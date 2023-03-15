Louis Farrakhan, the Democrat Party and Love Your Abuser Jews

Louis Farrakhan’s scandalous incitement to slay Jews was virtually unreported and that means no one pays attention to it nor talks about it.

Louis Farrakhan is an American black supremacist, racist and anti-white, seeing himself as a religious preacher leader who heads the Nation of Islam (NOI). Prior to joining the NOI, he was a calypso singer who used the stage name Calypso Gene.

Louis Farrakhan has been a bigot, a racist and an anti-Semite for a very long time and he continually incites against Jews. On February 26, 2023, at the Wintrust Arena, a 10,387-seat sports venue in the Near South Side community area of Chicago, he spoke at a paid event called “The Savior’s Day 2023” opening here. Thousands of people attended and the media was well aware of it. All Farrakhan concentrated on was the JEWS.

People who come to listen to Farrakhan, at this event, want to hear more about his bigot-racist tirade and how he always targets the Jews, yet the media did not pay attention or cover this event.

Farrakhan Uncovered

On his Sunday FoxNews one hour show, on March 12, 2023, Mark Levin, an American lawyer, author, radio and TV personality, gave an opening monologue that was shockingly striking. Levin brought to light Farrakhan’s call to slay the Jews event.

Here is some of Farrakhan’s speech that says it all:

“Jewish power is what has all about people of knowledge and wisdom and talent afraid of. But look at what these people control. At every door that leads to power there is a sentinel on watch. Somebody has to take on the synagogue of Satan and here we are,” Farrakhan started attacking the Jews and thousands of black people stood up and gave him ovations and celebrities, who themselves have large numbers of followers, like Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are his followers. Hollywood celebs are praising an Anti-Semitic hatemonger.

And Farrakhan continued: “What good is your vote if the man you voted for has to go to somebody that you never elected, behind the door, to get instructions?”

“And the Jews have become wealthy just by loaning money charging you interest. And the stranglehold that Jews have on this government! The man in Israel said, don’t worry about it America. We got them. The synagogue of Satan has destroyed the country.”

“A Jewish man said to me, you know, we say Never Again; never again will we be in the oven. I said, hold, I said you can say this to a man but you cannot say it to God. Because the Bible said, behold, the day comeeth that shall burn as an oven. Those who do wickedly, He will slay them and leave them neither … ” Farrakhan mumbled on in his preacher’s tone of voice, seeming to call for or predict another Holocaust as best as one can tell.

Louis Farrakhan has a significant impact on thousands of people as well as significant impact in the Democrat Party.

We, the people, should ask, why Joseph Biden or Kamala Harris, who is married to a Jew, did not condemn this vile anti-Semitic speech and gathering. Why did no one in the White House mention this speech? Why did the Washington D.C press corps, blow this off as if it never happened?

Well, the reasons are clear.

Louis Farrakhan and Obama

In 2005, at the Congressional Black Caucus lunch, that took place on Capitol Hill, Farrakhan was invited. Among the guests who participated in that luncheon event was the young and ambitious Senator Barack Hussein Obama. This infamous photo was hidden from the public till way after he won two elections.

Obama, for whom many Jews voted twice, never accounted for his coziness with Farrakhan. Neither did the Congressional Black Caucus see it as inappropriate for Farrakhan’s presence at that luncheon, or any other of their events they invited him to attend, nor that he was even invited.

The root cause of the problem is the Democrat Party. It is also beyond the Democrat Party as we see it nowadays.

In 2019, The National Review, written by Kevin D. Williamson, published this Op-Ed: “Anti-Semitism’s Collaborators. If the Democrats have a minor socialist problem it is that they do not like being called Socialists. They have a major problem in the form of Jew-hating weirdos, preeminent among them is Reverend Louis Farrakhan of the so-called Nation of Islam.

“Farrakhan has been an out-and-proud Jew-hating weirdo for many decades now. But the Democrats still feel the need to make gestures of obeisance before him: Anti-Trump leaders such as Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour, of the Women’s March, have embraced Farrakhan and courted his favor.”

Democrat Party Trend

“Barack Obama came a-calling in 2005 when Farrakhan was ramping up his political career. The Congressional Black Caucus has consulted him. Bill Clinton stood alongside Farrakhan at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, implicitly elevating the cult leader. California Democrats Barbara Lee and Maxine Waters attended Farrakhan’s public events, and Obama-Administration veteran Eric Holder recently posed for a picture with him.

Clear as a bell. Farrakhan is an anti-Semite. About that there is no real debate. Eric Holder? Maxine Waters? Others who confer status and influence on Farrakhan and his gang? Maybe they aren’t anti-Semites. They certainly are collaborators.”

Members of the Democrat Party ascertain the party’s anti-Semitic trend. The following are some members of the Squad, a group of nine Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives who spew Antisemitism regularly. They go after “Zionism.” However, the ‘It’s anti-Zionism, not anti-Semitism’ dodge doesn’t wash. Farrakhan uses the very same line in his anti-Semitic attacks.

