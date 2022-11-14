Lies and Disinformation: Warmakers Versus Free Speech

By
Alan Gray
-

What happened to free speech? Is there something about the way people talk about politics today that’s changed? The answer is no.

Of all the people and organizations around the world who deal in lies and disinformation, former US presidents George W. Bush and Barack H. Obama stand out.

Lies and Disinformation in Social Media

Two men stand out because they are the most prominent and most recent “leaders” to rail against lies and disinformation in social media while ignoring their own lies and disinformation.

Both lied to get the US and the world into wars that killed a lot of people and destroyed lives. And now they have the gall to pretend to care about disinformation. What they really care about is shutting down the free speech of others who are calling out their BS.

lies and disinformation lecturers
Lies and disinformation lecturers wanted? NewsBlaze Cartoon.

Free Speech Under Threat

Due to their previous efforts, citizens are now incapable of carrying on normal conversations. People have been slowly trained to see their political opponents as enemies who must be destroyed.

It is a dangerous time in the world. Lies are now used as a method of communication.

Some lies may be obvious, such as those used to justify torture, the occupation of Iraq, the Patriot Act, and others. But there are some that are not so obvious – such as those being used to pass laws that limit freedom of speech, limit freedom of the press, and limit the freedom to vote.

There are some who believe that it is OK to lie in order to protect the country from terrorism, but that is simply not true.

Protection From Everything

Many people are convinced that it is the job of the government to protect us from bad people who would do us harm.

Those people are wrong.

The logic may sound good, but there is always an ulterior motive that too many people do not see. That fact makes them tools of the elites who do not have the people’s interests at heart.

We should always hold ourselves to the highest moral standards, regardless of what others do or say. This is the only way we can succeed as a society and nation.

It is time to return to the principles that made our country great, because the current guiding principles are corrupt.

It feels like we are getting very close to the point of no return.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

