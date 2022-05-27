Congress Squad, the Judge, Jury and Executioner of Israel

In a recent Tweet rant Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) suggested the United States cut aid to Israel. “It has to stop,” she said. She and the rest of the Congress “Squad” act as though they are the Judge, Jury and Executioner of Israel. How does that represent their districts?

Without any evidence, AOC made a profound claim to her 8 million Twitter viewers that Israeli Military members killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh “with US funding.”

And AOC was not alone. The deplorable mainstream media, like CNN, has joined her in a chorus, blaming Israel for the unfortunate death of Abu Akleh without one iota of evidence for the blame. Will they retract their lies and apologize if Abu Akleh was in fact found to have been killed by an Arab terrorist bullet? Of course not.

Thousands of journalists, some working for Al Jazeera, were killed, or wounded, as recent as the war in the Ukraine, on their job. This is the career path they chose and there is a risk in performing it. Needless to state, no one made a fuss of these hurt journalists, let alone mentioned such incidents in the halls of Congress. But when Israel may be involved, the anti-Israel drums are at full play in Congress.

The anti-Israel agenda is the livelihood of so many, worldwide, and the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, repeated over and over again, is the starting point of a solution to end this occurrence:

We, the American People expect the right reaction from Congress when one of its members carelessly defames Israel with baseless accusations. However, since the entire congress Democrats now hold to the “squad” mentality, they will not condemn AOC, because that means they will need to condemn themselves, all of the Democrat Party’s members of Congress.

While AOC is cooking up her libel against Israel, Rep. Rashida Tlaib quickly took this opportunity to call the founding of the state of Israel, in 1948 “Nakba,” meaning catastrophe in Arabic. Joined by her wing members, Reps. AOC (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) and Marie Newman (D-Ill) they all see the formation and existence of the Jewish state, Israel, as a catastrophe.

Sadly, when it comes to spewing rancor against Israel the “squad” members often shoot off their mouths with anti-Semitic slurs and lies and incitement rhetoric.

Tlaib and her minions in Congress, in their sickening minds, seek Israel’s demise. They could care less that this historically ancient land has been the land of the Jews from time immemorial and the Arabs are the invaders. They could care less and totally ignore that Jews resettling in their sovereign land since the beginning of the 20th Century has been sanctioned by the nations of the world, represented by the League of Nations turned out to be known as the United Nations Organization (UN).

Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria Returned to Jewish Hands

To retain the land “allocated” to be the State of Israel, in 1948 the Jews had to face a war with the five Arab countries that attacked the nascent state a day after it declared its independence. That War ended up with Israel losing part of its sovereign land, Jerusalem, now addressed as “east Jerusalem,” and Judea and Samaria, AKA, “West Bank” as named by the illegal occupier for nineteen years, Jordan.

Nineteen years later, in 1967, when Israel was attacked once more by the Arab countries, the illegally occupied territory was returned to Israel’s sovereignty in the Six Day War. That war brought about the wholeness of Israel, the Jewish State.

The Nakba Syndrome

But the Arabs did not give up on their hate for the establishment of the Jewish state. Their hate went into the creation of the Arabic term “Nakba,” the catastrophe. A term that goes along with their emotional disenchantment with the Jews returning to their historical land.

What makes the term “Nakba” more justified in the Arabs’ mind is that when Israel fought for its independence against the invading Arab armies, many Arabs who were living in British Mandate Palestine fled to Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, with the hope that the war would end fast with the Jews losing their budding state. That was their mistake. Israel won and since they were regarded as enemies of the state they were not allowed to return, and thus became refugees. This refugee status, which the United Nations chose to illegally maintain ever since, has been used for the past 74 years as one more element to subvert and fight Israel.

Contrary to the case of these Arabs and their descendants – 2-3 generations later still remaining in refugee status, living in refugee camps mostly on the dole of the international community – the Jews, who in the late 1940s and early 1950s were expelled from all of the Arab and Muslim countries, after Israel gained its independence, arrived in Israel as refugees, with just the shirts on their back, leaving all their possessions behind, only to be absorbed in the country’s social fabric in no time and without any help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Yasser Arafat Dream To Destroy Israel

In actual fact, the deliberate creation of the political group known as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1964 and the “Palestinian people,” as a discrete entity in 1967, was for the political purpose of destroying the sovereign and legally mandated Jewish state.

The PLO, a Palestinian nationalist political and militant organization, its initial purpose was to establish an Arab unity and statehood over the territory of former British Mandatory Palestine, in opposition to the State of Israel.

In February of 1969, Yasser Arafat was elected as PLO leader. By 1974, when he addressed the United Nations, Arafat had already made significant advances toward establishing new respectability for the PLO’s campaign for a Palestinian homeland. But gaining legitimacy depended on cooling down terrorism which Arafat found it to be increasingly difficult. He could not reconcile the ‘moderate’ and extremist segments of the Palestinians’ politics.

Why Did Arafat Invent The “Palestinians”?

As the father of “Palestine,” Arafat was also the guardian of its myths, hopes, and possibilities which apparently was also his greatest failure. Arafat’s political goal of creating an independent Palestine on the ruins of the state of Israel overwhelmed all other attention, including the welfare of his people.

The idea of “Palestine” was founded on a decaying grievance rather than a thriving future. As a result, the worse things were in the present for the people who named themselves “Palestinians,” the stronger their case became.

