What to Check Before Ordering Kids’ Toys Online

Online toy shopping has revolutionized how parents find and purchase toys for their children, offering convenience, variety, and often better prices than traditional retail stores. However, the ease of online shopping also comes with unique challenges and risks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 231,000 toy-trelated injuries are reported annually among children aged 14 and younger, making it crucial for parents to be vigilant when shopping online. Here’s your comprehensive guide to ensuring safe, appropriate, and smart online toy purchases.

1. Verify Age Appropriateness and Safety Standards

The first and most critical step in online toy shopping is confirming that the toy matches your child’s age, developmental stage, and abilities. Age recommendations aren’t just suggestions—they’re safety guidelines based on potential hazards and developmental capabilities.

Understanding Safety Labels and Certifications

When browsing online toy listings, look for specific safety certifications and labels:

Essential Safety Markings:

ASTM Certification : Look for “ASTM” which means the product meets national safety standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials

UL Approved : Essential for electric toys, indicating they meet Underwriters Laboratories safety standards

CPSC Compliance : Ensures the toy meets U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission regulations

Chemical Safety Labels : Look for “phthalate-free,” “PVC-free,” “BPA-free,” and “lead-free” designations

Age-Specific Safety Considerations

For children under 3 years:

Toys should be large enough (at least 1¼ inches in diameter and 2¼ inches in length) to prevent choking

Avoid toys with small parts that could be swallowed

No strings or cords longer than 7 inches

Soft toys should be washable and made of flame-resistant materials

For children 3-8 years:

Check for sharp edges or points that could cause injury

Ensure riding toys have proper safety features like harnesses

Verify that any electronic components are properly secured

For children 8+ years:

Consider the complexity and whether adult supervision is needed

Check for any potential projectile parts or sharp instruments

The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes that parents should always read labels to make sure a toy is appropriate for a child’s age, and consider the child’s temperament, habits, and behavior when making toy purchases.

Red Flags to Avoid

Be especially cautious of:

Toys with missing or unclear age recommendations

Products that lack safety certifications

Items with vague or poorly translated product descriptions

Toys that seem too advanced or too simple for the stated age range

2. Research the Seller and Check for Recalls

Before clicking “add to cart,” take time to research both the toy and the seller. This step is particularly crucial when shopping from third-party sellers on marketplace platforms.

Verifying Seller Legitimacy

Check Seller Information:

Look for complete contact information including physical address

Verify business registration and customer service availability

Read seller ratings and reviews from multiple sources

Ensure secure payment processing (look for SSL certificates)

Warning Signs of Unreliable Sellers:

No customer service contact information

Prices significantly below market value

Poor grammar or spelling in product descriptions

Limited or fake customer reviews

No return or refund policy

Checking for Product Recalls

Before purchasing any toy online, verify it hasn’t been recalled by checking the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall database. Recent recalls have included toys with dangerous magnets, choking hazards, and toxic chemicals. The CPSC recalls thousands of products annually, including many toys sold through major online retailers.

How to Check for Recalls:

Visit CPSC.gov and search for the toy by name or model number Check the manufacturer’s website for any safety notices Look for recall notices on the retail website where you’re shopping Sign up for email alerts about future recalls

Recent Examples of Dangerous Toys

Recent CPSC recalls have included:

Basketball toys with small balls that violate the small ball ban

Magnetic toys that can cause internal injuries if swallowed

Pet toys with button batteries accessible to children

Play kitchen sets with strangulation hazards

3. Examine Product Details and Quality Indicators

Online shopping requires extra diligence since you can’t physically inspect the toy before purchase. Carefully review all available product information and use quality indicators to make informed decisions.

Essential Product Information to Review

Physical Specifications:

Exact dimensions and weight

Materials used in construction

Power requirements (if electronic)

Assembly requirements and difficulty level

Maintenance needs and cleaning instructions

Safety Features:

Detailed list of safety features

Any necessary safety equipment (helmets, protective gear)

Supervision requirements

Environmental considerations (indoor/outdoor use)

Quality Assessment Strategies

Photo and Video Analysis:

Look for multiple high-quality photos from different angles

Check for demonstration videos or unboxing videos

Examine close-up shots of construction details

Look for images showing the toy in actual use

Customer Reviews and Ratings:

Focus on reviews from verified purchasers

Look for photos and videos in customer reviews

Pay attention to recurring complaints or praise

Check recent reviews for any emerging quality issues

Professional Reviews:

Search for reviews from toy testing organizations

Check educational toy databases for learning value assessments

Look for mentions in toy safety watchdog reports

Materials and Construction Quality

When buying toys online, pay special attention to:

Fabric toys : Should be labeled flame resistant and washable

Painted toys : Must use lead-free, non-toxic paint

Electronic toys : Should have secure battery compartments and UL certification

Art materials : Must be labeled non-toxic with ASTM D-4236 certification

4. Assess Potential Safety Hazards Specific to Online Shopping

Online toy shopping presents unique safety challenges that don’t exist when shopping in physical stores. Being aware of these specific risks can help protect your family from dangerous products.

