Victor Hernandez, Director of Operations at US Upgrades LLC, has emerged as a key figure in Florida’s evolving home renovation sector, where efficient systems and operational clarity have become central to success. As Director of Operations, Hernandez plays a central role in managing the company’s extensive project pipeline, streamlining internal systems, and executing strategic growth plans—all while maintaining high standards across dozens of subcontractors and projects.

Hernandez emphasizes operational structure. “I oversee the full lifecycle of our projects,” he explains, referencing a process that spans appointment setting, permitting, subcontractor coordination, installations, and insurance inspections. With more than 50 active projects running concurrently and 10+ subcontractors in rotation, the challenge is one of both volume and consistency. Hernandez addresses this by designing workflows that emphasize clarity, automation, and oversight. Slack-based communication channels, Zoho project boards, and standardized protocols help the team track every stage, ensuring no project falls through the cracks.

This structure has enabled US Upgrades to deliver high volumes without sacrificing quality. But it’s also part of a broader strategy to scale intelligently—something Hernandez has demonstrated with tangible results. Under his operational guidance, the company reached $5 million in revenue in a single year and even crossed the $1 million mark in one month. According to regional business listings, US Upgrades ranks among the top 5 fastest-growing home service firms in Broward County in 2023.

“Automation was the backbone of our growth,” he says. By linking tools like Salesrabbit, WooSender, and Zoho CRM, Hernandez created an appointment pipeline that works almost entirely without manual input. New leads are routed, calendar invites generated, and reps notified instantly. The system, in effect, removed delays, minimized human error, and made the team more responsive. Custom dashboards built into the CRM also gave leadership real-time insight into lead sources, campaign ROI, and field performance.

In 2023, US Upgrades LLC launched its first organic inbound marketing system under Victor Hernandez’s operational leadership, through the use of search engine optimization (SEO) to attract Florida homeowners. The strategy included publishing localized content addressing topics such as hurricane preparedness and insurance market volatility—issues of high concern in the region. Internal performance data showed a reduction in customer acquisition costs and an increase in pre-qualified inbound leads. Victor’s SEO implementation helped shift the company from outbound-heavy efforts to a sustainable, high-conversion inbound model.

Hernandez has also shown an ability to translate performance data into real-world changes. This data-driven flexibility has distinguished Hernandez from many of his peers in Florida’s competitive home services field, where most companies rely on outdated tracking. When analytics revealed higher conversion rates in certain zip codes when local insurance data was included in canvassing material, he adjusted the outreach strategy accordingly. The improvement—over 30% higher conversions in targeted areas—demonstrates a data-first mindset and a willingness to adapt quickly.

Hernandez’s plans reflect a broader shift in the home improvement industry toward digitization and multilingual customer engagement. Plans include expanding the subcontractor network while maintaining quality controls, growing the inbound pipeline via bilingual and mobile-first campaigns, and launching a digital homeowner portal that streamlines project tracking and communication. These initiatives, he notes, are designed to allow the company to double capacity without significantly expanding headcount.

In a sector where operational delays and fragmented communication often stall progress, Hernandez’s structured yet flexible approach stands out; industry analysts note that his approach reflects a larger trend: the use of automation and data to scale operations while improving customer outcomes. His work reflects a broader trend in the industry—where smart systems, automation, and data-backed decisions are replacing outdated, manual processes. For US Upgrades LLC, it’s not just about managing projects. It’s about building a scalable foundation for long-term growth.