Eric Early: I Will Deliver American Pride to Adam Schiff’s District-28

The time has come for California District 28 to have a Congressman who cares about the district and America. That means it is time to send Adam Schiff into permanent political retirement.

Eric Early is a successful California lawyer/businessman who wants to represent his fellow Californians, and put a stop to the lies and inaction of Congressman Adam Schiff.

We, the people, must lead to take our country back. The 2020 election is going to determine the future of the United States. Will it remain an exceptional republic, or will its exceptionalism be dimmed by the radical-Left path the Democrat Party has chosen to take.

In order for America to remain the country of the free and the brave, where people can have freedom, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, the Republican Party must strengthen its ranks in Washington D.C.

Such a goal is what Eric Early is pursuing.

Eric, a managing partner in a law firm, since its doors opened, now with approximately 30 attorneys, has been practicing law for the past 27 years, primarily focusing on business matters. Eric has been named a Southern California Super Lawyer every year since 2005 and his firm has been named “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News for several years running. He and his partners run a business.

At present Eric is involved in a lawsuit, representing Fair Education Santa Barbara seeking to cancel the School district’s contract with a group that Eric calls “social justice warriors” who, the lawsuit alleges, has been paid more than $1.5 million in taxpayer funds, to date, to indoctrinate the students with anti-American pro-Socialist thinking.

If elected, Eric Early – a Republican – will represent we, the people, Los Angeles County, in California’s 28th congressional district that covers West Hollywood, Burbank, parts of Pasadena, Glendale, the Verdugo Hills communities of Sunland and Tujunga, as well as parts of central Los Angeles including Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Echo Park, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz. Right now the district is regarded a Democratic stronghold, currently represented by the Democrat Adam Schiff.

In a telephone interview, Eric discussed several issues that could be the turning point for his being elected.

“Why would you consider leaving a successful lawyer’s career and if elected enter the political colosseum jam-packed with people who do not appear to be the nicest,” I asked.

EE: “I know it is going to be a daily battle. But remember, I battle on a regular basis, representing my law firm clients against some of the worst in the country. I love my country and I will fight for it each day. I am very much against how the far Left, led by communists, who call themselves socialists. To name some, there is Bernie Sanders and the so-called “Squad.” They are undermining our country from within its borders.

“I am running against Adam Schiff who has proved to be a pathological liar, who has done virtually nothing for his district for years. Schiff lacks leadership, a trait our country needs badly.

“If elected, I will have to take a massive pay cut and perhaps even remove my name from my law firm’s office door. But, I want to serve and make a difference for our kids and their kids and the future generations; for every American who deserves what previous generations have fought for in our great country, and now certain forces are trying to destroy.

A Battle of Good Versus Evil

Eric warns Americans that the squad: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [D-NY-14], Ilhan Omar [D-MN-5], Ayanna Pressley [D-MA-7], Rashida Tlaib [D-MI-13], infiltrated the House. If they are not stopped, by speaking up to them, their socialist/communist ideology will eventually come to every American home’s living room.

Mr. Early says that strong leaders are now required to counter this growing internal threat, and that Adam Schiff is not a leader, rather, a politically correct kneeler. The American people cannot cave to those in Congress whose only ambition is to stay in politics for their entire life and thus vacillate in order to increase their political capital.

Eric emphasizes that his goal is to help his district and America. He does not seek or want to stay in office endlessly like his opponent. He has serious doubts about career politicians of both parties.

Eric Early appears to have a very tough skin. He does not care if they call him names. He cares deeply for his country and will answer to his loved ones and to God.

“I am a fighter,” Eric makes sure to mention. He continues, “We must elect more fighters to defend our values, rule of law and the constitution. We are no longer living in a time when the Republicans in government can remain nice and thus be stampeded by their unscrupulous opponents aided by their supporters in the mainstream media.”

“What are your chances to be elected,” I asked.

EE: “According to the voting percentages in my District, this is an uphill battle. For years Schiff has simply walked into his office. But Schiff has never faced an opponent like me. We are hearing from many moderate Democrats and many independents that they cannot stand Schiff. Bottom line though, this difficult race can be won. People of all political persuasions are done with Schiff. I am also receiving tremendous support from around the nation. This is truly a grassroots campaign. To-date, we have received more than one million dollars in small donations from around America.”

“Your voters need to know what your platform is. What is that you say you will do for them?” I asked.

EE: “Some of my positions are:

“I am a strong believer in law and order. I am for increasing the funding for law enforcement, not decreasing or defunding them, like my scrawny opponent Schiff. At this time in our history, our leaders must unequivocally support our great men and women of law enforcement. Crime is on the rise and our citizens must be protected. At the same time, I will work to allow police chiefs nationwide to fire the very small percentage of ‘bad cops’.

“The homelessness problem in our city and state is intolerable. More than 50,000 people live on the streets of Los Angeles. It is an epidemic that Schiff has completely ignored. We need to start with a Congressman who cares about dealing with this massive worrisome problem. Schiff could care less.

“As we are digging out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has badly damaged our economy, there is much work ahead of us. I will work with all the stakeholders to bring the economy, our businesses and jobs back, strong. In my 27 years of practicing law I have worked with all these stakeholder groups; Schiff has neither the tools nor the desire to do what is needed to be done.

“Education is a huge issue for me. For the past 20 years, our kids have been indoctrinated in their schools. They are no longer taught the greatness of America. Instead, they are taught anti-American, anti-capitalism, pro-socialism, anti-Caucasian agendas. If you wonder where these kids who are tearing down our history are coming from, look no further than the educations they have received. If elected, I aim to sit on the Congressional Education Committee and do what it takes to stop what I believe is one of the greatest threats to the nation – an underlying takeover of the country. We need to teach our future generations reading, writing and arithmetic again and as important, the greatness of this country. To unite, not divide us.

Another most important issue for Eric Early is his opposition to California law AB-5, which has destroyed the livelihoods of independent contractors throughout the state. His opponent, Schiff, supports AB-5 and also a pending bill in Congress, which Schiff co-sponsored, that will bar people from working as Independent Contractors nationwide. Eric Earlt wants to do whatever he can to help repeal AB-5 and to stop the federal version from becoming law.

Eric Early’s Message to President Trump

“I am a supporter of the President. If he held a rally in Los Angeles, the place would be filled to the rafters with his supporters. I speak around my district and down the state. Regardless of what you read and hear in the mainstream media, in California there are millions of Trump supporters of every race, creed, color, nationality and sexual orientation.”

Eric Early has many volunteers who will be making calls and go door to door in his district to spread the word about his campaign.

Here is one of Eric Early’s recent campaign ads:

Good luck to you Eric Early, we critically need you in Washington.