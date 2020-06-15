The United States is going through a civil war. For more than two centuries there has never been such a clear divide in the population. Here is some perspective on the situation.

The options are clear. We, the traditionalists, either fight back or we will become the oppressed subjects of the Democrats, the Leftists, the anarchists, the America haters, and the foreign powers. This exactly what is happening to the people of Hong Kong; they are turning to be under Chinese Communist Party rule.

In the 1930s the emancipated enlightened German Jews supported Adolf Hitler. That didn’t turn out well for those Jews!

In 2020, the clueless, unenlightened Leftist Jews support and kneel to their oppressors, their abusers, those who demonize them – the Democrat Party.

There is no room now for Jews to be silent. Silence is not golden when it comes to Antisemitism or the support for Jews’ detractors.

Dear Jews, you do not have affinity with your abusers! The Democrats are not your friends.

Read: Joe Biden’s UN Campaign Against Israel Revealed Again.

Jews living in America must fight for the America they chose to live in, not the one it is transforming to become.

Remember, Israel relies on the USA a great deal. The Democrats are not in Israel’s corner. By not fighting for the America the Founding Fathers created for us, you, the American Jews, are leaving two fronts vulnerable and in danger: the American front and the support for Israel front.

The violent riots that spread, like a long-burning fuse, into so many American cities are not about black lives matter, not about the betterness of America. Rather, they are about taking control of the America we know and transforming it into an America we do not know. And I may say, an America we do not want to know.