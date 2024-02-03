The Hague, ICC Suspicious Legal Hunting Grounds

We are witnessing an upside-down world in The Hague. The ICC, or ICJ, pounced on Israel and tried to blame the Hamas criminal genocide acts on the victim.

The ICJ (International Court for Justice) may need to be renamed as the International Court for Jews (ICJ).

The story behind The Hague’s name began in the early 13th century, when Count Floris IV purchased land on the western coast of Holland and then built a luxurious hunting lodge on the banks of a nearby lake called de Hofvijve. Over time the small settlement developed to what became commonly known as Haga, a title that translates from the old Dutch language to English as enclosure or hunting grounds.

The Crimes the ICC (ICJ) Goes After

In 1998, 60 countries signed the Rome Statute after it was opened for signature by the United Nations. The Statute laid the foundation for the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) or, International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2002. Its purpose was to investigate and prosecute war criminals.

The Court’s founding treaty, called the Rome Statute, grants the ICC jurisdiction over four main crimes.

In 2024, while Israel is fighting a war against genocidal Hamas terror group in Gaza who perpetrated sickening crimes against humanity in Israel, on October 7, 2023, South Africa presented the ICJ with its claim that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

Genocide

Genocide: characterized by the specific intent to destroy in whole, or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group by killing its members or by other means.

Neither of the above listed apply to Israel’s actions against Hams. Hamas is simply a force of terrorists that exists with one goal in mind, which is to annihilate the state of Israel and murder all the Jews living there; the name Hamas means “Islamic Resistance Movement.” Originally it was known by the acronym, HMS. In 1988 Hamas Covenant was glossed over by the Arabic word hamās (حماس) which itself means “zeal,” “strength,” or “bravery.”

Crimes Against Humanity

Crimes against humanity: violations committed as part of a large-scale attack against any civilian population, statute include offences such as murder, rape, enforced disappearances [abduction], and torture.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas committed all these crimes in Israel and beyond. Yet, no country has filed a crimes against humanity case against Hamas. The members of the ICJ have been silent.

War Crimes

War crimes: which include the killing or torture of persons such as civilians; intentionally directing attacks against civilian infrastructure.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas indiscriminately fired hundreds of rockets into Israel targeting the civilian population and Israel’s infrastructure.

Crime of Aggression

Crime of aggression: the use of armed force by a state against the sovereignty, integrity or independence of another state, the likes of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Gaza under Hamas’ rule does not fall under a sovereign state status. Hamas attacks on Israel are simply terrorism. The ICJ charter has no rules that apply to terrorists and their acts of terrorism.

Israel vs The ICC

Israel’s choice to appear, in a dignified and official manner, in a real anti-Semitic tribunal, with a serious political bias against Israel, instead of, at the very least, sending a proxy to represent its claims, is a clear, profound and rather unthinkable folly.

Shocking: a ridiculous and biased political tribunal decided that it has legal the authority to hear a case related to allegations of genocide committed by Israel, because South Africa decided that it very much wants Hamas to prevail. And God forbid any such allegation would be made by these Hague incompetents against another country.

What a shame, to hear this bunch of anti-Semites berate Israel for defending itself.

From the moment that Israel binds itself to international, pseudo-legal decisions, while Israel accepts the ruse of international ‘legal’ rules, by foes such the Lebanese* and Somali* judges, regarding the decision of its right and ability to fight and ensure the future of the Jews in their own sovereign state, it has already lost.

* Dr. Nawaf Salam, a Lebanese diplomat, jurist, and academic, became the second Lebanese to be elected to the ICJ since its establishment.

* Dr. Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, a Somali judge and former President of ICJ.

In a frustrated manner, faced with challenges as complex as those that Israel faces that may be expected to get more complicated against stronger and more dangerous opponents, there is a fear that Israel cannot really win, but only lose more but slowly.

The Hague Tribunal is the political arm, hidden under the veneer of seeking justice, of the renewed murderous anti-Semitism sentiments. A circus of evil hypocrisy and hatred of Jews, a direct continuation of Antisemitism in all generations. The members of this court, which is not actually a court of justice but a geopolitical body, are inherently anti-Semitic.

Israel’s Prime Minister Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the decision of the ICJ in The Hague with these words:

“Israel is fighting a profoundly just war. We are fighting against the Hamas monsters who murdered, raped, decapitated and kidnapped our citizens. We will continue to do everything to protect ourselves and our citizens, while upholding international law.

“Like every country, Israel has the basic right to self-defense. The Hague Tribunal rightly rejected the outrageous demand to deprive us of this right.

“But the very claim that Israel is committing genocide against the Gazans is not just false, it is outrageous. The court’s willingness to even discuss it is a mark of disgrace that will not be erased for generations.

“We are fighting a just war; we will continue it until we achieve complete victory, until we defeat Hamas, return all our abductees and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

Mr. Itamar Ben Gvir, the Minister of National Security of the State of Israel said: “The decision of the anti-Semitic Court in The Hague proves what was known in advance: this court does not seek justice, but the persecution of the Jewish people. They were silent during the Holocaust and today they continue with hypocrisy and take it up a notch. The Hague shmague! We must not comply with the decisions that endanger the continued existence of the State of Israel; we must continue defeating the enemy until our complete victory.”

