The Strengthening of The Jihad: Stupidity or Malign Intent

When looking, with penetrating gaze, at what happened in recent months in Israel, the Middle East and the world, there is no escape from concluding that the complex phenomena of jihad is increasing and conquering goals that before 2021 were far out of the jihadists’ reach.

Just to clarify: Jihad – an Islamic term meaning “Strenuous effort” is not only militarily. It also includes economic, communication and media, civil, political, social and any other type of activity, but especially immigration to heretical lands and settling there, designated to “make the word of Allah superior And the non-believers’ word inferior.”

Every Muslim can take part in jihad, in any of these activities, and his or her reward from Allah is guaranteed.

The signal for the beginning of the current wave of jihad was Donald Trump’s departure from the US presidency, in January 2021. During his four years in office, Trump was the major immigration barrier to the Jihad designed to flood the US with waves of Muslim immigrants, after it flooded Europe.

Trump’s most important activity against jihad was the restraint he imposed on Iran’s jihadist activities through economic sanctions and the exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.

Trump’s departure and Biden’s entry into the White House has given the Iranian jihad a tailwind. The many thousands of Muslim immigrants intending to enter and settle in the United States also have an easy path now.

Biden also gives tailwind to the Palestinian Authority’s jihad against Israel by restoring US financial support to the PA, reopening the PLO mission in Washington D.C. and intending to reopen the US “consulate” in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, to express – albeit implicitly – that the Jerusalem is the capital of “Palestine.”

Jihad Victories Over the Infidel West

Biden’s decision intends to satisfy the political jihad appetite of members of Congress Reps. Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar. Also, the self-destructive instinct of “progressive” Americans pushes the United States from being a stronghold for Western culture into a conceptual and ideological suicide pact.

These Americans are thus becoming useful fools, serving the jihadist forces such as Linda Sarsour and Louis Farrakhan. Those forces are pushing Americans to lose faith in their righteousness, an intermediate phase towards Western culture’s total bankruptcy.

Coming Victory over Afghanistan

On September 11 of this year Biden also decided to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan. For anyone who knows anything about what is taking place in Afghanistan, the result is clear.

The Taliban, the same organization that hosted Al Qaeda and gave it permission to establish its global terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan, will regain control of the country within weeks. That will happen the moment after the last US soldiers lleave the divided and failed state.

The thousands of fatalities and physically and mentally wounded American soldiers and the huge amount of money invested in the effort – about a trillion dollars – did not bear the desired results. Without a shadow of a doubt, Afghanistan will again export the jihad war as well as the drugs jihad designed to constantly test the ability of the Western societies to withstand the jihadi attacks aimed at them.

Iran, Afghanistan’s neighbor to the west, is eagerly awaiting the US military’s evacuating escape in order to extend its “sponsorship” over the Afghan government. The goal is to add Afghanistan to the list of countries where the Iranian jihadist regime has managed to extend its rule: Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Gaza.

The Ayatollahs’ regime is fantasizing about Afghanistan’s mineral resources that will pour money into their depleted coffers and will allow them to continue their killing and destruction campaign wherever they want.

Jihad in Africa

In some African countries where Islamic populations live, the military jihad raises its ugly head. But the jihad’s greatest success is the conquest of Europe by immigration, mostly illegal, and their child birth rate, several times greater than the European people’s birth rate.

The immigration jihad and its establishment push some of the jihadists to burn churches and physically harm priests. Their aim is to speed up the process of Europeans fleeing their own countries.

Jihad in Israel

In Israel, the Muslim Brotherhood movement succeeded in seizing the helm of power, and in doing so it is taking a significant political step in its civil jihad against the State of Israel being the state of the Jewish people.

It is important to note here that the success of the Ra’am Party jihadists in Israel is much greater than the success of their comrades in Egypt and Syria, where any kind of activity is prohibited there. That is because the governments in Egypt and Syria know all too well what the Muslim Brotherhood‘s agenda is about.

My heart tells me that the governments of Israel – current and previous ones – knew what the “Muslim Brotherhood’s” ultimate goal is. Despite that, they conducted a dialogue with them to the point of having them become members in the ruling coalition.

Following the jihad’s killings and fires that took place in Israel in May of this year, four hundred Jewish families left the city of Lod where the mayhem was the greatest. The jihadists who carried out their plot against the Jews received much encouragement from the fleeing Jews. They are now waiting for the next round, which is only a matter of time.

Jihad in Lebanon

The imminent success of the jihad will be Lebanon, a country destined to be a “Christian heretical state.” In recent months Lebanon is collapsing directly into the arms of the Lebanese jihadist organization, Hezbollah.

The Christian world, the infidels, that originally established Lebanon as their extension within the Islamic homeland, now stand helpless and are unable to do anything to help the Christian infidels of Lebanon.

Is there any greater victory than this one over the infidel West?

Russia Crippled By The West

Russia, the terrible country that brutally crushed the jihad in Syria, is also deteriorating; its birth rate is the lowest in Europe, one child per woman, and the economy is faltering due to corruption and sanctions imposed on it by the heretic United States and Europeans for invading and annexing the Crimea peninsula.

And what is interesting about this entire picture is the fact that six international powers – the United States, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and China – are courting the main jihadist state today, Iran. Even the boycott of a few Arab countries – Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain – imposed on Qatar, the economic jihad state and the greatest supporter of the world’s Jihad organizations, including Hamas, has failed miserably.

Summing Up

To sum up the above, it must be understood that the language in question is not only about trees but about the forest. I do not claim that all the Muslims are jihadists. Among them there are many normative people living in peace and tranquility, out of choice, among their “infidel” neighbors. What I do argue is that the proportion of Muslims who think in terms of jihad of all kinds is too great, and they want to violently silence and paralyze their opponents.

The challenge the West in general, and Israel in particular faces, is great, extremely great. Tackling it requires holistic overall vision.

The way I see the jihadists:

they mean harm to the souls and bodies of Jews, Israelis and other infidels;

they try impose BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction Israel) wherever they can;

use explosive belts, fund terror;

arson forests, synagogues and churches;

establish Islamic parties and integrate into politics;

impose Islamic economies on Western countries;

impose halal (permissible) food on schools in the West;

attempt to silence church bells;

impose Sharia law in public sphere in Western Europe’s immigrant neighborhoods.

All of these are just examples of the overall acts of jihad against the West, in general, and Israel in particular, which, since the beginning of 2021 has been on a worrisome and frightening ascent.

It is time to wake up, understand the facts and take the necessary steps before it is too late.

By Dr. Mordechai Kedar | translated from Hebrew to English by Nurit Greenger