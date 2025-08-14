Menu
healthcare sign
Health
3 min.Read

New Report Reveals Over 50,000 Medical Complaints Filed in 2024 — Which Specialties and States Were Hit Hardest?

News Analyst
By News Analyst

A new report from Claggett, Sykes & Garza reveals that more than 50,000 malpractice and disciplinary action reports were filed against U.S. healthcare providers in 2024 alone. The data, sourced from the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB), paints a sobering picture of systemic issues, widespread patient harm, and staggering financial consequences across the American healthcare system.stethoscope

In total, there were:

  • 50,555 medical misconduct reports

  • $4.93 billion in malpractice payouts

  • An average of $433,000 per claim

While some medical specialties and states stood out for disproportionately high report volumes, the data also highlights which professionals maintain the best reputations—and where oversight may be lacking.

Registered Nurses and Physicians Top the List of Most Reported Providers

The healthcare professionals most frequently cited for malpractice or misconduct included:

  • Registered Nurses (RNs): over 12,000 reports

  • Physicians (MDs): over 12,000 reports

  • Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs): over 5,800 reports

Others in the top 10 included therapists, counselors, technicians, and dentists—showing that high patient contact often translates into higher risk for errors, complaints, or legal action.

While physicians are often the public face of healthcare accountability, the data suggests broader responsibility across the entire care system.

Who’s Least Likely to Draw a Complaint?

The data also points to professions with comparatively few misconduct reports:

  • Optometrists: 139 reports

  • Dental hygienists & assistants: 332 reports

  • Psychologists: 344 reports

  • Podiatrists: 355 reports

  • Chiropractors: 510 reports

These lower figures may reflect reduced exposure to high-risk procedures, smaller patient loads, or less direct involvement in critical diagnoses.

California, Texas, and Florida Lead the Nation in Complaint Volume

Rank State Total Reports (2024)
1 California 4,750
2 Texas 4,362
3 Florida 3,337
4 Michigan 2,696
5 Ohio 2,212

High population alone doesn’t tell the whole story. The study notes that these states also experience intense provider workloads, hospital overcrowding, and administrative backlogs—factors that can increase the likelihood of errors and poor outcomes.

Connecticut: A Closer Look

Connecticut reported a total of 486 complaints in 2024. Of those:

  • Registered Nurses accounted for 161

  • Physicians (MDs) had 154

  • Practical Nurses had 34

  • All other professions (including dentists, pharmacists, psychologists, and chiropractors) accounted for far fewer

This state-level snapshot mirrors national trends—frontline caregivers face the majority of oversight.

Where Providers Are Most Likely to Be Reported: Rates per 1,000 Providers

To make fair comparisons, the study also looked at the number of complaints relative to each state’s licensed healthcare workforce. Michigan ranked #1 for incident rate per provider:

Rank State Reports per 1,000 Providers
1 Michigan 87.31
2 Louisiana 72.70
3 Wisconsin 69.57
4 Colorado 66.57
5 Georgia 65.63

These rates suggest that certain states may have more robust oversight—or more widespread challenges—in identifying and reporting medical negligence.

Why Diagnostic Errors Are the Root of the Crisis

According to Johns Hopkins’ research, diagnostic mistakes are the leading cause of serious harm in the U.S. healthcare system. Conditions like stroke, sepsis, pneumonia, and lung cancer often go misdiagnosed until it’s too late.

In fact:

  • 1 in 6 strokes is misdiagnosed as a migraine or intoxication

  • Early signs of sepsis are mistaken for flu, delaying life-saving care

  • These errors contribute to over 800,000 deaths or disabilities annually

Despite advances in technology, gaps in communication, overworked providers, and time pressure continue to drive catastrophic medical mistakes.

Complaints Down, But Patient Harm Persists

From 2014 to 2024, total reports dropped by nearly 20%, from 62,886 to 50,555. However, experts warn this may reflect reduced enforcement, not better outcomes. Medical malpractice payment rates have remained steady, with over 11,000 per year—evidence that serious errors continue to occur, even if formal actions are declining.

“Medical malpractice isn’t just a legal issue—it’s a public health issue,” said a spokesperson from Claggett, Sykes & Garza. “With hundreds of thousands of patients harmed every year by diagnostic errors alone, we need stronger systems in place to prevent avoidable mistakes.”

Disciplinary Oversight Is Declining — But Payments Stay High

The total number of reports has dropped nearly 20% since 2014, but that’s not necessarily a good thing. Adverse actions (like license suspensions) have fallen sharply, while malpractice payments remain steady, suggesting ongoing harm—but reduced regulatory enforcement.

“There’s a gap between harm being done and real accountability,” said a spokesperson for Claggett, Sykes & Garza. “While some specialties rarely draw complaints, others are overwhelmed—and that creates real risk for patients.”

