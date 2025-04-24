Alerting Coachella Organizers To Kneecap Group Antisemitism

To: Coachella Organizers

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in the Coachella Valley, Southern California. Formally known as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, it is celebrated for its diverse musical lineup, artistic installations, and California’s unique desert atmosphere.

Ireland Becomes Land of Hate

Kneecap are an Irish hip-hop trio from West Belfast, Northern Ireland, composed of Mo Chara, 27, Móglaí Bap, 30 and DJ Próvaí, 26. They are known for taking political positions on issues ranging from Irish republicanism to the UK government and censorship, as well as the so called “Palestinian” issue.

Ireland is very much anti-Israel and greatly biased against the Jewish state.

As relations between Israel and Ireland deteriorated over the war in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the closure of his country’s embassy in Ireland, accusing Ireland of “extreme anti-Israel policies.”

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Coachella’s performances for the second weekend, Kneecap took to the stage to represent the Irish government’s hostility toward Jews and Israel. The group led the insidious “free Palestine” chant during their performance and during the band’s set inside the Sonora tent, they projected the words “F— Israel. Free Palestine” on a screen and led the crowd in a chant of “Free Palestine.”

It is said that band member Mo Chara told the audience: “The Palestinians have nowhere to go. It’s their f—ing home. And they’re bombing them from the skies. If you’re not calling it a genocide what the f— are you calling it?”

Instead of Kneecap music artistry bringing people together, they spread hate against and libels about Israel.

Coachella and Nova

The saddest part is that Kneecap’s concert at Coachella, during Easter Holiday weekend, April 2025, holds similarity to the Nova Music and Dance Festival that took place in Israel on October 7, 2023, during the Simchat Torah Jewish Holiday weekend. In this dance, peace and love festival, 360 young men and women were murdered and burned in cold blood and tens of hundreds were wounded, raped, and kidnapped, by the hate works of Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Kneecap’s stunt wasn’t an artistic statement, rather a rally cry for hate that gives a greenlight to put a target on the backs of Jews around the world and dehumanizes the entire Jewish people.

Kneecap is well aware that since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and the war the terror group started, anti-Israel rhetoric has been accompanied by a surge in antisemitism around the world; the trio is also well aware that Ireland is in the midst of a wave of antisemitism outbursts that has brought serious attacks on Jewish communities in the country.

At Coachella, you can attend music performances by anti-Semites like Roger Waters and Kneecap, who demonstrate their hate of Jews and Israel, often accompanied by outbreaks of anti-Semitic protests.

Of course the audience who in all likelihood know nothing or very little about the October 7, 2023 massacre of concert goers like them and the conflict between Hamas and Israel, just joined in the Jew-hatred sloganism.

But there is a caveat here; try to imagine what would have happened if terrorists, the likes of Hamas, entered the Coachella concert and did what Hamas did in Israel; in this case murdering and kidnapping thousands of Americans while they were having fun listening to music. Can you just imagine!

Coachella Organizers Must Protect Their Event

Coachella was turned into a venue where, among the music tones, American youth were incited to hate. Those who want to hear music, not hate mongering, must speak up. The promoters of Coachella should not allow their event to be corrupted, changing it from a loving music event into one that promotes hatred.

Sharon Osbourne and others in the music industry did speak up. Osbourne, a Jewish-British-American TV personality, referenced Kneecap’s social media posts venerating Hezbollah as well as their performance at Coachella, calling for Kneecap to lose their US entry visa after their anti-Israel Coachella performance.

Since antisemitism is a forbidden practice in the United States, the police should have been called in and should have closed the stage when the hate slurs took over from the music.

Kneecap should have been taken in for investigation and perhaps never be allowed into the U.S. again.

On April 13th and again on the 15th, 2025, Ari Ingel, executive director of the pro-Israel entertainment nonprofit Creative Community for Peace as well as multiple people warned Coachella organizer Goldenvoice and its owner AEG well in advance about Kneecap. Goldenvoice did nothing and claimed they were blindsided by what happened.

Coachella management should be questioned and made accountable for allowing such a hate-provoking performance to take place. After all, do they want to be associated with such an act? Their honest public statement is required.

The noun ‘love’ is a man-made sense of feeling; the noun ‘hate’ is a man-made sense of feeling. Both feelings are practiced by human beings and are often turned on their head.

Freedom of speech is also a man-made right, frequently used for political reasons and often is turned on its head, as in the case of Kneecap’s performance.

Roger Waters, the former Pink Floyd frontman, is a vehement Israel critic. Waters and 50 other well-known artists in 2020 urged the BBC not to air the Eurovision Song Contest, held in Tel Aviv. The BBC rejected the call stating that Eurovision “is not a political event and does not endorse any political message or campaign.”

Now that Ireland has been turned into a land that breeds hatred, it must not be allowed to corrupt American youth. Young Americans are often an easy target for haters like Kneecap and Roger Waters. The Coachella organizers should take action to prevent their revered annual event turning into the opposite of what it stands for.