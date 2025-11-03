Menu
Search
Subscribe
kochon prize won by molbio, image courtesy CNS
Kochon Prize won by Molbio, image courtesy CNS
Health
2 min.Read

Kochon Prize Recognises Indian Innovation That Reaches the Unreached

Shobha Shukla
By Shobha Shukla

India’s Molbio Diagnostics won the Kochon Prize on 29 October 2025 for taking molecular TB testing to the last mile.

The Stop TB Partnership, hosted by UNOPS, and the Kochon Foundation announced the winner in Geneva, with the prize conferred in Manila the same day. The award includes global recognition, a medal, and US$65,000.

Molbio is the first private innovator to receive the Kochon Prize. Its Truenat platform supports programs in more than 90 countries, helping replace smear microscopy with sensitive, battery-powered molecular tests at point-of-need.

Truenat took shape over 15 years. The team set out in 2000 to simplify PCR so it could work without stable electricity, air-conditioning, or complex labs. India’s ICMR validated Truenat in 2017. WHO issued endorsement in 2020 after global studies supported by FIND. Truenat now detects TB and about 40 other diseases, including HPV, hepatitis B and C, sexually transmitted infections, and COVID-19.

“Unless best of health technologies reach those who are most underserved and need them most, how will we reduce human suffering and avert untimely deaths? … Point-of-care technologies are not enough, we need to deploy them too at point-of-need,” said Tariro Kutadza of TB People (Zimbabwe), who attended the Manila event.

Countries with weak power grids use Truenat’s solar-charging option. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one example. In December 2024, Nigeria began the continent’s largest rollout of Truenat and Molbio’s Prorad AI-enabled X-rays in peripheral settings.

India backed in-country validation and rapid deployment. “Based on evidence, [the programme] adopted Truenat in 2018. Today India has a network of over 9000 NAAT systems … Truenat is in fact, getting exported to 82 countries,” said Dr Urvashi B Singh, head of the National TB Elimination Programme.

A national 100-day campaign (7 December 2024–24 March 2025) took handheld or ultraportable X-rays with AI and upfront Truenat to high-risk groups in 347 districts. Teams screened more than 120 million people. They found 285,000 hidden TB cases with no symptoms and started treatment, cutting transmission and speeding recovery. Frontline healthcare workers delivered these tools across districts. India extended this model nationwide after 24 March 2025.

The Find.Treat.All initiative called for upfront molecular testing in 2018. Truenat enables that promise by bringing WHO-recommended diagnostics closer to communities and strengthening local lab capacity for multiple diseases, which also supports antimicrobial stewardship.

The Kochon Prize honors Molbio’s approach and the shared goal to reach the unreached.

Key Facts: Kochon Prize and Truenat

  • Award date: 29 October 2025; venue: Manila (announced from Geneva)
  • Prize value: US$65,000 plus medal
  • First private innovator to win Kochon Prize
  • ~90+ countries deploy Truenat; WHO endorsement: 2020
  • India network: 9,000+ NAAT systems in public programme
  • Multi-disease menu: ~40 tests, battery/solar operation

Further Reading on NewsBlaze

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Technology

Cloud Costs Are Spiraling. Here’s Why PointFive Just Became the Go-To FinOps Platform of 2025

In 2025, the cloud sector is no longer about...
Latest Business

How Scar Tissue From Surgery Affects Personal Injury Compensation

When Healing Leaves a Lasting Mark After a serious accident,...
Latest Business

Use Kie.ai’s InfiniteTalk API to Automate Multilingual Video Dubbing for Global Markets

With the growing demand for global video content, businesses...
Finance

Top 3 Mistakes To Avoid When Trading Nasdaq Futures

Every chart tells a story, but not every setup...
AI

How Yossi Barishev Is Shaping the Future of AI Cybersecurity

When Yossi Barishev joined hosts Noa Eshed and Ronen...
Technology

Simplex 3D Brings the Future of Real Estate Marketing to Life with $25K REALS Giveaway

As real estate marketing continues to evolve, developers and...
Movie Reviews

The VHS Camera Strikes Back: Kris Prihodova Stars in “Vlogcam,” Where the Tech is the Terror

In an era saturated with digital perfection, a new...
AI

Omri Hurwitz Media Ranked as Israel’s Top PR Firm

In a media landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence,...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
Top 3 Mistakes To Avoid When Trading Nasdaq Futures
Next article
Use Kie.ai’s InfiniteTalk API to Automate Multilingual Video Dubbing for Global Markets

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

In the Press

NewsBlaze Pressroom

PR Newswire

The latest

Cloud Costs Are Spiraling. Here’s Why PointFive Just Became the Go-To FinOps Platform of 2025

Technology
In 2025, the cloud sector is no longer about...

How Scar Tissue From Surgery Affects Personal Injury Compensation

Latest Business
When Healing Leaves a Lasting Mark After a serious accident,...

Use Kie.ai’s InfiniteTalk API to Automate Multilingual Video Dubbing for Global Markets

Latest Business
With the growing demand for global video content, businesses...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.