Legendary Rocker Jim Messina to Perform at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

Legendary rock musician Jim Messina is to perform at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in April. The Grammy Award-nominated artist takes the stage on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:30 PM.

Jim Messina

Jim Messina, known for his work as a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for more than five decades. He began his career as a member of the popular rock band Buffalo Springfield, before going on to form the successful country-rock band Poco. Messina later formed a duo with fellow musician Kenny Loggins, producing hits such as “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and “Danny’s Song.”

The performance at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club is sure to be a treat for Messina fans. The intimate setting of the club, known for its warm atmosphere and commitment to showcasing live jazz and blues performances, is a unique opportunity to experience the musician’s talents up close and personal.

Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, located in downtown Portsmouth, is a staple of the city’s live music scene. The club, in a beautifully restored 1905 building, has a reputation for hosting world-class musicians in a relaxed and welcoming environment, with a focus on showcasing the best in jazz and blues.

According to the club’s owner, the upcoming performance by Jim Messina is a testament to the club’s commitment to bringing top-tier talent to its stage. “We’re thrilled to be hosting Jim Messina at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club,” he said. “We pride ourselves on providing our patrons with an authentic live music experience, and Jim’s performance is sure to be a highlight of our calendar.”

Fans of Messina’s music are encouraged to book tickets early, as the performance is expected to sell out fast. With its intimate setting and commitment to showcasing the best in live music, Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club is an excellent venue to experience the talent of legendary musicians.

In addition to live music performances, Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club also offers food and drink options, including a full bar and a menu of Southern-inspired dishes. The club provides patrons with a full-service experience, so they can enjoy the music, food, and drink in a relaxed environment.

Supporting Musicians

As the live music industry continues to recover from the impacts of the past two years, venues like Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club play a crucial role in supporting musicians and providing live music experiences for fans.