Even with huge financial aid that poured in from all over the world as well as political incentives, Arafat simply refused to build an economy, infrastructure, or even to improve the refugees’ housing – aspects that would be necessary as the basis for an actual functioning, independent state.

Arafat built a Kleptocracy* (*a government whose corrupt leaders use political power to appropriate the wealth of the people and land they govern, typically by embezzlement or misappropriation of government funds at the expense of the wider population) which his successor, Mahmoud Abbas, religiously continued.

The envisioning of a Palestinian state that is not connected to either Israel or Jordan is impossible. While Arafat signed the Oslo Accords, in 1993, that were supposed to have brought peace between his people and the Israelis, all these Accords have turned out to be an open door to vicious Arab terrorism against Israeli-Jews, incitement against the state of Israel and invoking Arab-“Palestinian” hostile nationalism in order to garner as much derision for Israel among his people, and internationally, with the end goal to bring down the state of Israel.

Congresswomen Rashid Tlaib and Ilhan Omar who hate the state of Israel so much to see its creation a “Nakba,” catastrophe, have been duped by Arafat’s lies, deception and Antisemitism, his terror ideology and doctrine against Jews and Israel.

The Leftover Arabs in Israel Renamed Themselves “Palestinians” and Joined Arafat’s Dream

The Arabs who, unlike their brethren, did not flee Israel during the War of Independence have first remained to be the Arabs they always were. They congregated in villages all over Israel and received Israeli citizenship. However, once the Arabs lost the Six Day War and the 1973 Yom Kippur War, other warfare methods against Israel were implemented.

With Israel’s consent to the formation of the Palestinian Authority (PA) the Israeli Arabs saw themselves as part of the suggested future Palestine. Over the years they joined the idea of “Palestinian” nationalism whose objective is to take down Israel.

They used Israel’s democratic welfare system to advance their lifestyle while they distanced themselves from Israel as disloyal citizens of the Jewish state. You can call it treason; you can call it Fifth Column; you can call it long-term elected carelessness of Israel. The outcome is the present.

The Israeli Arab minority has developed Chutzpah and they aggressively project hostile Palestinian nationalism in the country in which they are citizens. And treason it is.

The Israel-Arabs were reinvigorated by the influx of the Arabs Israel “gained” during the Six Day War. Yasser Arafat’s people who formed the population of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Nowadays, the Israeli Arabs see themselves as “Palestinians” more than Israel’s Arab citizens. They appear as the enemy from within, embedded in all aspects of life of the Jewish state, acting in collaboration with the PA, the enemy of the state of Israel, i.e. incitement and terror in order to put the Jewish population in constant fear.

Since conventional war is no longer the objective, the “Palestinian” leadership has been successfully using lawfare and malicious public diplomacy to take down Israel, while they are making themselves to be seen as victims of the Jews and colonialism of the state of Israel. They say they have been deprived of their homeland because the Jews stole it from them. That campaign lie has been successful beyond belief. And thus Rashida Tlaib and her cohorts trumpet the same propaganda from the podium in Congress.

Muftia Tlaib, Rashida’s grandmother, who lives in the village Beit Ur Al-Fauqa, in the PA Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate, wished “May God ruin Trump.” The apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Tlaib, now 45-years-old, was born just before the official formation of the Palestinian Authority. Her mother was pregnant with her when she stepped off the plane that arrived in the US from Israel.

Though Tlaib received an extensive American education and holds a law degree, her political venom is directed at the US just as much as at Israel. She would like to fundamentally change the United States. One can only wonder who she in fact represents. People like her?

To Whom Does The land of Israel Belong?

Though Biblically, historically and though international jurisprudence no doubt the land of Israel, from time immemorial, belongs to the Jews, but the “Palestinians” have become masters of lying and they obfuscate these facts. They have been rather successful in convincing a large portion of the world’s population that the Land of Israel was stolen from them by the Jews in 1948. Therefore they are the “Nakba” victims. Rashida Tlaib, whether she believes such lies or not, has become a propaganda mouth for this lie and she gets the support of the propagandist Congress “squad.”

The Democrat Party “Squad” members, Rashida Tlaib (MI), Jamaal Bowman (NY), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), Betty McCollum (MN), Marie Newman (IL), and Cori Bush (MO) are maleficent.

Introducing a Congressional resolution entitled, “Recognizing the Nakba and Palestinian Refugees’ rights” (H. Res. 1123) was done to incite and promote lies and hatred against Israel and Jews. Falsely claiming that 7 million Arabs, allegedly the descendants of deceitful “Palestinian refugees,” have the “right” to return to Israel and thus overrun and annihilate the Jewish state is agitation. Earnestly, this suggested “Nakba” resolution has no support; decent, or law and history pundits will never vote for this resolution; it serves as a hateful propaganda attack on Israel, an opportunity for the “squad” to spew lies and anti-Semitic rhetoric in Congress.

Today, the Democratic Party is endemically anti-Semitic and largely prone to act in favor of anti-Israel policy. That should be worrisome to Jews who are known to vote for the Democrat Party that disenfranchises them.

Maybe this op-ed will help these Jews to change their masochistic voting trend.

As a footnote, a message for Madam AOC. There is no “Palestine,” and you have no evidence that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces. It seems it is easy for you to just pile your nasty lies on Israel. Your lies are dangerous propaganda. You are a disgrace.