US, the State of Division, the Land of Not Free

The ongoing rampage by the Left is nothing but further proof of them being pure evil and full of malice. However, this is not new and it is a worldwide phenomenon. History teaches us that where the Left dominates, it is the suppression of freedom and the elimination of the human spirit. The left operates by creating a state of division.

In many areas the Left and Islam are one and the same. The central dictum of this symbiosis is: turning man into an enslaved slave in favor of evil and malice. See, for example, the relevant chapter in the immortal Oriana Fallaci’s book, ‘The Force of Reason.’ In her book Fallaci takes aim at the many attacks and death threats she received after the publication of her book ‘The Rage and the Pride.’ Ms. Fallaci sees the creation of the European Union as she best calls it Eurabia, the burning of Troy, a soon-to-be a colony of Islam with Italy, her birth place, as its stronghold.

The United States is marching on, with potency, to a complete misleading madness of utter denial of the X and Y genetic chromosomes and human characteristics and structure, just like in Western European countries and Israel. There are no longer amalgamations of the human race’s selection, rather, troubled human refuse, a landfill of people whose minds and reason have been completely knocked out of them, and they are destroying for all of us the order of humanity’s history, from the first man on earth, and development. This is their state of division.

The Fall of Empire

As is often quoted by many: Empires do not fall due to the rise of an external enemy; they fall as a result of internal implosion and from degeneration. The best reference is by Samuel Huntington’s 1965 concise article, ‘Political Development and Political Decay,’ in which the writer explores the conflict between political mobilization and institutionalization and the importance of institutional development concerning democratization. Also his amazing 1968 book ‘Political Order in Changing Societies’ which examines the development of viable political institutions in emerging nations and the relationship between development and stability.

Huntington’s main argument: Third world countries are not marching toward political development, rather, towards political degeneration.

The analogy from Huntington’s analysis is: Western society, the most advanced and sophisticated empire in human history, is in an advanced degenerative process. God forbid, history might see this phenomenon just as it views “the rise and fall of the Roman Empire.”

Not Free

Why might this happen? Due to the internal degeneration that the Left is forcing on Western society, an incurable disease, through the obfuscation of language, genetics, and politics. Everything is upside down, everything is crooked and distorted. The totalitarianism of Stalin and Mao is winning today through the Left. This time not through the Gulag system of labor camps maintained in the Soviet Union from 1930 to 1955 in which very many people died and not through China’s re-education camps, rather, through the brainwashing and distortion of the human brain. Everything is upside down, in the words of Melanie Phillips, in her 2010 book ‘The World Turned Upside Down: The Global Battle Over God, Truth, and Power.’

Winning and Losing

The Left is winning, due to its sophisticated takeover of the three main areas in human society: the media, the justice system and the education system. The result: indoctrination and Marxismization of human society – to crook and distort. Here I would refer to Mark Levin’s book, ‘American Marxism.’

However, the Left does not know that unintentionally, it is also the messenger of the absolute evil: Islam. It is performing the dark work for Islam. Once again I refer here to Samuel Huntington’s extraordinary book, ‘The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order’ (https://www.amazon.com/Clash-Civilizations-Remaking-World-Order/dp/0684844419/ref=asc_df_0684844419/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=564808013009&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=11334136329264308298&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9031003&hvtargid=pla-677480666334&psc=1), which was published in response to the book: ‘The End of History and the Last Man,’ by Francis Fukuyama, a senior U.S. State Department fool.

Threats and Safeguards

In his book Huntington explains how clashes between civilizations are the greatest threat to world peace but also how an international order based on civilizations is the best safeguard against war. In his book, Fukuyama claims that Western civilization won, and this win will remain permanent. Huntington replied to him by saying that Western civilization indeed defeated communism, and that was a good thing. However, the world has not become unipolar, it is now in a clash of cultural civilizations.

We must understand that Islam cannot defeat Western civilization by itself. The Left can and does it. When the Left wins, and the creatures in its image and likeness dominate, Islam will sweep them out like a light breeze on a sunny day.

This is what awaits humanity, if God forbid we do not wake up to recover, sober up, wake up and act, most of all. We understand reality, and we must act with determination and power. Because it is about the human existence of the most advanced and sophisticated society in history. And the basis for all of this – go back to the sources: the Christian religion, in Western countries and the Jewish religion, in Israel – the Judeo-Christian society, the foundation of Western Civilization. And above religion, the further establishments of culture, science, logic and reason, and common sense.

The enemies are the Left and Islam. For us, the cultural human society, it is a war against the pure evil and malice: the Left and Islam.

The Case for Israel

On October 1, 2000, at the beginning of the second intifada in Israel, Madhat Yosef, an Israel-Druze Border Police officer, was wounded by the anti-Semite Arabs (Palestinians), led by the anti-Semite Arab Gibril Ragub. This happened in Joseph’s tomb, located in the general area of Shechem (Nablus). It is traditionally known to be the resting-place of the biblical patriarch Joseph, the son of Jacob and Rachel, and his two sons Ephraim and Manasseh.

At that time, the Left was in power in Israel.

The rescue force that was 800 meters away from the tomb, was large enough to face any attack from the Arabs, enter the tomb, with enough time to save the life of Madhat Yosef. But no. At that time Benny Ganz, the commander of the rescue team’s division had the authority to decide and act.

Though Ganz could and should have done so, he decided to wait and get approval from his commanders, from those above him. Why take responsibility? Why act as he should have? You get approval and this way you progress up the career ladder! Just as it is in the US, the political musical chairs.

This is how a person with a failed career became Israel’s military chief of the general staff all the way to be the current Israel’s defense minister.

Political Games

Ganz waited for the approval from Yitzhak Eitan, then the Commander of the Central Command which was during Operation Defensive Shield. Eitan was waiting for an approval from then Israel Defense Minister Ehud Barak. While everyone was watching their career accolades, waiting for the approvals taking the time to be downloaded, Madhat Yosef died of loss of blood.

The State of Division

Why am I telling you this one story?

It goes from a bad situation to an even worse situation.

Gantz, who all his career was waiting for approvals from a chain of command, turned his failed military leadership to manning today’s Israel’s defense minister post.

Joseph Biden, who never takes responsibility, never acts as he should, with 50 years of a failed political career is the current president of the United States

This is the power of the Left. The state of division. Hallelujah.