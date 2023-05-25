Women Who Faced Adversity Release Book

Nine Women Who Faced Adversity

Nine women featured in the book, You Are Enough, were special guests at the Ross Library in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. Each woman has faced adversity in their lifetime and has overcome it. They defeated issues with self-esteem, anxiety, depression, mental health, infertility, illness, crisis, disabilities, and body image to become independent, stronger, and more confident women.

Society and social networking platforms show us beautiful photographs of what we should look like and what we could look like if we use the right products, followed the right diet, exercise daily, and use the right products.

They tell us that we, too, could be supermodels and be worthy of love, acceptance, and value but even by following a vigorous routine we somehow still fall short.

Due to issues such as low self-esteem, lack of confidence in ourselves, and poor body image, we are made to feel unworthy and unloved when in fact the image they are selling us is unrealistic without proper lighting, filters, photoshopping, and excess plastic surgery.

In this book, each woman shares their story, along with raw, unedited photographs taken by the photographer and the owner of CJ Photography, Cynthia Harkinson.

The women have chosen to tell their stories and use unedited photographs to show they are beautiful and they are enough, just as they are in true form without society’s interpretation of what they should be through photoshopping and filters. Each of these women knows they are enough just as they are and you, too, are enough, just as you are.

The Foreword is written by radio personality, public speaker, child rights activist, and author Laurie Ann Smith. Katrina Catlin and Smith were unable to attend the event.

The book is available in two separate covers at Amazon. It is the stories of nine women who faced adversity and triumphed.