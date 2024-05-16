Silktide Accessibility Checker Launched on Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Silktide’s new Chrome and Edge accessibility checker extension transforms how developers, content creators, and website owners test for web accessibility. The Accessibility Checker performs comprehensive audits against over 200 web accessibility checks, simplifying the process of making websites compliant with the latest WCAG 2.2 guidelines.

Importance of Web Accessibility

Web accessibility ensures that websites are usable by as many people as possible, regardless of their abilities. Achieving accessibility not only expands the reach of web content but also adheres to a fundamental human right increasingly mandated by global laws.

Regular accessibility auditing can be complex, which is why Silktide created this easy-to-use free tool. It helps users grasp the basics of web accessibility effortlessly.

Key Features

Automated Checks : Tests web pages against WCAG 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2 guidelines.

: Tests web pages against WCAG 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2 guidelines. User-Friendly Reports : Provides clear, actionable reports that simplify issue resolution.

: Provides clear, actionable reports that simplify issue resolution. Mobile and Tablet Simulations : Tests across devices, including desktop, tablet, and mobile.

: Tests across devices, including desktop, tablet, and mobile. Comprehensive Help : Offers detailed guides and videos to help users understand and fix issues quickly.

: Offers detailed guides and videos to help users understand and fix issues quickly. Screen Reader Simulator : Allows users to experience a screen reader without installing one.

: Allows users to experience a screen reader without installing one. Color Contrast Checker : Ensures sufficient color contrast.

: Ensures sufficient color contrast. Disability Simulators: Enhances empathy and understanding with various disability simulations.

Why Silktide’s Checker Stands Out

Unlike other accessibility checkers, often designed by developers for developers, Silktide’s tool focuses on ease of use. It integrates the best features from other tools and makes web accessibility more accessible to non-experts. Notably, the screen reader simulator allows users to test for screen reader experiences without the cost and complexity of traditional tools.

Ken Smith, Web Communications Specialist for the City of Bryan, Texas, said Silktide’s accessibility checker gives him peace of mind knowing the product is “built for [accessibility], and … not only is everything legally compliant, but also that it’s being done in the best practice.”

Web Intelligence

Silktide is a web intelligence company dedicated to helping businesses and organizations improve their websites. Committed to enhancing web accessibility, Silktide designs tools that create a more inclusive digital space, ensuring everyone can enjoy the web regardless of their abilities.

Useful Documentation

The company website contains The Ultimate Guide to Web Accessibility, that will have 9 chapters once completed. An accessibility ebook for beginners has valuable insights from their experience testing thousands of websites for accessibility. There is also an ADA compliance guide.

Installation Instructions

Visit the Chrome store to install the browser extension, compatible with both Chrome and Edge browser.

At the time of writing, the browser extension can test websites against more than 200 accessibility checks.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

The 13th annual Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) is May 16, 2024, spotlighting the critical importance of digital accessibility and inclusion. GAAD, established to raise awareness about digital access and inclusion for the more than one billion people with disabilities, has grown into a significant event globally.

This year, activities, workshops, and webinars educate and inspire the tech community to create more inclusive digital experiences.

Key issues highlighted during the event

Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) Compliance: Ensuring websites and applications meet international standards to provide accessible content for all users.

Keyboard Accessibility: Guaranteeing that all interactive elements on a website can be navigated and used without a mouse.

Screen Reader Compatibility: Designing websites that work seamlessly with screen readers to assist users with visual impairments.

Color Contrast: Using sufficient color contrast to ensure text is readable for people with low vision.

Alternative Text for Images: Providing descriptive text for images to make content accessible to screen reader users.

Video and Audio Accessibility: Including captions and transcripts for multimedia content to aid users who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Accessible Forms: Creating forms that are easy to navigate and complete for users with various disabilities.

Mobile Accessibility: Ensuring mobile apps and websites are accessible on all devices, considering different screen sizes and touch interactions.

Inclusive Design: Adopting design practices that consider the diverse needs of all users from the start.

User Testing with Disabled Individuals: Involving people with disabilities in the testing process to identify and address accessibility issues effectively.

GAAD continues to be a vital platform for promoting awareness and driving the global agenda towards a more inclusive digital world.