What to Check Before Ordering Kids’ Toys Online

Online toy shopping has revolutionized how parents find and purchase toys for their children, offering convenience, variety, and often better prices than traditional retail stores. However, the ease of online shopping also comes with unique challenges and risks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 231,000 toy-trelated injuries are reported annually among children aged 14 and younger, making it crucial for parents to be vigilant when shopping online. Here’s your comprehensive guide to ensuring safe, appropriate, and smart online toy purchases.
1. Verify Age Appropriateness and Safety Standards
The first and most critical step in online toy shopping is confirming that the toy matches your child’s age, developmental stage, and abilities. Age recommendations aren’t just suggestions—they’re safety guidelines based on potential hazards and developmental capabilities.
Understanding Safety Labels and Certifications
When browsing online toy listings, look for specific safety certifications and labels:
Essential Safety Markings:
- ASTM Certification: Look for “ASTM” which means the product meets national safety standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials
- UL Approved: Essential for electric toys, indicating they meet Underwriters Laboratories safety standards
- CPSC Compliance: Ensures the toy meets U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission regulations
- Chemical Safety Labels: Look for “phthalate-free,” “PVC-free,” “BPA-free,” and “lead-free” designations
Age-Specific Safety Considerations
For children under 3 years:
- Toys should be large enough (at least 1¼ inches in diameter and 2¼ inches in length) to prevent choking
- Avoid toys with small parts that could be swallowed
- No strings or cords longer than 7 inches
- Soft toys should be washable and made of flame-resistant materials
For children 3-8 years:
- Check for sharp edges or points that could cause injury
- Ensure riding toys have proper safety features like harnesses
- Verify that any electronic components are properly secured
For children 8+ years:
- Consider the complexity and whether adult supervision is needed
- Check for any potential projectile parts or sharp instruments
The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes that parents should always read labels to make sure a toy is appropriate for a child’s age, and consider the child’s temperament, habits, and behavior when making toy purchases.
Red Flags to Avoid
Be especially cautious of:
- Toys with missing or unclear age recommendations
- Products that lack safety certifications
- Items with vague or poorly translated product descriptions
- Toys that seem too advanced or too simple for the stated age range
2. Research the Seller and Check for Recalls
Before clicking “add to cart,” take time to research both the toy and the seller. This step is particularly crucial when shopping from third-party sellers on marketplace platforms.
Verifying Seller Legitimacy
Check Seller Information:
- Look for complete contact information including physical address
- Verify business registration and customer service availability
- Read seller ratings and reviews from multiple sources
- Ensure secure payment processing (look for SSL certificates)
Warning Signs of Unreliable Sellers:
- No customer service contact information
- Prices significantly below market value
- Poor grammar or spelling in product descriptions
- Limited or fake customer reviews
- No return or refund policy
Checking for Product Recalls
Before purchasing any toy online, verify it hasn’t been recalled by checking the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall database. Recent recalls have included toys with dangerous magnets, choking hazards, and toxic chemicals. The CPSC recalls thousands of products annually, including many toys sold through major online retailers.
How to Check for Recalls:
- Visit CPSC.gov and search for the toy by name or model number
- Check the manufacturer’s website for any safety notices
- Look for recall notices on the retail website where you’re shopping
- Sign up for email alerts about future recalls
Recent Examples of Dangerous Toys
Recent CPSC recalls have included:
- Basketball toys with small balls that violate the small ball ban
- Magnetic toys that can cause internal injuries if swallowed
- Pet toys with button batteries accessible to children
- Play kitchen sets with strangulation hazards
3. Examine Product Details and Quality Indicators
Online shopping requires extra diligence since you can’t physically inspect the toy before purchase. Carefully review all available product information and use quality indicators to make informed decisions.
Essential Product Information to Review
Physical Specifications:
- Exact dimensions and weight
- Materials used in construction
- Power requirements (if electronic)
- Assembly requirements and difficulty level
- Maintenance needs and cleaning instructions
Safety Features:
- Detailed list of safety features
- Any necessary safety equipment (helmets, protective gear)
- Supervision requirements
- Environmental considerations (indoor/outdoor use)
Quality Assessment Strategies
Photo and Video Analysis:
- Look for multiple high-quality photos from different angles
- Check for demonstration videos or unboxing videos
- Examine close-up shots of construction details
- Look for images showing the toy in actual use
Customer Reviews and Ratings:
- Focus on reviews from verified purchasers
- Look for photos and videos in customer reviews
- Pay attention to recurring complaints or praise
- Check recent reviews for any emerging quality issues
Professional Reviews:
- Search for reviews from toy testing organizations
- Check educational toy databases for learning value assessments
- Look for mentions in toy safety watchdog reports
Materials and Construction Quality
When buying toys online, pay special attention to:
- Fabric toys: Should be labeled flame resistant and washable
- Painted toys: Must use lead-free, non-toxic paint
- Electronic toys: Should have secure battery compartments and UL certification
- Art materials: Must be labeled non-toxic with ASTM D-4236 certification
4. Assess Potential Safety Hazards Specific to Online Shopping
Online toy shopping presents unique safety challenges that don’t exist when shopping in physical stores. Being aware of these specific risks can help protect your family from dangerous products.
