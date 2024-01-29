Tracking Genocide, But Not in Hamas Tunnels

The latest ICC case of tracking genocide, brought by South Africa is a case of Antisemitism weaponized as justice.

Dreyfus Affair

The pathetic “legal” circus at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, Netherlands, that sees itself to be a court of “justice,” seeking to charge Israel with war crimes during its war with the terrorist Hamas, will be remembered in history right alongside the baseless Jewish-French officer [Alfred] Dreyfus Affair case. Dreyfus had been convicted of treason for allegedly selling military secrets to the Germans in December 1894, and so many other anti-Semitic events that shaped history for the Jewish people.

These anti-Semites might feel morally superior now wearing their ridiculous formal court robes and pathetic ceremonies, but they will be well remembered as nothing more than formal low-life Jew-haters.

Selectively Tracking Genocide

The fact that these fools, pretending to be “in good standing judges,” can speak for 30 minutes straight about the Israel-Hamas Swords of Iron War, without mentioning the Israeli hostages situation, which they only mentioned once after some 40 minutes of utter nonsense spoken, or the carnage Hamas perpetrate in Israel on October 7th, 2023, is an astounding display of moral bankruptcy, hypocrisy, and prejudice.

The fact that it is South Africa, of all countries, that initiated the claim Israel is committing genocide, is truly a spectacular symptom of a confused world that has lost all signs of any moral compass.

This is a modern day “Dreyfus Affair,” not against an individual Jew but against the entire Jewish people. The ICC portrays the world’s Antisemitism, the likes of which we haven’t seen in a very long time, since perhaps the era that led to the Holocaust.

The irony is that the ICC’s decision is actually irrelevant and will have zero impact on Israel and its right to defend itself in the way it sees fit against maniacal-barbaric-savage evil terrorists.

But if we look at this ICC legal charade from a civility perspective, what is most extraordinary, these so-called judges are literally defending the terror group Hamas and their objective to murder every Jew. They had the audacity to object to Hamas being addressed by pejorative terms.

The ICC court was formed after WWII, after the prime case of crimes against humanity, the very true genocide of 6 million Jews, the Holocaust. The fact that these deplorable people in robes are weaponizing the term ‘genocide’ against the Jewish people and their homeland, the State of Israel, is a sad mockery of justice. It is the formal act of slanting of justice if the world has ever seen such a case. More so, it is in fact a mockery of the term “justice” to which the civilized world so very often refers.

Antisemitism on Steroids by an Intentional Court

The entire ICC genocide case against Israel is obnoxious and frankly very disgusting. The reason is that it is in fact a case whereby the entire world, all the UN member states are pointing fingers at Israel as a criminal. Not Hamas, which is recognized as a terror group but a sovereign state, a member of the UN. It is clear to see that the only reason is that the target state is made of Jews, the state of Israel.

What Should Israel Do?

In turn, Israel should immediately sue South Africa, remove all UNRWA personnel from Israel and the Gaza Strip, and possibly even pull out of the United Nations Organization (UN), which long ago made it iron-clad proven to the world that it is the embodiment of fecklessness, hypocrisy and the personification of Jew hatred.

The Twist of Irony

After all is said and done, even the ICC “judges” down deep inside know they have no moral standing in this case. That is why, after 40 minutes of “deliberating” and bad-mouthing the Jewish state, Israel, they did not call on a ceasefire, did not order Israel to retreat from Gaza, or end the war. They only asked Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza, the imagined genocide that South Africa came up with.

I am hopeful, but not certain, that the ICC “legal” squad have realized that in fact they are utterly useless and no pretense can cover this fact. They are conducting a nothing case that is not even remotely legitimate.

What they are in fact representing is a world that has lost its moral compass.

Just as in the movie “Man In A Robe” in which the villain is still out there looking for more prey, from this case against Israel onward, every UN state must look behind its back as it may be the next prey of the ridiculous ICC.