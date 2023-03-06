Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy pioneered open casting.

Before Open Casting Was a Trend

If you haven’t heard of “open casting,” you haven’t been following dating experts’ 2023 trend predictions in blogs and magazines. Open casting is a new phrase for dating someone who is not your “type,” and it is being touted all over the Internet and by matchmakers and trend watchers in the media as the next big thing. But one matchmaker, Sherri Murphy of Elite Connections International, knows first-hand how well the strategy works. Sherri Murphy has been advising her clients to consider open casting for nearly three-decades of arranging lasting romantic partnerships, long before it was a trendy idea.

The phrase open casting originally comes from the movie and theatre business. In Hollywood, a casting call is industry jargon that just means an audition. An open casting call is one where actors and models can just show up. They don’t have to be invited. While the casting director may list certain specifications or qualities they are looking for, in theory, at least, someone different than who they originally had in mind could show up and get signed to an agency or hired for a job.

We all know single people can get the idea that they like to date a “certain kind” of guy or girl. For good matchmakers, the professionals, the ones with decades of experience with high-caliber people, dating someone who isn’t your type may sound counterintuitive but isn’t new advice. It’s advice that Sherri Murphy, CEO of Elite Connections International, has been giving regularly for some time. It’s advice that worked for her.

Sherri Murphy states, “I have been a professional matchmaker for many years, and I continue to watch people make the same mistakes I made when I was single. I was constantly working and taking care of my family. I decided to join with an elite matchmaker and my husband Bill happened to be my first date. He’s a handsome, genuine, caring, and respectful man. He was incredibly different from any of the other men I had known, so naturally, I spoke the famous words ‘he’s not my type.’ After we were first introduced to each other, a good friend of mine told me to go out with him again, because he sounded exactly like what I needed. She went on to say that my usual type was not good, and I should move out of my comfort zone. I’m advising you to venture out of your typical type too. I did it myself and it was a great decision.”

Sherri and her husband Bill have been married for more than twenty-six years. “Forget about dating ‘your type,'” Sherri reiterates. She continues, “I’ve been in the professional matchmaking business for many years, and this is one of the biggest problems I see with our clients. If your type worked, you’d be married. If you go out with someone different, you might surprise yourself. If you’re used to being attracted to people you have to chase, it will be very different to be with someone that’s 100% interested in you from the first date.”

Elite Connections is an exclusive private dating agency for successful, busy professionals. The company was established in 1994 and maintains an “A+” business rating. Elite Professionals caters to selective, single clients that are too busy with their careers or tired of online apps and singles bars. Elite Connections‘ offices are located in cities including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, Newport Beach, Palos Verdes, Westlake Village, Bay Area, and Chicago. They also work internationally as well.

