Seeking.com Is Embracing the New Dating Standard: Radical Honesty

Chances are that if you ask anyone who’s tried the majority of dating apps, they’ll tell you that modern “romance” is plagued by situationships and futile connections. Swiping culture has brought modern dating into an era of emotional non-commitment that hinges on ghosting and avoids honest conversations.

As for the latest generation of daters, Gen Z in particular, this frustrating ambiguity is largely making them want to give up altogether. Decoding mixed signals in your bestie group chat and getting gaslit for having standards just isn’t it anymore. Gen Z daters are looking for something bold, vulnerable, and increasingly rare: radical honesty.

Enter Seeking.com. The luxury dating site is tapping into that energy with their new brand campaign, “You Know What You Want. Find it on Seeking™.” The site understands that the cultural shift in dating is already here, and young individuals are looking for clarity, not sketchy buzzwords.

Gen Z Daters Know What They Want, and It Isn’t Ambiguity

Modern daters, particularly women, want desire without sacrificing substance and connection. Whether they’re looking for compatibility with lifestyle aspirations, emotional availability, or consistent and reliable date nights, “U up?” texts aren’t cutting it anymore. People who put in the bare minimum often call those standards “demanding.” In reality? They’re self-aware and intentional.

49% of Gen Z daters prioritize financial compatibility over physical attraction [Harris Poll, 2023]. Meanwhile, almost 70% of Seeking users report feeling more empowered to ask for what they want on the dating site compared to other dating apps. It’s not about surface-level connections. Instead, users are encouraged to prioritize alignment, self-respect, and a shared vision of what love and the future look like.

Dating Should Be Intentional

Seeking noticed one of the less-than-ideal trends in modern dating and provided a solution. The brand saw the lack of intention many online daters display. To combat that dating epidemic, Rodeo Productions’ Maya Fuhr and Camille Boyer worked with the brand to bring the campaign to life, highlighting the impact and intimacy that come from simply asking for what you need from your partner.

Dana Rosewall and Brandon Wade, Co-CEOs of Seeking, shared, “True power doesn’t come from having all the answers, it comes from having the freedom to ask questions that matter. We’re not here to define what people should want, we’re here to create a space where they can find out for themselves.”

With luxury aesthetics and bold narratives, the campaign centers on directness as a gift rather than a demand. Through creating a space where desire and direction are encouraged, Seeking allows users to embrace and present their true selves. Ambition shouldn’t be seen as intimidating. Here, honesty isn’t a risk. Instead, it’s a refreshing expectation.

Honesty in Itself Is a Coveted Luxury

Given how rare, liberating, and intimate honesty can be, it’s almost its own brand of luxury. That’s the focus of the campaign, as well as the site’s “Truth Booth,” where users discover that radical honesty begins with themselves. Naming what you want out loud is the first step toward allowing yourself to receive it.

Finding a partner shouldn’t stop at romantic chemistry. Lifestyle compatibility, shared ambition, and emotional availability are equally important. 25% of Seeking’s Gen Z members are looking for a partner who is successful, ambitious, and aligned with lifestyle aspirations.

Dating in 2025 doesn’t have to be a vague guessing game. With over 56 million users worldwide, Seeking is paving the way forward when it comes to dating with purpose. Many online daters are tired of shallow conversations that go nowhere and robotic swipes based on bare-bones profiles. People shouldn’t be afraid to ask for more. Honesty should be the standard, not a red flag.