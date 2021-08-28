Pfizer Shot Causes Scary Skin Lesions in Woman

Many damaging health effects of the COVID vaccines have been documented from around the world to date. One scary condition reported this month by researchers from Saudi Arabia is the development of skin lesions over the body of a woman who got the Pfizer shot.

Natural News reported on August 26 that a 49-year-old woman from New York quickly developed skin lesions all over her body, including her face and genitalia, after she was administered the Pfizer vaccine for COVID 19. The patient became the subject of a peer-reviewed case study for researchers at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The patient started to develop fever, fatigue, and headache followed by skin lesions affecting her trunk and starting to spread to her face and upper limbs with oral ulceration.

Disease Causing Skin Lesions after Medication

The study says the woman was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome as well as toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS/TEN). The Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center describes the SJS/TEN as: “a very severe reaction, most commonly triggered by medications, that causes skin tissue to die (necrosis) and detach.” It is considered a potentially life-threatening condition with emergency treatment needed for survival.

The COVID Blog reported the story on August 23 along with pictures of the patient, who developed the skin lesions and other symptoms of SJS/TEN after the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The story says that the Pfizer shot was confirmed to be the cause of the SJS/TEN in the woman.

Researchers concluded that there were “no other identifiable causes” for the TEN in the subject woman other than the Pfizer injection.

More Cases of SJS/TEN

The case is not the only one recorded in the wake of mass vaccination with COVID vaccines. The COVID Blog shared a screenshot of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) dated August 13, which shows that 66 cases of SJS/TEN have so far been reported as a result of vaccination with COVID vaccines with the possibility of many more unreported ones still out there.