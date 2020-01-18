The Iranian People’s Clamor Must Resonate in the Free World

West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce is doing its part denouncing the actions of the Iranian regime, commemorating downed Ukrainian plane’s victims and calling for the free world to stand with the people of Iran, who seek to be liberated from the yoke of the Islamist, irresponsible and evil regime that turned Iran into a pariah state.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2019, at the Museum of Flying, Santa Monica, California, Mr. Roozbeh Farahanipour, the President of West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, an American of Iranian descent who arrived to the USA 20 years, members of the chamber along with members of the Iranian/American Diaspora, have gathered for media briefing about the current events inside Iran, along with information on the new tightening sanctions President Trump is imposing on this bad actor regime and changes to OFAC (USA Office of Foreign Assets Control) regarding Iran.

Two recent events brought Iran to be the talk of the town: President Trump ordered to eliminate the serial killer-terrorist Qasem Soleimani, who at the age of 24 received the rank of a general because he was recognized as a good terrorist. Thereafter, the haphazard behavior of the Iranian regime, taking down Ukrainian airline passenger jet, as it took off from Teheran airport, killing everyone on board – 176 people – and then, for days, lying to the world that it was a plane engine failure accident.

But the truth is that two Iranian missiles, at 30 seconds apart, were fired and hit the Ukrainian plane, Flight 752, killing all aboard. And the Iranian people took to the streets demanding that the regime resigns, frees the people from their evil doings.

It took the Islamic Republic regime two days to concoct fake evidence, while refusing to turn over the ‘black box’ to the proper officials, and then finally admitting to downing of the plane, which they claim was “in error.”

It was the criminal hands of the agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran who, once again, have caused the loss of lives, what they have been doing since their 1979 revolution.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ airspace unit, said, he was pleased his unit’s members are free to act at their discretion. In other words, free to be trigger happy.

Unlike the irrational Iranian regime, a responsible governing body, if it was worried of USA retaliation in response to Iran firing missiles at USA targets in Iraq, should have shut down the airport for a few days, till the situation is under control and hence prevent such a heinous act.

To Amir Ali Hajizadeh I say, you are content your people are trigger happy?

Well, we shall see how happy your bosses will be when the victims of the downed plane and their governments file lawsuits for insurmountable sums, against the Iranian regime for their dreadfully reckless behavior.

The victims of Ukraine Flight PS752: 82 Iranian citizens; 63 Canadian citizens; 11 Ukrainian citizens; 10 Swedish citizens; 4 Afghanistan citizens; 3 German citizens; 3 British citizens. All in all 176 people lost their lives because Iran is mismanaged, by a bunch of liars and murderers, state; because the country is very light on the trigger. Can one imagine its behavior when having a nuclear arsenal?

The Past 40 Years Since the Islamic Revolution

For the past 40 years the people of Iran have suffered at the hands of the incompetent, brutally fanatic mullah regime that disregards human life. It has no respect for the Iranian people, their culture and heritage, the land, the country’s environment and resources. For 40 years, Iran was notoriously known to be the world’s largest sponsor of terror. The extremely corrupt ruling mullahs in fact go out of their way to brag about them squandering the Iranian people’s tax money to fund, support and spread terrorism around the world, either directly or through their proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, Yemen and the like. This, while crushing the Iranian people’s desire for freedom and their anti-establishment ongoing protests.

Truth must be said, Soleimani’s assassination was President Trump’s administration ace move, unlike his predecessors who made the mullahs believe that they are feared and thus have caved and appeasing this regime.

After, then, President Obama signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 14, 2015, he rewarded Iran with sending the regime $1.7 billion, in unmarked cash notes. He also transferred $150 billion into the hands of the mullahs, none was invested in the country for the benefit of the people. Most of the Obama administration funds transfer appeasement acts helped make the mullahs’ regime’s ‘elite’ wealthier. As well, it was used for acts of terror around the world.

The Western media has it all wrong. The Iranian people have not taken to the streets to protest the elimination of Soleimani who was a major player in the Ayatollahs’ regime, ordered countless acts of terror, within and out the country, and funded and trained proxies to do the Ayatollahs’ regime terror bidding. More than 600 Americans died or were maimed by Soleimani’s planned terror acts; Yemei, Lebanese, Afghan, Kurds, etc., are added to this horrific mix.

