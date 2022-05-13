The Clash For The Sacramento Capitol, The Battle For California Is On

Anthony Trimino, California’s gubernatorial candidate, takes a chiefly and significant shot, to date, at Gavin Newsom in the California Governor’s race. Trimino has launched a historic campaign challenging the current California’s Governor, Newsom. It is the battle for California.

With less than 30 days to the primaries, California residents know to expect a bombardment of political ads to flood their mailboxes, e-mail inboxes and social media feeds.

Nonetheless, since one of the gubernatorial candidates – Mr. Anthony Trimino – is a successful Latino entrepreneur, and CEO of a global advertising agency, Californians should expect much more than the run-of-the-mill flyers and signs.

Battle For California Capitol

Anthony Trimino, Founder and CEO of Traffik, a global ad agency, and a candidate for the Governor of California, didn’t disappoint Californians! He launched his “BATTLE FOR THE CAPITOL” challenge to Gavin Newsom, with, as of Monday, May 9, 2022, a strategically placed 5 story tall ad gracing the side of a most visible building, located along the 101 Freeway, in downtown Los Angeles.

In a characteristically true Trimino flair, instead of a political ad, this display reads like a promotional poster – Trimino vs. Newsom – David vs. Goliath – challenging Newsom to a showdown for Sacramento, on June 7, 2022, for the title fight of the year.

Anthony is the grandson of Cuban immigrants. Almost 60 years ago his grandfather, who fled Cuba during Castro’s revolution, settled with his family in East Los Angeles and started a small business that still exists today. Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, more than 20 years ago Anthony started his own company. Today he is the CEO and Founder of Traffik, one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America.

The Trimino family has a proud, rich history of looking ahead to build a better future, without the overreaching involvement of the government. The Trimino brand of authentic leadership and experience is focused on uniting the people in order to get things done. “I’m not here to play politics. I’m here to deliver meaningful and lasting change for every person, family and business in California,” Anthony says.

“As the fifth largest economy in the world, California is a business and it needs a CEO to manage it, not another mundane politician.”

Unmask Our Kids

Anthony Trimino, a fan of boxing, doesn’t back down from a fight and is not taking the traditional route to get attention. He is the only candidate currently in the gubernatorial race who also ran in the recent recall election. Voters may remember Trimino’s viral sky ad that read, “UNMASK OUR KIDS,” passed above the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, during the recent popular football playoff championship game, Super Bowl. With parents who watched the game, the message hit home and the majority of the 70,000 celebrities and fans inside the stadium enjoyed the festivities without wearing a mask.

But do not take your eye off the ball. California’s current Governor Gavin Newsom refused to lift the mask mandate for children while in school during the same time frame.

As the 41st Governor of the great State of California, the ‘Golden State,’ reversing all mandates is just one promise to parents Anthony Trimino vows to complete “before lunch“ on his first day in office.

Additionally, since California is the home to the largest population of veterans in the United States, as the Governor of California, Anthony Trimino will ensure that the veteran community, which is often overlooked, will be a priority in his administration.

