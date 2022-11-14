Lies and Disinformation: Warmakers Versus Free Speech

What happened to free speech? Is there something about the way people talk about politics today that’s changed? The answer is no.

Of all the people and organizations around the world who deal in lies and disinformation, former US presidents George W. Bush and Barack H. Obama stand out.

Lies and Disinformation in Social Media

Two men stand out because they are the most prominent and most recent “leaders” to rail against lies and disinformation in social media while ignoring their own lies and disinformation.

Both lied to get the US and the world into wars that killed a lot of people and destroyed lives. And now they have the gall to pretend to care about disinformation. What they really care about is shutting down the free speech of others who are calling out their BS.

Free Speech Under Threat

Due to their previous efforts, citizens are now incapable of carrying on normal conversations. People have been slowly trained to see their political opponents as enemies who must be destroyed.

It is a dangerous time in the world. Lies are now used as a method of communication.

Some lies may be obvious, such as those used to justify torture, the occupation of Iraq, the Patriot Act, and others. But there are some that are not so obvious – such as those being used to pass laws that limit freedom of speech, limit freedom of the press, and limit the freedom to vote.

There are some who believe that it is OK to lie in order to protect the country from terrorism, but that is simply not true.

Protection From Everything

Many people are convinced that it is the job of the government to protect us from bad people who would do us harm.

Those people are wrong.

The logic may sound good, but there is always an ulterior motive that too many people do not see. That fact makes them tools of the elites who do not have the people’s interests at heart.

We should always hold ourselves to the highest moral standards, regardless of what others do or say. This is the only way we can succeed as a society and nation.

It is time to return to the principles that made our country great, because the current guiding principles are corrupt.

It feels like we are getting very close to the point of no return.