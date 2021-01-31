FBI and DOJ Further Destroy Their Own Reputation

By
Alan Gray
-

There is a lot of destruction going on in the area of “Rule of Law.” First, there are the FBI and DOJ, the three-letter agencies that appear to house so many politically-motivated agents that they might need to be registered as a PAC.

Next, there are the courts, and specifically the FISA court whose judges seem incapable of asking simple questions such as “Do you affirm that this evidence is true?” or “Do you affirm, under penalty of perjury, that you have presented all available exculpatory evidence?”

The courts, the FBI and the DOJ seem keen to reinforce the idea that there are two sets of laws. One set for the elites, and a much harsher set of laws for the plebs.

FBI Strzok idea #6427 to further destroy the FBI's reputation. NewsBlaze Cartoon.
FBI Strzok idea #6427 to further destroy the FBI’s reputation. NewsBlaze Cartoon.

It is now known that the FISA court ruled that the Obama-led government lied about its legal basis to spy on Carter Page.

So rather than strengthen the rule of law, Judge Boasberg strengthened the FBI’s elite status that gives it carte-blanche to skate on laws that are harshly applied to plebs.

Clinesmith, an officer of the court clearly altered documents to make it easy to get a surveillance warrant against a political opponent. For that crime, which led to a clear political hit-job and the waste of millions of dollars, Clinesmith gets probation.

Officer of the Court used to mean something serious and important.

Now, perhaps, not so much. #RuleOfLaw

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR