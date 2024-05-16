Biden’s Backlash Was Swift

Biden’s Backlash On Display

This week, Biden’s backlash started on the Fox News Hannity show, with Mark Levin asking “Who the hell do you think you are, Biden?”

Levin advised President Biden to remember what then Israel Prime Minister Menachem Begin told him: “I am not a Jew with trembling knees.” Today Israel, the state of the Jews, does not have trembling knees either.

President Joseph Biden is openly anti-Israel and pro the Nazi terrorist organization Hamas.

Watch Mark Levin open the floodgates on Joe Biden.

There Is Always a Backlash to Evil

Biden’s sordid weapons cut-off for Israel, that may be necessary for Israel to win the war, is already yielding backlash.

With Biden on the Hamas side of history, Hamas is already acting as though they are victorious. Hamas is now is refusing to make any deal that will secure the release of the hostages. Among the hostages are are five Americans, still languishing in Hamas tunnels.

Biden’s idiotic actions have made a bad situation worse.

Therefore, Israel must complete its war’s goals, meaning conduct a full operation in Rafah to crush Hamas’s 4 remaining active divisions.

However, due to Biden’s nefarious actions of cutting off the supply of smart bombs, and with Israel’s need to seize Rafah, more Gazans, the ones Biden claims to care about, may die.

Lacking all moral compass and appearing to lack any critical thinking ability, Biden and his administration further emboldened the terror organization Hezbollah that occupies part of Lebanon to the north of Israel. This risks a broader war developing in the region.

Reaction of Arab Countries

As for Israel’s normalization of relations with the Saudis, which Biden so often uses as a bait for Israel to capitulate, the Saudis already have the answer for Biden.

After Israel suffered an unprecedented attack from Iran and Biden’s arms embargo on Israel that followed, the Saudis and other Arab states’ US allies understand that if the US won’t back Israel it won’t back them either. Since this writing, China’s stock went up in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Letter

Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Harriet P. Schleifer, and CEO William Daroff, issued a statement:

“We are deeply disappointed and disheartened by President Biden’s unproductive statements regarding the potential termination of congressionally mandated aid to our ally Israel. Congress recently approved this aid with a bipartisan majority, which should signal to the Biden administration that support for Israel in its existential war remains strong.

“It is against the American national interest to deny Israel the ammunition and support necessary to permanently remove Hamas from power in the Gaza Strip. Withholding aid and security support from Israel will send a dangerous message to Iran and all its regional proxies, and will undermine the trust that our allies place in the commitments of the United States.

“History proves that the US and Israel are both safer when there is no gap between the two countries. Public rebuke and criticism of Israel also serves domestic anti-Semitism sentiments, and in all likelihood will reinforce the delusional partisan rhetoric we hear today on many US college campuses.

“These developments are of great concern to the American Jewish community, for whom the safety and security of Israel is of the utmost importance. We call on President Biden to remain steadfast in his support for the Jewish state. The United States must stand by Israel and must commit to providing the necessary support to end the international security threat looming from the terror army of Hamas.”

Gen. Mark Milley on Israel-Hamas War

“Israel has every right to defend itself.”

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin reports on the remarks from former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley at the Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security in Washington D.C.

Mark Milley, former commander of the US military (before Biden’s threat to withhold arms supply to Israel): “Before we all get angry about what Israel is doing, we should remember that we, the US, killed innocent people in Mosul and Raqqa; we killed 12 thousand French citizens in Normandy; we destroyed 69 Japanese cities, excluding Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We slaughtered people in huge numbers, innocent people who had nothing to do with their governments, men, women and children. War is a terrible thing. But if it is to have any meaning, there should be a political goal – and it should be achieved quickly and at the minimum cost.”

“Israelis have the right to defend themselves. They were the ones who were brutally attacked on October 7; 1,200 people were slaughtered, not just killed – they were slaughtered, their heads were cut off, women were raped in front of their husbands. If you do the math and compare it to the US, that means that 50-100 thousand [American] people dead, in one morning. Can you just imagine?

“So seriously, Israel has every right to defend itself; war is a terrible thing. I have many combat years, it is a terrible, brutal and cruel thing. The nature of war is in densely populated urban areas, and the execution of war inevitably results in collateral damage. But if there is any morality in it – one should go in, get what is needed quickly and leave.”

HaKol HaYehudi – Jewish Voice – Warned Israel

HaKol HaYehudi is an Israeli digital newspaper in Hebrew containing news, as well as political, and religious commentary.

If some are asking themselves how on the eve of Israel’s 76th Independence Day its security independence is still being questioned? How did Israel get to a situation of crucial security reliance on the United States?

About a year ago the Jewish Voice published episode 2 of the “Military Coup” podcast series, titled, “From attack to defense.”

“Without knowing how topical and painful matters would soon be, we analyzed the ‘culture of repeated one other round’ [of rockets fired from Gaza and Israel mildly retaliates] in the Gaza Strip and the connection to the ‘culture of reliance’ on the US.”

“We did this through the analysis of an article published after the 2021 ‘Guardian of the Walls’ military operation in Gaza that appeared in the IDF magazine ‘Between the Poles’.”

“In this article it was explicitly explained that this culture brought the IDF and the Israeli government to a situation where the Israeli government’s combat goals were not to neutralize the enemy’s ability to operate. The IDF no longer strives to defeat Hamas or occupy the Gaza Strip, or even to neutralize the enemy’s ability to operate its rocket fire. Instead, the IDF is trying to restore stability and the ‘sense of security’ to the Israeli public.”

“How precisely, with the growth of the power of the State of Israel, its power became constrained by relying on the US? How the vicious circle of American pressure of purchasing defense equipment and advanced precision weaponry was created, which leads to more American pressure and so on and so forth,” we wrote at the time.

The episode sheds more light on the situation Israel is currently in its relations with the US; it explains how precisely leaning on Uncle Sam weakened Israel and led it to the Simchat Torah Saturday massacre of October 7, 2023.

Biden’s Previous Backlash – Biden vs PM Begin

On June 22 1982, Joe Biden, the Senator from the state of Delaware, confronted then Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, during his Senate Foreign Relations committee testimony, threatening to cut off aid to Israel.

Menachem Begin replied: “Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history.

“Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country.

“We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

After the meeting, Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan approached Mr. Begin and praised him for his cutting reply. To which Begin answered with thanks, defining his stand against threats.

Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the leader of the Jewish Revisionist movement, from which both Menachem Begin & Benjamin Netanyahu emanate noted in 1940 that, “We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmed agree with it or not.”

World leaders should remember these words and times.

No Military Aid, Not Humanitarian Aid

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s Minister of National Security intends to put in front of Israel’s political-security cabinet a vote on “the complete cancellation of the introduction of humanitarian aid to Gaza from all crossings.” According to the minister, “giving the method of the introduction of aid, which in practice goes mostly to Hamas, which controls it completely, it was made clear to Israel that ‘if we will not comply with supplying aid, the Americans would not help us. As it turns out now, we ate the smelly fish, and we were also expelled from the city.”

It appears that the Biden administration wants to have it’s cake and eat it.

Israel has no trembling knees. It has some policy matters to straighten up. And Israel has one path to travel on, go win the war outright.