Common Online Toy Shopping Risks
Counterfeit Products: The Better Business Bureau warns that counterfeit toys are a major problem in online marketplaces. These fake products often lack proper safety testing and may contain dangerous materials like lead paint or toxic plastics.
Inadequate Safety Testing: Some toys sold online, particularly those from overseas sellers, may not meet U.S. safety standards. When buying toys online, be aware that toys produced in other countries often don’t have the same labeling standards as domestic products.
Missing Safety Information: Online listings may not include complete safety information that would be available on physical packaging, such as:
- Complete ingredient lists for art materials
- Detailed age recommendations and warnings
- Assembly safety instructions
- Proper disposal information for electronic components
Eye Safety Considerations
According to Prevent Blindness, thousands of children age 14 and younger suffer serious eye injuries from toys each year. When shopping online, be particularly cautious about:
High-Risk Toy Categories:
- Projectile toys (dart guns, slingshots, toy bows)
- Laser pointers and bright flashlights
- Toys with sharp or rigid points
- Flying toys and sports equipment
- Toy weapons of any kind
Safety Features to Look For:
- Impact-resistant materials
- Soft-tipped projectiles
- Safety glasses included with appropriate toys
- Clear warnings about eye protection needs
Chemical and Toxic Hazards
Heavy Metals: Lead, cadmium, and mercury can be found in some imported toys, particularly jewelry and painted items. Look for third-party testing certificates when available.
Phthalates and Other Chemicals: Some plastics contain harmful chemicals. Look for toys labeled as phthalate-free, PVC-free, and BPA-free.
Magnets: High-powered rare earth magnets can cause serious internal injuries if swallowed. Avoid toys with small, powerful magnets for children under 8.
5. Understand Return Policies and Customer Protection
Before finalizing your online toy purchase, thoroughly understand the seller’s return policy and your consumer protection options. This is especially important when buying toys online since you can’t inspect them beforehand.
Key Return Policy Elements
Essential Return Policy Information:
- Return window duration (typically 30-90 days)
- Condition requirements for returns
- Who pays return shipping costs
- Refund processing timeframes
- Exchange options for defective products
Special Considerations for Toys:
- Safety-related return policies (immediate returns for recalled items)
- Holiday return extensions
- Gift receipt options
- Policies for opened vs. unopened toys
Consumer Protection Resources
Credit Card Protection:
- Use credit cards rather than debit cards for better fraud protection
- Understand chargeback rights for defective or dangerous products
- Keep documentation of all transactions
Platform Protections:
- Understand marketplace guarantee programs (Amazon A-to-Z, eBay Money Back)
- Know how to report counterfeit or dangerous products
- Use secure payment methods provided by the platform
Regulatory Protections:
- Report dangerous toys to the CPSC
- File complaints with state consumer protection agencies
- Use BBB dispute resolution services for business conflicts
Documentation Best Practices
Keep Records Of:
- Order confirmations and receipts
- Product photos and descriptions
- Communication with sellers
- Packaging and instruction materials
- Any safety incidents or concerns
Creating Your Online Toy Shopping Checklist
Before clicking “purchase” on any online toy order, run through this comprehensive checklist:
Pre-Purchase Safety Checklist
Age and Development:
- [ ] Toy matches child’s age range
- [ ] Appropriate for child’s developmental stage
- [ ] Suitable for child’s interests and abilities
- [ ] Safe for other children in the household
Safety Certifications:
- [ ] ASTM certification present
- [ ] UL approval for electronic toys
- [ ] Non-toxic materials certified
- [ ] No current CPSC recalls
Seller Verification:
- [ ] Legitimate seller with good ratings
- [ ] Clear return policy
- [ ] Secure payment processing
- [ ] Responsive customer service
Product Quality:
- [ ] Detailed product photos and descriptions
- [ ] Positive customer reviews
- [ ] Professional toy testing when available
- [ ] Clear assembly and safety instructions
Special Hazards:
- [ ] No small parts for young children
- [ ] No sharp edges or projectiles
- [ ] Safe materials and construction
- [ ] Appropriate for intended use environment
Final Recommendations for Safe Online Toy Shopping
When shopping for toys online, remember that your child’s safety should always be the top priority. While online shopping offers convenience and variety, it requires extra diligence to ensure you’re purchasing safe, appropriate toys from reliable sources.
Key Takeaways:
- Always verify age appropriateness and safety certifications before purchasing
- Research sellers thoroughly and check for product recalls
- Examine all available product information and customer feedback carefully
- Be aware of online-specific risks like counterfeits and inadequate safety testing
- Understand return policies and keep good records of your purchases
Trust Your Instincts: If something seems too good to be true, or if you have any doubts about a toy’s safety, don’t purchase it. There are plenty of safe, high-quality toys available from reputable sellers.
Stay Informed: Sign up for CPSC recall notifications, follow toy safety organizations, and stay current on emerging safety issues in children’s products.
By following these guidelines and maintaining a safety-first mindset, you can take advantage of the convenience and selection offered by online toy shopping while keeping your children safe and happy. Remember, the best toy is one that’s both fun and safe—and with careful online shopping practices, you can find plenty of both.
For the most current safety information and recall notices, regularly check the CPSC Toy Safety Center and consider bookmarking it for quick reference before making future online toy purchases.