Ilhan Abdullahi Omar is the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019. Each time she opens her mouth it is about libeling the Jews. Accusing Jews of being unpatriotic, having allegiance to a foreign country, Israel, the dual loyalty canard. This while she appears to hate America, the country that saved her after she and her family fled Somalia to escape the Somali Civil War and spent four years in a Dadaab refugee camp, in Garissa County, Kenya, near the Somali border. She also accuses the Jews of bribing US political leaders to support Israel.

And then there is Rashida Harbi Tlaib, serving as the U.S. representative for Michigan’s 12th congressional district since 2019, who has a similar anti-Jew problem. As it turns out, she has been contributing her two cents to Louis Farrakhan’s Newspaper ‘The Final Call.’

The Democratic Socialists of America is a multi-tendency, democratic-socialist, and labor-oriented political organization with roots in the Socialist Party of America. This organization has become deeply-rooted in the Democrat Party with several delegates representing it in Congress. One representative is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (AOC), who has served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019. AOC has an obsession with Israel, i.e. calls Israel an apartheid state; targeting pro-Israel organizations; Ocasio-Cortez, Pocan & Tlaib Lead Joint Resolution to Block Weapon Sales to Netanyahu.

The viciousness and slander of the Democrat attacks on Israel are unique. They meow like a kitten when the subject is Cuba police state or Venezuela dictatorship; give them polity with Jews and they become the hungry jackal.

The Democrat Party progressive members’ double standards, the unreasoning hatred and their view of the Jewish state, Israel, do not have an equivalent related to any non-Jewish state. Even their anti-Americanism is not that noxious.

The New York Times (NYT), still held as the media’s gold standard and which many Jews read, covered the information about the Holocaust while censoring information about the Nazi Third Reich and Adolf Hitler, and thus helped them in their repugnant murderous policy.

No Shame, No Self-Awareness

Yet, Jewish people write for the NYT with no shame or awkwardness. One such Jewish contributor is Thomas Loren Friedman, a political commentator and author, who is a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner with a weekly column for the NYTimes. Friedman’s column subjects include attacking Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attacking the conservatives in Israel, even attacking Israel toward which he has been rather creepy.

In March 7, 2023, Friedman’s article read: “American Jews, you have to choose sides on Israel.” In this piece he asks Jews to choose sides against Netanyahu, blaming Israel’s Prime Minister for destroying the relationship between Israel and the United States; the bipartisan relations when Democrats and Republicans alike supported Israel.

Friedman has been attacking Israel for years. As a young man he was associated with radical groups and wrote and sent out the most disgraceful pieces.

US Taxpayers Fund Unrest in Israel

And as for the Joseph Biden administration, it is the most hostile administration to the state of Israel since the Obama administration. In his March 6, 2023, Washington Free Beacon op-ed, Adam Kredo wrote: “How taxpayer funds are flowing to a group bankrolling anti-Netanyahu protests. The U.S. government has been funneling taxpayer money to the left-wing group bankrolling protests against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli funding documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.” The citizen of the United State are paying for chaos, nearing a civil war, in Israel.

Money is flowing from the US State Department into Israel in an attempt to destabilize the administration of a democratically elected Prime Minister of the state of Israel.

When Barack Hussein Obama lived in the White House and Biden was his Vice President, they did not support Israel’s elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu faced constant hostility and interference in Israel’s election from the Obama-Biden administration.

And now the Biden administration, just like the Obama administration, does not support Prime Minister Netanyahu and his elected government coalition.

These anti-Semitic tirades and the policies, not necessarily driven by Antisemitism, have the same impact and effect, and yield consequences.

In the state of Israel, these past ten weeks, they are close to an armed civil war, partly promoted by the United States government. The president of the United States, US Secretary of State and US Ambassador to Israel are working to subvert Israel, a democratic country and an ally of the US.

As far as we witness such actions are not done to fascistic or communist regimes. But for the American Left, Israel is an easy target.

Democrat Actions

It is worth reminding the reader here that the Left tried to pin Antisemitism on President Donald Trump, despite the fact that his daughter has converted to Judaism and her children are Jewish; despite the fact that he is a staunch supporter of Israel and he had done so much to help the Jewish state.

The Democrat Party has a long record of racism. They embrace the Ku Klux Klan, (KKK), an American white supremacist, right-wing terrorist, hate group whose primary targets are African Americans, Jews, Latinos, and Asians. They embraced slavery, segregation and Jim Crow laws that were state and local laws, introduced in Southern United States, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that enforced racial segregation. And now they have Joseph Biden, the Democrat Party elected President, who from the years when he served as a senator was known to be a bigot, racist and segregationist.

Yet, the Democrat Party tries to depict the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) as a white supremacist event while all it is, is a conservative event; it is an Americanism-conservatism event they simply despise.

With all that is written about, with the horrid spread of Antisemitism that is beginning to be mainstream, the president of the US says nothing. The Democrat leadership accepts it, and the media pays no attention to any of it.

Louis Farrakhan’s blatant anti-Semite “The Savior’s Day 2023” event shook many people to their core. But not Joseph Biden and the Democrat Party. They chose to totally ignore Farrakhan’s behavior, a major Democrat influencer, and his speech calling for a second Holocaust.

Righteous people, who understand right from wrong, no matter what religion they follow, must stand up to Antisemitism that has risen its ugly head. Because what starts with the Jews, is unlikely to end well for the non-Jews.