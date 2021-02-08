The State of the [un]Union Today, February 2021

Joseph Biden is expected to deliver the annual State of the Union address on February 23, 2021, but the date is still to be confirmed.

I am here to help Mr. Biden. I am providing him with tips and fact-findings which he can use to write and deliver his first such speech that may also help his job.

Washington D.C is corrupt and there is no way to convince me and 75 million Plus Americans it is not corrupt. A corrupt and incompetent officialdom is incapable of delivering basic services to ordinary people, to us, We, the people. Sadly, that is today’s USA Democrat Party government that is holding the majority power in Congress, with Kamala Harris as the tie breaker in the Senate, and in the Executive branch. It is a corrupt and extremely incompetent behemoth.

To maintain power, a tyrant – the one-party dictatorship rule in America – needs only a relatively few armed loyalists who aren’t shy about pulling triggers. Well, the Democrats have more than a few armed loyalists.

The Democrat politicians have barricaded Washington D.C. with a high fence and have 30,000 national guard protecting the Capitol periphery with guns. This is an unprecedented, never seen before praetorian guard squad. In addition, they have the run-of-the-mill mass-media that lacks professionalism and honest journalism, that delivers their atrocious propaganda 24/7. They also have big-tech that cancels all their opposition. Why do they need all this protection if they were elected legally and morally?

President Donald Trump opened the eyes of millions of Americans to see clearly that Washington D.C. has turned into a very deep corruption swamp while he brought in each and every one of them the love for the original traditional constitutional America and the pride of being an a true American.

That did not go down well with the party Mr. Joseph Biden represents. So, Biden took unprecedented measures to take down President Trump and cheat the American people. The Democrats gave the people a government they did not elect and do not deserve.

It turns out that president Trump had become a 24-carat American hero in the eyes of 75 Plus million patriotic Americans. That stunningly shining image was removed from the Oval Office Biden occupies but cannot be removed from the minds and hearts of these Americans.

Jill Biden, the caregiver first lady cannot replace the intellect, decorum and appearance Melania Trump possess.

I cannot see that the Democrat Party tyranny will continue to be unchecked, ruling in the most unAmerican fascistic fashion with intimidation, lawlessness and total disrespect for the people they say have put them in power. So far Democrats all get a huge ‘F’ for dangerously regressing America in one swooping month.

Biden has signed a great number of ‘Executive Orders” none are for the benefit of us, We, the People. And here Biden asserted not long ago that, nobody legislates by Executive Order “unless you’re a dictator.” So, by Joe Biden’s own definition, he is not an elected president, he is a dictator.

Since November 3, 2021, after it was obvious to the 75 Plus million Americans who voted for president Trump’s re-election that the election was a con, I have been waiting for the people whose vote was stolen to take their grievances up with their elected officials and the legal system. That has not happened yet as the Democrat party has successfully mounted many layers of falsehood above the truth that We, the People, seek to be revealed.

But if Joe Biden continues with his one-man “Executive Orders dictatorship” governance he will hear from the American people soon.

Before Biden has someone write his State of the Union speech, I suggest they just read and digest what I, an ordinary citizen, wrote. Reflection is a good trait.

The constitutional Republic America has been exceptional until the Washington Swamp decided it should be dismantled.