Today, we say Thanks for Thanksgiving, a reminder that we are a society with many shared goals and aspirations.

We give thanks for family, thanks for friends, thanks for those who serve us.

Thanks also to all our readers, to those who supported us this past year. Thanks for our journalists who contributed stories. Thanks to the artists on Pixabay and Unsplash who shared the images we used. Thanks for those who espouse freedom for the people. Thanks to those who shared our stories. More power to you all.

Thanks For Thanksgiving

In the season of gratitude, our hearts extend,

Thanks for family, a bond that will never bend.

Around the table, where love transcends,

A feast of warmth, where thanksgiving begins.

For friends who stand by, through thick and thin,

Their laughter and support, a treasure within.

In every shared moment, the joy it sends,

Gratitude blossoms, like dear lifelong friends.

Thanks for those who serve, with courage so true,

Their sacrifice and valor, a noble view.

In the tapestry of freedom, their story blends,

A nation’s gratitude, to them extends.

As autumn leaves fall, and the harvest moon ascends,

A tapestry of blessings, where thanksgiving suspends.

For love, for life, for all that transcends,

We gather in thanks, where gratitude never ends.

And this year, something different, thanks to ChatCPT for ideas and speeding up research, and today, for the words in this poem.

Thanks to all the people around the world who want peace, those who want to help or protect others.

Sadly, there are people who do not want peace and some want to create division and turn some of the people, our governments, media and institutions against us. To those people, we say – it may take a while for enough of the people to wake up, but eventually, we will defeat them. Our giving of thanks does not extend to them.