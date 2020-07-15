Trump’s Black Grandson Working Hard For Grandad

By
Alan Gray
-

Mr. Michael Burkes, Donald Trump’s black grandson has been out in voter-land looking for people who want to leave the DNC’s plantation, or who want to retain the America they had before the democrats started trashing it.

Mr. Burkes has been finding a lot of people, and he’s encouraged them to register to vote.

There is a big difference between what he is doing and what Beto O’Rourke said he has been doing. Michael Burkes is looking for real American citizens, but Beto has been looking for dummies who need to have the voter registration form prefilled for them.

Trump’s black grandson Mr. Michael Burkes. Cartoon by NewsBlaze

Not only has Michael Burkes been working on voter registration, he has documented his success. His aim is to encourage other conservatives to do the same.

Here are two twitter posts that are typical of Mr. Burkes:

Here is a video where he explains how he does it, so others can follow.:

And here is one of the replies to a thread:

Mr. Burkes is a machine, but he has a big mountain to scale, because Beto sent out 600,000 pre-filled voter registration forms. Voter fraud watchdogs are watching! A Democratic party mailer has been referred to the Attorney General’s office. The mailer contained a voter registration form with a checkbox prefilled for “Citizen,” even though it was known not everyone who received the form is a U.S. citizen.

Congratulations to Trump’s Black Grandson and all those who support him.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