Common Online Toy Shopping Risks

Counterfeit Products: The Better Business Bureau warns that counterfeit toys are a major problem in online marketplaces. These fake products often lack proper safety testing and may contain dangerous materials like lead paint or toxic plastics.

Inadequate Safety Testing: Some toys sold online, particularly those from overseas sellers, may not meet U.S. safety standards. When buying toys online, be aware that toys produced in other countries often don’t have the same labeling standards as domestic products.

Missing Safety Information: Online listings may not include complete safety information that would be available on physical packaging, such as:

Complete ingredient lists for art materials

Detailed age recommendations and warnings

Assembly safety instructions

Proper disposal information for electronic components

Eye Safety Considerations

According to Prevent Blindness, thousands of children age 14 and younger suffer serious eye injuries from toys each year. When shopping online, be particularly cautious about:

High-Risk Toy Categories:

Projectile toys (dart guns, slingshots, toy bows)

Laser pointers and bright flashlights

Toys with sharp or rigid points

Flying toys and sports equipment

Toy weapons of any kind

Safety Features to Look For:

Impact-resistant materials

Soft-tipped projectiles

Safety glasses included with appropriate toys

Clear warnings about eye protection needs

Chemical and Toxic Hazards

Heavy Metals: Lead, cadmium, and mercury can be found in some imported toys, particularly jewelry and painted items. Look for third-party testing certificates when available.

Phthalates and Other Chemicals: Some plastics contain harmful chemicals. Look for toys labeled as phthalate-free, PVC-free, and BPA-free.

Magnets: High-powered rare earth magnets can cause serious internal injuries if swallowed. Avoid toys with small, powerful magnets for children under 8.

5. Understand Return Policies and Customer Protection

Before finalizing your online toy purchase, thoroughly understand the seller’s return policy and your consumer protection options. This is especially important when buying toys online since you can’t inspect them beforehand.

Key Return Policy Elements

Essential Return Policy Information:

Return window duration (typically 30-90 days)

Condition requirements for returns

Who pays return shipping costs

Refund processing timeframes

Exchange options for defective products

Special Considerations for Toys:

Safety-related return policies (immediate returns for recalled items)

Holiday return extensions

Gift receipt options

Policies for opened vs. unopened toys

Consumer Protection Resources

Credit Card Protection:

Use credit cards rather than debit cards for better fraud protection

Understand chargeback rights for defective or dangerous products

Keep documentation of all transactions

Platform Protections:

Understand marketplace guarantee programs (Amazon A-to-Z, eBay Money Back)

Know how to report counterfeit or dangerous products

Use secure payment methods provided by the platform

Regulatory Protections:

Report dangerous toys to the CPSC

File complaints with state consumer protection agencies

Use BBB dispute resolution services for business conflicts

Documentation Best Practices

Keep Records Of:

Order confirmations and receipts

Product photos and descriptions

Communication with sellers

Packaging and instruction materials

Any safety incidents or concerns

Creating Your Online Toy Shopping Checklist

Before clicking “purchase” on any online toy order, run through this comprehensive checklist:

Pre-Purchase Safety Checklist

Age and Development:

[ ] Toy matches child’s age range

[ ] Appropriate for child’s developmental stage

[ ] Suitable for child’s interests and abilities

[ ] Safe for other children in the household

Safety Certifications:

[ ] ASTM certification present

[ ] UL approval for electronic toys

[ ] Non-toxic materials certified

[ ] No current CPSC recalls

Seller Verification:

[ ] Legitimate seller with good ratings

[ ] Clear return policy

[ ] Secure payment processing

[ ] Responsive customer service

Product Quality:

[ ] Detailed product photos and descriptions

[ ] Positive customer reviews

[ ] Professional toy testing when available

[ ] Clear assembly and safety instructions

Special Hazards:

[ ] No small parts for young children

[ ] No sharp edges or projectiles

[ ] Safe materials and construction

[ ] Appropriate for intended use environment

Final Recommendations for Safe Online Toy Shopping

When shopping for toys online, remember that your child’s safety should always be the top priority. While online shopping offers convenience and variety, it requires extra diligence to ensure you’re purchasing safe, appropriate toys from reliable sources.

Key Takeaways:

Always verify age appropriateness and safety certifications before purchasing Research sellers thoroughly and check for product recalls Examine all available product information and customer feedback carefully Be aware of online-specific risks like counterfeits and inadequate safety testing Understand return policies and keep good records of your purchases

Trust Your Instincts: If something seems too good to be true, or if you have any doubts about a toy’s safety, don’t purchase it. There are plenty of safe, high-quality toys available from reputable sellers.

Stay Informed: Sign up for CPSC recall notifications, follow toy safety organizations, and stay current on emerging safety issues in children’s products.

By following these guidelines and maintaining a safety-first mindset, you can take advantage of the convenience and selection offered by online toy shopping while keeping your children safe and happy. Remember, the best toy is one that’s both fun and safe—and with careful online shopping practices, you can find plenty of both.

For the most current safety information and recall notices, regularly check the CPSC Toy Safety Center and consider bookmarking it for quick reference before making future online toy purchases.