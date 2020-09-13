Haim Saban: the Present-Time Hellenistic Jews Affront Present-Time Maccabees

In a contentious political time in America, I read that Mr. Haim Saban, a mega supporter of Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who, with his wife Cheryl, known to be huge supporters of the Democrat Party, will, next week, host a fundraiser for Joe Biden, the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee. The event is to be attended by Biden himself and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), with all earnings going toward the Biden Victory Fund. The event’s ticket cost, half a million dollasr, $500,000 per person.

Knowing what the Democrat Party stands for, this announcement requires head scratching with total dismay.

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, as a child Haim Saban, now 74-years-old, fled to Israel because in Egypt Jews faced persecution. An immigrant to the United States, turned music and media entrepreneur, turned billionaire, turned philanthropist, the Saban Family Foundation, launched in 2000, has so far donated a staggering $420 million to some 1,000 causes and institutions.

Cheryl and Haim Saban’s philanthropy has a defined guiding principle. Their causes fall into five silos: health care, Los Angeles cultural and civic vitality, female empowerment, veterans and strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship. The Saban couple are known to support the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, The Rape Treatment Center, the Motion Picture Television and the Birthright Israel Program. As supporters of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), with donations of more than $55 million, the Saban couple chaired many of the non-profit organization’s galas. The money raised helps Israeli veterans as well as pays for amenities for the draftee IDF soldiers the army corps cannot afford, and thus helps ease the tough life of the soldiers.

The basic strategy of Mr. & Mrs. Saban support is 50-50, meaning, for every dollar they donate in America, they match with a dollar in Israel. As an immigrant twice, once from Egypt to Israel and once from Israel to the United States, Mr. Saban is grateful that both countries – with dual Israeli-American citizenship – opened their arms and took him in.

The Sabans and the Democrat Party

Haim and Cheryl Saban are considered among the largest donors to the Democratic Party. The question is, do they not read what the Democrat Party has morphed into?

Though Mr. Saban thinks that Bernie Sanders is a communist under a socialist cover, why does he then ignore the fact that Joe Biden’s election’s platform is de-facto Bernie’s platform? Mr. Saban acknowledges that Bernie thinks every billionaire is a crook, calling the billionaires’ club, ‘the billionaire class bad guys.’

What does Mr. Saban think Biden’s Democrat Party’s agenda will be other than taxing the billionaire class to the hilt? After all, Biden’s election platform is a fig leaf for Bernie’s platform.

According to the article “How to Give Away $420 Million: Cheryl and Haim Saban on Hollywood Philanthropy, Israel and 2020 Politics,” the Sabans state, “If we’re going to give a million dollars, then it’s going to be very well calculated. We will know the impact, we will know the plan, and we will get reports. We believe in following the money and making sure that if we’re going to give big gifts, there is accountability.”

Alexander Haig was Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state. In order to illustrate why Americans should support Israel he once stated that “Israel is the largest American aircraft carrier in the world that cannot be sunk, does not carry even one American soldier and is located in a critical region for American national security.”

The entertainment industry to which Mr. Saban belongs, is known to be a staunch supporter of the Democrat Party. Many in the entertainment industry have become more vocal in their criticism of the government of Israel’s policies.

Haim Saban and The BDS Movement

Among those criticizers are Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters, Alice Walker, The Color Purple author and even Black Lives Matter (BLM), all embrace the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) anti-Israel movement that calls for artists and businesses to shun the Jewish state until it withdraws from the occupied territories.

Surely Mr. Saban knows that claiming that Israel is an occupier of its legal territories is a vicious lie the Arabs and their supporters perpetrate. Others in the entertainment industry, like Penélope Cruz and Zayn Malik, have been critical of Israel to the point of invoking words like “genocide,” one more libel these Israel haters perpetrate.

Antisemitism is a light sleeper, it is hiding below a thin layer of skin and it doesn’t take much to wake it up. The Democrat Party’s realignment tops the Left and Antisemitism that goes with it.

Clarifying to his American friends in the entertainment sphere the importance of the US-Israel relationship could reasonably be expected of Mr. Saban. He vows that he holds unwavering devotion to Israel, so why does he support the Democrat Party?

Endemically Anti-Semitic Democratic Party

Today’s Democratic Party is endemically anti-Semitic. Joe Biden is very comfortable to support Linda Sarsour and Ilhan Omar, both are openly declared anti-Semites. Kamala Harris tells the American people not to talk about Omar’s Antisemitism.

Joe Biden has bought into J Street’s anti-Israel weakening policy. This policy is anti-Semitic, based on a farrago of lies about Israel, meaning, lies about Jews. Biden also bought into the Left’s anti-police/pro-criminal narrative and has committed to policies that support it.

Why would Haim Saban directly support weakening the safety of all Americans?

Truly, one could write a book about the Biden-Harris duo’s anti-Americanism anti-Israel views. They are nothing less than Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and the openly anti-Semitic Democrat Party’s “Squad” leading force whom Mr. Saban seems to have disdain for.

Can we say, with his support for the Democrat Party that made statements undermining the American constitutional republic, Israel and Jews, Mr. Saban is a USA, American Jews and Israel defector?

A leader Rabbi could recall from the long Jewish history a few names that characterize what Mr. Saban emulates. The one I can think of is the Hellenistic Jews – those Jews who spoke Greek and adopted, to some extent, a non-Jewish Greek way of life – who fought AGAINST the Maccabees. The Maccabees who adhered to their Judaism fought bravely to defend their homeland.

Given how inherently anti-Semitic today’s Democrat Party is, how could Mr. Saban or any American Jew or Israeli-American support Joe Biden for President?

Vice President Biden went along with his President’s anti-Israel-pro Iran policies. i.e. United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2334, adopted on 23 December 2016. For the first time, under President Obama’s instruction, the US abstained from this type of vote against Israel. Going forward, Biden clearly pledges his very Leftist, anti-Israel policies.

Hopefully, all Israeli-Americans are smart enough not to follow Mr. Saban’s lead, even though he is an Israeli-American and much of his strength is deeply rooted in his pocketbook.

Important Shift

After all the Democrat Party stands for, as mentioned above, it becomes clear that the Democrat party has been moving further to the Left and with that there is a push toward Antisemitism in the Party’s rank and file.

Two important shifts have happened.

First, Haim and Cheryl Saban, deliberately or not, have not noticed the shift in the Democrat Party. Second, they have thrown out their guiding principle of understanding the impact of their money, of adhering to their own plan making sure there is accountability for their money. Money that could even help the Democrats rig the upcoming election.

Mr. Saban, is that the legacy you want to leave behind?