Rather, the reality on the ground is that the Iranian people have, time and time again, risen against this regime, as we see again today, calling it to step down.

United States Has Been Confused About Iran

The United State first encounter with the Iran terror mindset took place when the newly called Islamic Republic of Iran held hostage 52 American diplomats and citizens for 444 days, from November 4, 1979, to January 20, 1981, after a group of Iranian college students, belonging to the Muslim Student Followers of the Imam’s Line, who supported the Iranian Revolution, took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

From the get-go the name ‘republic’ did not meet its meaning, which is a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch or theocrat dictator ‘supreme’ leader.

From the outset the Iranian Islamo-regime has been corrupt, murderous with total disregard for human life and humanity.

Harsh US sanctions imposed on Iran began in 1987 by then-President Reagan’s Executive Order. These came as the result of the 1985 recognition that Iran is a terror-sponsoring state.

Following President Trump’s order to assassinate Soleimani, who was planning terror actions against US targets, Mr. Trump, who is no warmonger, equated the formula with more sanctions, this time also on the regime’s ‘elite’ personnel.

The latest sanctions are the last ‘missile’ before the people in Iran take to the streets armed. Applying the most extreme sanctions could very much lead to the collapse of the regime in Iran and certainly will defund much of its proxies in the region, which may collapse along with the Iranian regime.

Regardless of the sanctions, the Islamo-regime in Tehran continues with its immoral behavior, making the people’s life miserable and is a worrisome to the international community.

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s agents, planted all over the USA, devotedly lobby against the sanctions, trying to prove that the sanctions will not lead to peace. In the meantime, illegal circumventing of the sanctions is prevalent.

Adding to the weakness of President Obama in the face of the Iranian mullahs, his administration issued 2,500 Permanent Resident ‘Green Cards’ to the families of the current Iranian officials, who now roam freely all over the USA. Unlike many of their compatriot Iranians who very much would like to escape the ‘life style’ the mullahs offer them.

A Call to Stand Strong

The young people in Iran do not care who is responsible for downing the Ukraine plane. They have had enough of the name Islamic Republic. All they want is the current government to dismantle itself, quit and go away. The people of Iran want a government that respect the rule of law and governs by the rule of law; a government that has no quarrel or war with other countries and nations; they do not want to live one more day in a country that is recognized and is treated as a terror sponsoring state.

What the Iranian people want is stability inside their country which will bring stability to the Middle East.

The free world must stand in solidarity with the peaceful anti-regime protesters in Iran against the oppression of Iran’s extremist regime. The ongoing brutal treatment of innocent Iranians is unacceptable and must be forcefully opposed by the international community and all who value human and civil rights.

The empty skies over Iran is the proof the regime should never be trusted. After downing the Ukrainian airplane, commercial airliners are now taking extra caution and avoid Iranian airspace; one other proof of the lack of responsibility and poor management of the country and the total lack of trust the Iranian people and the international community have in the Islamic Republic. The world does not – and should never – trust the Iranian regime. They lie and they blame every one for their own misdeeds.

The downing of the Ukrainian plane fired up the people of Iran. They can no longer agree to put their lives in the hands of irresponsible murderers.

Today what matters more than anything is to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people who have once again, so bravely taken to the streets all over Iran to pursue their zest for freedom, to live in democratic state, have freedom of religion, respect for human rights, economic opportunities, modernity, and security. All in all, have a better life and for that they are demanding a regime change.

Western politicians claiming that they do not seek to topple the Islamo-regime, rather want to see the theocratic regime changes its behavior is certainly not helping the Iranian people quest. The people are sick and tired of being trampled on and thus badly want the Islamo-regime to go and be replaced with freedom and a democratic voice.

The schizophrenic, of faulty perception politicians and the media are not helping 80 million Iranians who live under fear.

The Iranian government is one big paper tiger that is made of a bunch of crazy, ruthless, feckless and evil people and it must stand down to free the 80 million people of Iran from their bracing grip.

We must not allow the voice of freedom to be silenced.

Remember, peace does not come free and it is not handed to you on a silver platter.