Millennials v Politics

By
Alan Gray
-

Millennials just got a great lesson in politics. They learned that when politicians and political parties say they will do something for the people to get their vote, what they offer may not be what they deliver.

A politician can always rationalize anything and say they did a wonderful job, not matter how much other people call it a failure.

Millennials cheered when Joe Biden shut down the XL pipeline that was around 8 months away from completion. They laughed at the workers who lost their jobs. Now, a little over a year later, those millennials are finding it tough to fill their cars with gas. They can’t afford to buy an electric car, either.

What they didn’t realize is that the price of gas floats on the futures, so it has been steadily rising for the past year.

A war with Russia was not on millennials’ minds when they voted either. But that’s because they didn’t understand that democrats love to start wars. Of course, Biden isn’t claiming this as his war. The US government and NATO just provoked the bear until it was pushed into responding.

Now Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is being stage-managed masterfully, to get many people around the world to support them against Putin and Russia. Millennials don’t get it yet, but they will eventually. Hopefully not too many of them will travel to Ukraine, sucked in by the mainstream media and the propaganda machine.

millennials v politics Cartoon by NewsBlaze
Millennials v Politics. Cartoon by NewsBlaze
Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR