause” in Article 24.2 of the draft, saying countries can apply the treaty “as they wish.” But opponents say this is misleading. “Look closely at the annexes, footnotes, and hidden legal details,” the campaign states, “and you’ll see clearly that ultimate power remains firmly in the WHO’s hands.”

CitizenGO claims its pressure campaign helped delay the treaty repeatedly over the past two years. The group says countries such as the United States and Argentina have since distanced themselves from the treaty, and that several controversial provisions were removed after public scrutiny.

Deceptive Treaty Language

A key concern among opponents is the treaty’s language allowing the WHO to define what constitutes a pandemic, determine what qualifies as misinformation, and enforce responses globally. Critics argue that this opens the door to emergency powers being triggered without consent from national governments.

Drawing parallels with the COVID-19 response, CitizenGO warns the treaty could entrench restrictions such as lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and limits on free speech. “This treaty doesn’t just bring those days back – it makes them permanent,” the group claimed.

WHO logo

WHO Attempts To Reduce Scrutiny

The WHO did not publicly announce the exact date of the vote, a point CitizenGO says is a deliberate attempt to reduce scrutiny and opposition before it is too late.

As the Pandemic Treaty Draft vote approaches, the treaty remains a flashpoint in the debate over how much control global health bodies should have in times of crisis. While governments weigh international cooperation against domestic autonomy, campaigners continue to call for a firm rejection of what they view as an undemocratic shift in power.

WHO Statement

“The nations of the world made history in Geneva today,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General on April 16th. “In reaching consensus on the Pandemic Agreement, not only did they put in place a generational accord to make the world safer, they have also demonstrated that multilateralism is alive and well, and that in our divided world, nations can still work together to find common ground, and a shared response to shared threats.” [ WHO ]

