Biden Dumps 40 Lobbyists Into His Transition Team

By
Alan Gray
-

In his plan to show how gullible Democrat voters are, Joe Biden has added at least 40 lobbyists to his transition team. He won’t actually need them because he won’t win the election, but that’s another story.

Democrat voters, and the weak #NeverTrump republicans fooled by democrats and their lapdog media can now see that Biden puts the interests of the elites ahead of ordinary Americans.

Democrat voters may have passed this off as Joe “Gaffe Machine” Biden making another “slip of the tongue.” But no, it is for real.

Bernie Bros, already upset that Bernie once again turned them over to the Democrat voting machine will not be happy. Ditto progressives.

BLM supporters can now see how much democrats really care about them, now they think they don’t have to pander to them for their vote for another four years.

Biden voters can check the truth of this in a Wall Street Journal story that trawled the congressional lobbying databases to match against the Biden transition team appointees.

joe 40 lobbyists Cartoon by NewsBlaze.
Joe Biden hires 40 lobbyists! Cartoon by NewsBlaze.

Of course, most of the lobbyists have a wealth of knowledge in their areas of expertise, and the reason they are lobbyists is probably because they are good at what they do. The problem, of course is optics. The Democrats and their lapdog media are the ones who complained about Donald Trump using lobbyists in his team and in government positions.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

