Grassroots Group No Left Turn in Education Asks DOJ To Stop Porn Distribution In Schools

The grassroots group No Left Turn in Education (NLTE) announces they wrote to US Attorney General Merrick Garland on January 5, 2022, informing him of depravity taking place in K-12 education. The group discovered that teachers unions, school officials and educators across America are introducing obscene content to classrooms with children as young as five.

In any setting other than education, any adult who provides children with access to such explicit materials would properly be classified as an abuser, a harasser, or a groomer of minors for the purposes of sex.

The letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland by NLTE Founder and President Dr. Elana Fishbein calls for an immediate investigation and, “if the facts warrant, to prosecute” the individuals responsible for this exploitation of minors.

That letter provides the US Department of Justice with examples of commonly used obscene literature that has been provided to many classrooms across America. The referenced material contains graphic and textual descriptions of masturbation, oral sex and pedophilia.

Federal law explicitly sets out the illegality of providing such content to minors and recommends fines and long imprisonment for offenders.

For almost two years, parents and concerned citizens have been confronting school boards across America to oppose content in school curricula that violate community standards and force children to consume teaching that works against their faith-based principles.

As parents stood up to bring notice to these illegal actions, in October 2020, the White House used the National School Board Association as a proxy to weaponize the Department of Justice and the FBI against these American parents. Parents want to know what their children are being taught at school, but the White House weaponized the DOJ to act against law-abiding parents.

NLTE urges the DOJ to heed the concerns of parents and to enforce federal constitutional and statutory law that was enacted to protect children.

Communities across the nation entrust their children to educators, but now the evidence shows many educators have abused that trust, disregarding parental authority and religious freedom to advance a depraved agenda. This has been done without parental consent in many schools across the nation.

NLTE and parents say the evidence points to purposeful, blatant actions against federal law meant to protect children, and schools and their boards are often in complete denial.

“Child sexual exploitation has become rampant in our nation’s schools and poses a danger to the well-being of children that cannot be understated. Sexualizing the young makes them vulnerable to predators and promotes values that deteriorate the underpinnings of our society. The Department of Justice should have ‘no higher priority’ than to rid our schools of depraved pornographic material and the individuals who are providing it to children!,” states Dr. Fishbein.