World Court Verdict on Israel / Gaza Genocide Case:

The Hague judgment was no surprise. In the end it is the easiest, as we have witnessed for generations, to lay the blame on the Jews. According to the ICC, the Jews are always guilty and if not, the detractors will find a lie according to which they will accuse the Jews anyway.

One Moral Compass

The Ugandan Judge Julia Sebutinde, the first African woman to sit on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) consistently voted against South Africa’s anti-Semitic genocide case against Israel.

Israel’s Mistake in The Hague

Israel sent Aharon Barak, a retired President of the Supreme Court of Israel, to represent her in The Hague. He served as a judge on behalf of Israel in the proceedings in The Hague.

Mr. Netanyahu not only chose to accept and thus recognize the hearing, which translates into a critical preliminary determination that this court has the authority to hear cases and suggest determination against Israel, but also appointed Judge Barak who has institutional conflicts of interest.

Barak’s life’s work was strengthening and empowering legal review, among other things, on the basis of the ‘principles of international law’, while striving to subordinate the government of Israel to the legal advice of Israel’s High Court of Justice.

For Barak, subjecting Israel to vague and destructive legal codes is not a bug rather a feature.

At The Hague Barak demanded that Israel ‘introduce humanitarian aid’ to Gaza, which means, in practice, to supply fuel and equipment to Hamas; which means letting Hamas last indefinitely.

But one must ask whether, after all the articles pouring in about the “heroic” appearance of Israel’s elite legal team in The Hague, Israel managed to convince the Lebanese, Somali and other anti-Semitic figures there that it has the right to protect its citizens and its existence and to prevent the enemy from murdering and raping its sons and daughters? One will be able to clarify this claim when The Hague Tribunal summons Israel, as it will almost certainly do so again, to defend itself with a new false claim.

In the parade of folly, Barbara Tuchman* sets a central condition for definition as folly: that the negative results of the act be clearly seen in real time, not only in retrospect.

* Barbara Wertheim Tuchman was an American historian and author who won the Pulitzer Prize twice for The Guns of August, a best-selling history of the prelude to and the first month of World War I, and Stilwell and the American Experience in China, a biography of General Joseph Stilwell.

What Will it Take to Remove Satanic Urges?

It will take at least 20 to 30 years before we might see a new generation of Gazans who aren’t possessed by their hatred towards Jews. They are consequential victims of a vicious and well-funded brain-washing Jew- and Israel-hatred machine. Until then the last two generations are reaping what it sowed. They aren’t interested in freedom, peace, prosperity and happiness wherever they are. They were educated from birth to be subjected to and accept misery, pain, suffering and the profound desire to annihilate Israel and murder Jews.

Truly, only some power from above may be able to remove this satanic hatred from the Gazans.

Victimizing The Victims

The purpose of South Africa’s attempt, through the court, to stop the Swords of Iron war in Gaza was to give Hamas the upper hand over Israel. It did not work out for them. The court threw out South Africa’s attempts to stop the war at once, which would have left Hamas free to re-offend.

The ICJ however saw fit to remind Israel of its war conduct obligations under international law which Israel adheres to more than any other army in the world.

All else points to South Africa’s failure to defame Israel with harsh consequences. There was no genocide judgment or ceasefire demand. There was an immediate call to release all the hostages, minimize civilian casualties, which the IDF goes above and beyond to do and a call to continue the humanitarian-aid arrangement.

Arabs’ Massacre of Jews Then and Now

The ICJ barely touched on the real genocide that took place omn October 7, 2023.

Sir John Chancellor, a colonial administrator, served as the High Commissioner of Palestine in British Mandate of Palestine from 1928 through September 1931. There, he was perceived as being cool to Zionism and the Jewish people. In general, he had a negative attitude towards Jews.

During his service period, there was tremendous tension in the land of Israel. The year 1929 brought bloodshed to the land, that culminated with the Hebron massacre of unarmed Jews, on August 24, 1929.

Jewish homes were ransacked and their inhabitants tortured, raped and slaughtered. A policeman who rushed in found ‘an Arab in the act of cutting off a Jewish child’s head with a sword’. Behind him was another Arab with a dagger looming over a ‘Jewish woman smothered in blood’. Another policeman found one Jewish body dumped in the street that had been ‘burned so much that the legs were separated from the body’. More than 130 Jews were murdered in ‘acts of unspeakable savagery’ by Arabs described as ‘ruthless and bloodthirsty evildoers.’

Mind you, although the details are virtually alike, this was not an account of the monstrous massacres perpetrated by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023. These are British reports of the 1929 carnage in Hebron and other Jewish areas of the British mandate of Palestine, which the British authorities blamed on ‘racial animosity on the part of the Arabs.’

Chancellor’s top deputy was chief secretary Sir Harry Charles Luke. When he was asked if he could envisage what might have taken place, his reply was: “The Arabs … would have killed every Jew they could have got hold of … and the Government would have been wiped out.”

That remark could well apply to what Hamas terrorists had in mind when they entered Israel and perpetrated their bloodbath there on October 7, 2023.

If South Africa was really serious, they should have taken a class in Arab violence against Jews. But they were not serious, because when Antisemitism crosses all red lines, using a libel is the best tool to deliver it.