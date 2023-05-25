Women Who Faced Adversity Release Book

By
Donna M. Kshir
-
Cynthia Harkinson, the photographer of You Are Enough.
Nine Women Who Faced Adversity

Nine women featured in the book, You Are Enough, were special guests at the Ross Library in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. Each woman has faced adversity in their lifetime and has overcome it. They defeated issues with self-esteem, anxiety, depression, mental health, infertility, illness, crisis, disabilities, and body image to become independent, stronger, and more confident women.

Women who faced adversity, the women of you are enough; Layla Anthony, Denise Maris, Michele Whitney, Donna Kshir, Cynthia Harkinson, Cynthia Probst and Brittany Nelen.
Society and social networking platforms show us beautiful photographs of what we should look like and what we could look like if we use the right products, followed the right diet, exercise daily, and use the right products.

They tell us that we, too, could be supermodels and be worthy of love, acceptance, and value but even by following a vigorous routine we somehow still fall short.

Due to issues such as low self-esteem, lack of confidence in ourselves, and poor body image, we are made to feel unworthy and unloved when in fact the image they are selling us is unrealistic without proper lighting, filters, photoshopping, and excess plastic surgery.

Lee Cougardawn Roberts joined the book signing via live video stream.

In this book, each woman shares their story, along with raw, unedited photographs taken by the photographer and the owner of CJ Photography, Cynthia Harkinson.

The women have chosen to tell their stories and use unedited photographs to show they are beautiful and they are enough, just as they are in true form without society’s interpretation of what they should be through photoshopping and filters. Each of these women knows they are enough just as they are and you, too, are enough, just as you are.

The Foreword is written by radio personality, public speaker, child rights activist, and author Laurie Ann Smith. Katrina Catlin and Smith were unable to attend the event.

The book is available in two separate covers at Amazon. It is the stories of nine women who faced adversity and triumphed.

Donna M. Kshir
http://www.donnakshir.weebly.com

Donna M. Kshir is an activist, educator, author, publisher and columnist featured in over 50 books. She is a writer who seeks truth and justice for children exposed to abuse. She speaks out and writes against these injustices done onto children. Donna’s work has landed her on Barnes and Noble, and Amazon’s bestsellers list multiple times. Her August 2022 release, You Are Enough, with Lee Cougardawn Roberts was the 16x she hit Amazon’s best sellers list in multiple categories.

Donna writes under several pen names and advocates for those in need. She has spent much of her life dedicated to giving back to her community. Donna has volunteered her time and talents with various non-profit organizations over her lifetime, animal rights, volunteered at her children’s schools, in youth groups, and gives of herself as she is able with God guiding her journey. She enjoys a quiet laid-back lifestyle with her husband, children and grandchildren!

