A Free Nation And Society Should Not Commit Suicide

The United States is not a democracy, rather, it is a Constitutional Republic. A free nation guided by the people, but eternal vigilance is needed to prevent subversion of the Constitution that protects citizens from usurpers.

Definitions:

Democracy: a form of government in which the people have the authority to choose their governing legislators

Constitutional Republic: a state where the chief executive and representatives are democratically elected by the people, and the rules are set down in a written constitution. The constitution limits the power of each officeholder. A Constitutional republic usually has a separation of powers.

Coming to America

In 1987 I proudly took the oath and became an American citizen. In the citizenship ceremony I vowed loyalty to the country by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance:

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

To me this pledge meant patriotism, loyalty and love of country.

For the first few years, life in America was swell; at first politics was of no interest to me while presidents were elected and then left office at the end of their term. But, as the meaning of patriotism and love of country began to be covered under a veneer of unAmericansim, I started looking at what the Washington DC political crowd was doing, or not, in order to represent us, We, the People, as they should.

I have come to the grim conclusion that the politicians stole from me what I swore on when I became an American citizen. They constantly lie to the nation, meaning to me. When I took on American citizenship I swore allegiance to the Constitution of the United States, not to a country mismanaged by lawless, evil, corrupt and rather foolish politicians.

Joseph Biden: Robber Barron in President’s Disguise

Joseph Biden is in the Oval Office for one reason only: to rob America of its Americanism.

There is toxicity in the air from the left that even now is constantly trying to dehumanize President Donald Trump. Trump is a citizen who opened the eyes of millions of Americans to the ugly reality in the Capitol’s corridors and instilled in them a new flame of patriotism and love of country. This toxic stew is dangerous to our Republic as it is so un-American.

The Democrats’ assault on our Liberty is greater than WWII. While in WWII we were not attacked at home, from within, now we are attacked from within by people who call themselves Americans but are lacking all Americanism.

At this point I am not sure, nor am I optimistic that this unsettling phenomenon shall pass.

One crazy Leftist makes 100 persons crazy Leftists

Whatever the Left controls, they either ruin its goodness or suppress it. If there is dissent they surely find a way to curtail their opposition, whether by intimidation, the latest appalling “cancel culture,” or by a decree of some sort, but never a constitutional act. The Left is all about emotions, not rationale, facts or truth. It is because they have no doctrine. They use feelings and emotional tactics as a tool to suppress their opponents. The left hates free speech because they cannot control it, and thus they seek to revoke the First Amendment.

Rigged Election

The November 3, 2020 election remains a questionable ballot. Was the election rigged to such an extent that the Democrats took the prize even though all calculations point out that was impossible?

In the docufilm ‘The Plot Against the President‘, by investigative journalist Lee Smith, exploring new information and additional interviews as the case unfolds, brave Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States.

The question to Joseph Biden is: what does he have to hide? If he did not cheat and steal the election, then come clean and prove it to us, We, the People.

In the game of poker, those who do not show their hand are cheating. Joseph Biden has not showed us his hand yet.

We, the People, who are aware know that a vote for tyranny, or tyranny settled in to rule, means the people-controlled republic is done! It is unlikely there will ever be a chance to vote it out.

The insalubrious Leftist-Marxist/fascist Democrat platform offers a non-commonsense socially corrosive Wokeness – the state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality; they live and rule by the lie and the purest form of racism next to the Nazis and the KKK (Ku Klux Klan).

The Ongoing COVID-19 Plot

A corrupt government will kill its people when the people act like sheep. The political and Pharma greed controlled ban on COVID-19 common therapeutics, such a Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, will end up one day as a crime against humanity.

Even Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba, the 8th Vice-President of Zambia, in office May 29, 2003 – October 4, 2004 said: “‘The Vaccine is Unsafe’ until certified safe by ourselves. We shall die like fools if we have a government which is corrupt.”

Republican Party Establishment failed Party members for years

Mitch McConnell, who since January 20, 2021 became the Senate Minority Leader, is a failed Republican politician. He has failed to address the people’s concerns and he did not address the courts so they take the proper action where the system failed miserably.

To the ‘Trumplicans’, those who belong to the ‘Trumpism movement’, still dare to support and vote for President Donald Trump:

An Unconscionable time of fear and uncertainness has been ushered into the United States now it is controlled by Joe Biden.

A reminder: the man who loves America and YOU:

What is left to make sense of?

Movement members, beware. The entire Democrat Party, every Washington swampy RINO, all the deep state members, the media, the sports and entertainment industry, the Fortune 500, especially the tech industries behemoth, and many in Wall Street see you a racist, a white supremacist; a homophobe, a xenophobe, a parasite, a deplorable and an irredeemable “domestic terrorist” and “insurgent” who should be deprived of meaningful employment and higher education, and must be “deplatformed,” “censored,” “silenced,” “cancelled” and “monitored” unless and until you agree to be and are fully “reprogrammed and reeducated,” on their terms only.

As President Trump predicted and warned the nation and he reiterated in his speech addressed to the CPAC audience on February 28, 2021

“We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad they would be and how far left they would go … In just one short month we have gone from America first to America last.”

What to Do if There Is No Hope?

A free nation that sees itself as a democratic society should not commit suicide and let questionable human beings abuse the system.

At present the Left has the rule over the United States; they control the House and Senate – the Legislature – and the White House – the Executive office. Within a month in office, their failure, in all aspects of governance, is already colossal.

The Left has the joy of control and a love of chaos.

What should patriots do when their God-given rights, such as freedom of speech and expression, freedom to assemble, freedom to own and bear arms, right to privacy and to a measurable degree even freedom of religion are effectively curtailed and even terminated because of their political preference?

What to do, as lifelong law-abiding, good, decent, and hard-working American patriot citizens lose the right to earn a living and to support their family? Or they are substantially limited in their ability to do so because of their political persuasion?

What to do when every legal option available in the country’s courts of law has been denied because they either can’t afford quality legal representation or because the courts determine that they “lack standing” to even present evidence on their own behalf in appeals for justice?

That is troubling times all around.

When humanity has lost its way, perhaps it is best to refer and ask for the help of the Creator: “Do not be afraid, O servants of Jacob.” This sentence was said in the context of encouragement, both through approaching God as the nation of Israel’s statement that encourages themselves with confidence in God. “And thou shalt not be afraid, O’ servants of Jacob, saith the LORD, neither shalt thou be dismayed at Israel, for I am thy Savior from afar, and thy seed from the land which he hath directed; And Jacob returned and was quiet and complacent, and there is nothing terrifying. For with you I am the Lord’s speech, to save you.” ~ Jeremiah chapter 30:46