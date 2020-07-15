Trump’s Black Grandson Working Hard For Grandad

Mr. Michael Burkes, Donald Trump’s black grandson has been out in voter-land looking for people who want to leave the DNC’s plantation, or who want to retain the America they had before the democrats started trashing it.

Mr. Burkes has been finding a lot of people, and he’s encouraged them to register to vote.

There is a big difference between what he is doing and what Beto O’Rourke said he has been doing. Michael Burkes is looking for real American citizens, but Beto has been looking for dummies who need to have the voter registration form prefilled for them.

Not only has Michael Burkes been working on voter registration, he has documented his success. His aim is to encourage other conservatives to do the same.

Here are two twitter posts that are typical of Mr. Burkes:

I've been out canvassing since 7am. I've registered 34 Republican voters today! #VoteRed — Trump's Black Grandson (@MrMichaelBurkes) July 14, 2020

I registered so many new Republican voters that i ran out of forms. That's 28 for the day! #VoteRed pic.twitter.com/p4M9FXxk7u — Trump's Black Grandson (@MrMichaelBurkes) July 11, 2020

Here is a video where he explains how he does it, so others can follow.:

The One Where I Explain How I Go About Registering Voters. I registered 26 Republican voters today! #VoteRed pic.twitter.com/hpYh5WBBXK — Trump's Black Grandson (@MrMichaelBurkes) July 13, 2020

And here is one of the replies to a thread:

Mr. Burkes is a machine, but he has a big mountain to scale, because Beto sent out 600,000 pre-filled voter registration forms. Voter fraud watchdogs are watching! A Democratic party mailer has been referred to the Attorney General’s office. The mailer contained a voter registration form with a checkbox prefilled for “Citizen,” even though it was known not everyone who received the form is a U.S. citizen.

Congratulations to Trump’s Black Grandson and all those who support him.