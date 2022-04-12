China, Is It Past Time For Us To Wake Up?

The harsh reality of the rise of China in the following observations should shake up every reader. For one, just think about what these trends mean to your future.

China the Rising Power

There are five reasons why China is fast becoming the dominant power in the world.

Number one: Discipline and obedience; The Chinese are often described as hard-working, disciplined, obedient, and having a very strong sense of community. This image of the Chinese frightens the people of the ‘free world’ who advocate for free-will and critical thinking.

Number two: In China they have a very low tolerance for crime. The death sentence is routine and swiftly, used for terrorists, murderers and drug traffickers.

Number three: Although most practice traditional Chinese religions such as Taoism, and longer-standing foreign imports such as Buddhism, Protestant Christianity is probably the fastest-growing faith in China, with at least 38m adherents today (about 3% of the population), up from 22 million a decade ago, according to the government’s count, there is no killing in the name of religion. However, there is hardly any tolerance for some 12 million Uyghurs, mostly Muslim, living in Xinjiang, officially known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Number four: For the last seventy years, China has not been involved in any expensive war or invaded any country.

Number five: China’s primary weapon of choice to conquer the world is finance, and countries around the world are falling fast for this method, causing their economy to be joined at the hip to China.

China’s Global Economic Muscle

Consequently, the entire world, the developed countries and the undeveloped countries, including the United States, are troubled by China.

Already the dominant Italian fashion industry employs Chinese foreign workers who are working in Italy.

Many countries in Africa have sold their natural resources to China in lieu of financial assistance. That financial assistance ends up with China owning a large part of that country’s resources.

The American public must be educated on China. They must keep in mind that often there is not much difference between “the Chinese government” and “the Chinese corporations” are often one of the same whereby the corporations’ last word is the Chinese government. In 2011, 43 percent of China’s profits were produced by companies in which the Chinese government had a controlling interest.

The United States is greatly dependent on China for supplies of a variety of necessary products and Chinese acquisition of US businesses has recently set a new all-time record, and this record is on a fast pace to be broken.

The Smithfield Foods acquisition is a great example. Smithfield Foods is the largest pork producer and processor in the world. It has facilities in 26 US states, and it employs tens of thousands of Americans. It directly owns 460 farms and has contracts with about 2,100 others. In 2013, WH Group (formerly known as Shuanghui International Holdings) purchased Smithfield for $4.7 billion; including the company’s debt, the deal values the firm at $7.1 billion, at that time the largest acquisition of a U.S. company by a Chinese business.

That means that the Chinese will become the most significant employer in dozens of rural communities all over the United States.

Thanks in part to the US massively bloated trade deficit with China, the Chinese have trillions of dollars to spend. They are only just starting to exercise their economic muscle, as we are experiencing already and we have not seen anything yet.

In 2012 Dalian Wanda Group acquired U.S.-based AMC Entertainment Holdings for $2.6 billion, a historic not only for the Chinese buyer, but also for corporate China overall.

However, in May 2021, Dalian Wanda Group has sold off most of its holdings in AMC Entertainment movie theater chain, marking a dramatic retreat from Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s bold Hollywood ambitions. Wanda sold nearly $426.9 million worth in shares of AMC, reducing its stake in the theater chain to just 0.002%, according to a regulatory filing.

China Not Just Relying on Acquisitions to Expand Economic Power

Chinese “economic beachheads” are being established all over America. For example, in May 2014, the Chinese company Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Inc. recently broke ground on a $100M plant in Wilcox County, Alabama, that just started production but could soon be growing. Many Alabama residents will be glad to have a job, but it will also become yet another community that will now be heavily dependent on Communist China.

Chinese-owned companies are investing in American businesses that are seeking financial inducement. For instance, manufacturers of vehicle technologies, whether it is seat belts or shock absorbers, selling in retail stores, are using experienced engineers and designers in an effort to soak up the talent and expertise of domestic automakers and their suppliers. Therefore, if you recently purchased an “American-made” vehicle, there is a really good chance that it has a number of Chinese parts in it. Industry analysts are hard-pressed to figure out the number of Chinese suppliers in the United States.

China Acquiring Energy Resources in the United States

For example, Ernie Thrasher, chief executive officer of Xcoal Energy & Resources, America’s largest supplier of metallurgical coal, said that “to develop the coal consumer market, we have to look to foreign markets, especially China. We’re inviting Chinese coal companies and power companies to the United States to look at our coal and hoping for joint development.”

The preferred partners include China’s state-owned energy majors such as Shenhua Group and China National Coal Group.

On May 7, 2012, the Guizhou Guochuang Energy Holding Group had raised 3.9 billion yuan ($616 million) in a private placement to be used mainly to acquire and develop Triple H Coal Company, in Jacksboro, Tennessee, making it the first Chinese company to invest in coal in America.

At the time, that acquisition really didn’t make much news, but now a group of conservatives, outraged about the mountaintop removal in Tennessee by a Chinese company are trying to stop the Chinese from taking their coal.

Chinese Built Cities in Other Countries

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko allotted an area 40% larger than Manhattan around the city of Minsk’s international airport for a $5 billion development, which will include enough housing to accommodate 155,000 people. Lukashenko who since 2009 needed $6.5 billion of bailouts from the IMF and Russia turned to China to revive his country’s $60 billion economy.

So what will stop China from wanting to build entire cities in the United States just like they have been doing in other countries?

Are You Starting to Get the Picture?

China is on the rise and has been for a long time while America is sleeping at the wheel and is playing poor political games.

The Proof:

Total up all imports and exports, and China is now the number one trading nation on the entire planet.

Over the past decade, the US has run a trade deficit with China that comes to more than $23 trillion dollars.

China has more foreign currency reserves than any other country.

China has the largest new car market in the entire world.

China produces more than twice as many automobiles as does the United States. After being bailed out in 2008 by US taxpayers, GM is involved in 11 joint ventures with Chinese companies, posting record sales in 2015 in China.

China is the number one gold producer in the world.

The US Olympic team’s formal outfits were made in China.

Artificial Christmas trees, 85% of the world’s demand, are made in China.

Some of the new One World Trade Center-Freedom Tower in New York City glass was imported from China. Several American companies lost out in a bid to make the blast-resistant glass for the building’s base. Instead, the safety-critical panels are made in China.

China consumes more energy than does the United States.

In aggregate China is the leading manufacturer of goods in the entire world.

China uses more cement and steel than the rest of the world combined. It produces 11 times more steel than the United States.

China is the number one producer of wind and solar power in the entire globe.

China produces more than 90 percent of the global supply of rare earth elements.

Last but not least, China is rated number one supplier of components that are critical to the operation of any national defense system.

When Will China Rule the World?

Bloomberg Economics says China could be Number 1 by 2031, or maybe never. It is now up to the United States to redefine its place in the global economy. That will not be done by the likes of a Joseph Biden government.

Some articles published by scientific research claim that China will become number one in the world. The COVID pandemic has made the American public aware that China is a US adversary and getting worse. Will the US be able to stop this dangerous trend? So far not but with full awareness of the state of affairs time will tell if the tide can be turned around or not.