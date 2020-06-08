Colin Powell Endorsed Sleepy Creepy Joe Biden Over Trump

By
Alan Gray
-

As Colin Powell endorsed sleepy creepy Joe Biden, over Donald Trump, many people were not surprised.

Like Mitt Romney, Colin Powell, the man who lied to the world about WMDs to get the war against Saddam Hussein started, has been infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Powell said of Trump, “He lies, he lies about things … and he gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable.” Powell apparently forgot that he lied when told the world that Sadam Hussein had WMDs and he intended to use them. That one lie resulted in the destruction of Iraq, the destabilization of the middle east, and the ruin of many lives of people all over the world.

But starting a horrendous war didn’t seem to be of any consequence to Powell. The man who went to the UN to light up a gasoline can with a match has endorsed a man who can’t hold a coherent conversation for more than 30 seconds, or maybe even 10 seconds.

Powell also said that he didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016. No word on whether he voted for Hillary Clinton, though.

It seems the Republican establishment would rather have an ineffective democrat as president than Donald Trump, who has been busily destroying bad actors inside the government, while they’ve been trying, unsuccessfully, to get rid of him.

colin powell endorses biden

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British solder in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR