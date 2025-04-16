Trump Blasts CNN as Supreme Court Sides with Deportation of MS-13 Gang Member

President Donald Trump clashed with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins at the White House after she repeatedly questioned him over a Supreme Court ruling on immigration. The Court had ruled unanimously in favor of the administration’s handling of a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member’s deportation.

“Maryland Man”

During the contentious Oval Office press briefing, President Donald Trump, alongside El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, addressed the deportation of Kilmar Abrego García, an El Salvadoran man found residing in Maryland and subsequently deported to El Salvador, his home country.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins persistently questioned the administration’s stance, leading to a heated exchange. President Trump, visibly frustrated, deferred to his advisors, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for clarification. The Guardian

United Administration Position

Collins pressed Trump on whether he would ask El Salvador to return the individual to the U.S., suggesting the deportation was a mistake. Trump eventually called on Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and senior adviser Stephen Miller to explain the legal position.

Bondi said the man, Abrego García, had been ruled a gang member by two U.S. immigration courts in 2019 and was in the country illegally. She noted the only issue was “additional paperwork,” and said it was now up to El Salvador whether to return him – not the U.S.

Attorney General Bondi

Attorney General Bondi emphasized that Garcia was ineligible for relief under U.S. immigration law. She stated that the Supreme Court’s ruling did not mandate the U.S. to retrieve him but rather to facilitate his return should El Salvador choose to release him.

Secretary of State Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced the administration’s position, asserting, “No court in the United States has the right to conduct the foreign policy of the United States, end of story.” He highlighted the collaboration between the U.S. and El Salvador in deporting alleged gang members, noting, “The alliance between President Donald Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has become an example for security and prosperity in our hemisphere.” KSL News

Stephen Miller

Miller emphasized that the Supreme Court had overturned a lower court ruling that would have required the U.S. to forcibly retrieve the man from El Salvador. “The Supreme Court said the district court order was unlawful,” Miller said, adding that no court could compel the president or secretary of state to act in foreign affairs.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, seated next to Trump during the exchange, mocked the idea that his country would send the man back. “How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” he said. “We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists into our country.”

CNN Ignores MS-13 Affiliation

Following the exchange, CNN referred to the deported individual as “a Maryland man,” omitting his MS-13 affiliation and prompting further criticism. Trump accused the network of deliberate misrepresentation. “That’s why nobody watches you anymore,” he told Collins.

The Supreme Court ruling confirmed that the U.S. government could not be ordered by a lower court to reimport a deported foreign national – particularly one classified as a terrorist under federal law.

The Trump administration maintains that it cannot compel El Salvador to act, framing the issue as a matter of foreign policy beyond judicial reach. The administration continues to deport individuals it identifies as gang members, emphasizing its commitment to national security and sovereignty.