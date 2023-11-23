Thanks For Thanksgiving

By
Alan Gray
-

Today, we say Thanks for Thanksgiving, a reminder that we are a society with many shared goals and aspirations.

We give thanks for family, thanks for friends, thanks for those who serve us.

thanks for thanksgiving.
Thanks for Thanksgiving, images thanks to Image by J Lloa and Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Thanks also to all our readers, to those who supported us this past year. Thanks for our journalists who contributed stories. Thanks to the artists on Pixabay and Unsplash who shared the images we used. Thanks for those who espouse freedom for the people. Thanks to those who shared our stories. More power to you all.

Thanks For Thanksgiving

In the season of gratitude, our hearts extend,
Thanks for family, a bond that will never bend.
Around the table, where love transcends,
A feast of warmth, where thanksgiving begins.

For friends who stand by, through thick and thin,
Their laughter and support, a treasure within.
In every shared moment, the joy it sends,
Gratitude blossoms, like dear lifelong friends.

Thanks for those who serve, with courage so true,
Their sacrifice and valor, a noble view.
In the tapestry of freedom, their story blends,
A nation’s gratitude, to them extends.

As autumn leaves fall, and the harvest moon ascends,
A tapestry of blessings, where thanksgiving suspends.
For love, for life, for all that transcends,
We gather in thanks, where gratitude never ends.

And this year, something different, thanks to ChatCPT for ideas and speeding up research, and today, for the words in this poem.

Thanks to all the people around the world who want peace, those who want to help or protect others.

Sadly, there are people who do not want peace and some want to create division and turn some of the people, our governments, media and institutions against us. To those people, we say – it may take a while for enough of the people to wake up, but eventually, we will defeat them. Our giving of thanks does not extend to them.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR