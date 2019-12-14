Quick Lane Bowl to Feature Fabulous Ford Field and the Henry Ford Museum

ALLEN PARK – The Quick Lane Bowl and the Detroit Lions Community Relations Team paraded three principals to speak about and preview this year’s bowl game. These included Pat Narduzzi, Pitt head coach, Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan head coach and John Hanighen, C.E.O. Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers. The Quick Lane Bowl will take place December 26th at 8:00 P.M. (EST).

Some special Detroit flavor incorporated with the Bowl experience will include a private visit to the Henry Ford Museum. This will be highlighted by a panel discussion conducted by former Detroit Lions legend, Herman Moore. The Detroit Lions are one of the few NFL teams to own, host and operate a college football bowl game.

EMU Head Coach, Chris Creighton started the media preview emphatically by complimenting with enthusiasm the new facilities upgrade in the end zone at Rynearson Stadium. “Eastern Michigan cares about the players and people,” said Creighton. EMU recently completed a $20 million sports medicine and training facility.

The project included a two-story, 60,000 square-foot football and soccer indoor facility and a new football video board at the north end of Rynearson Stadium. “I want to add, Pitt is a tough football team,” Creighton said smiling.

Creighton told another football-related anecdote, “I was speaking to about 300 people at the team’s banquet Sunday night when the words Quick Lane Bowl appeared on my phone. When I relayed the good news to the crowd, the place went nuts. I mean, it went nuts.” He added, “It is an absolute big deal we are here … back to back bowl games.”

The 2019 Quick Lane Bowl marks Pitt’s 35th all-time bowl appearance and fourth under the direction of Coach Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers enter the postseason with a 7-5 overall record and can win eight games for the third time under Narduzzi.

“You just need to know that’s it’s an absolute big deal for us to be here,” Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We are absolutely fired up. I’m happy where our program is going,” he added. “We continue to compete.”

“We’ve reached an ACC championship (game). Our goal is not to just get there. Our goal is to get there and win the thing. In the next couple of years, we’re going to win one. I guarantee you that. It’s just a matter of time, and things have to go right.”

Pitt’s most recent bowl victory was in the 2013 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl against Bowling Green, 30-27 which was also hosted at Ford Field.

The host hotels in Detroit are Greektown Casino & Hotel (ACC) and the Westin Book Cadillac (MAC).