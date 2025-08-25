5 Smart Tips for Buying Children’s Games Online

The digital gaming landscape has transformed dramatically, with more than 90% of children over the age of 2 now playing video games, and three-quarters of American households owning a video game console. For kids ages 8 to 17, that adds up to an average of 1.5 to 2 hours each day spent gaming. While this presents incredible opportunities for learning, creativity, and entertainment, it also creates new challenges for parents navigating the complex world of online game purchases. Here are five essential tips to help you make smart, safe choices when buying children’s games online.

1. Master the Art of Game Rating Research

Understanding game ratings is your first line of defense in choosing appropriate content for your children. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) provides a comprehensive rating system that goes far beyond simple age recommendations. ESRB ratings provide information about what’s in a video game or app so parents can make informed choices about which are right for their family.

Understanding ESRB Categories

The rating system includes six main categories:

E (Everyone) : Content suitable for all ages, containing minimal cartoon violence and mild language

E10+ (Everyone 10+) : Content suitable for ages 10 and older, may include more cartoon violence and mild language

T (Teen) : Content suitable for ages 13 and older, may include violence, suggestive themes, and mild profanity

M (Mature 17+) : Content suitable for ages 17 and older, may include intense violence, blood and gore, sexual themes, and strong language

AO (Adults Only 18+) : Content suitable only for adults, may include graphic and prolonged scenes of violence and nudity

RP (Rating Pending) : Product has been submitted but not yet assigned a final rating

Beyond the Basic Rating

Don’t stop at the age recommendation. Pay close attention to content descriptors, which provide specific information about potentially concerning content such as “Blood and Gore,” “Strong Language,” “Sexual Themes,” or “Simulated Gambling.” These descriptors help you make informed decisions based on your family’s values and your child’s maturity level.

When shopping online, always look for games that display clear ESRB ratings and read the full content descriptions. Be particularly wary of games without proper ratings, as this could indicate the product hasn’t been properly vetted for safety and appropriateness.

2. Leverage Independent Review Resources

While official ratings provide important baseline information, independent reviews offer deeper insights into gameplay, educational value, and real-world appropriateness. Common Sense Media stands out as an invaluable resource for parents, providing detailed reviews that examine both content and quality from a family perspective.

What Makes Common Sense Media Reviews Special

Common Sense Media reviews games using developmental guidelines, providing specific information about:

Educational Value : Whether the game teaches skills, encourages learning, or promotes positive development

Positive Messages and Role Models : How the game portrays character development and moral choices

Violence and Scariness : Detailed descriptions of violent content and potentially frightening elements

Consumerism : Information about advertising, product placement, and in-game purchases

User Reviews : Real feedback from both parents and children who have played the games

When browsing online game stores, take a few minutes to cross-reference games with Common Sense Media reviews. This additional research can help you avoid games that might be technically age-appropriate but don’t align with your family’s values or educational goals.

Reading Between the Lines

Look for reviews that mention specific gameplay mechanics, story elements, and social features. Pay attention to user comments about how long the game held their child’s interest and whether it led to positive learning outcomes or behavioral changes.

3. Prioritize Privacy Protection and Understand Federal Regulations

Children’s online privacy is protected by federal law, and understanding these protections is crucial when buying games online. The Federal Trade Commission actively enforces regulations designed to protect children from privacy violations and harmful online practices.

Understanding COPPA Requirements

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) requires websites and online services directed at children under 13 to:

Obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting personal information from children

Provide parents with the ability to review and delete their child’s personal information

Limit the collection of personal information from children to what is necessary for the service

Implement reasonable security measures to protect children’s information

Recent FTC enforcement actions have targeted major gaming companies for COPPA violations. For example, Epic Games paid $275 million for violating COPPA rules in connection with Fortnite, and Microsoft was fined $20 million for collecting personal information from children without parental consent through Xbox.

What This Means for Your Online Game Purchases

When buying games online, look for:

Clear privacy policies that explain what information is collected from children

Robust parental controls that allow you to manage your child’s experience

Options to disable or limit chat features and social interactions

Transparent information about in-game purchases and advertising

Be particularly cautious about games that require extensive personal information during setup or games that heavily emphasize social features without clear privacy protections.

4. Set Up Comprehensive Parental Controls Before You Buy

Modern gaming platforms offer sophisticated parental control systems that can help you manage your child’s gaming experience. Understanding and utilizing these controls is essential for safe online gaming.

Platform-Specific Controls

Each major gaming platform provides different parental control features:

Console Controls: PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo systems all offer comprehensive parental controls that allow you to:

Set time limits for gaming sessions

Restrict games based on ESRB ratings

Control online communication features

Manage and approve friend requests

Set spending limits for digital purchases

Mobile Device Controls: iOS and Android devices provide built-in parental controls that can:

Require approval for app downloads

Restrict in-app purchases

Filter content based on age ratings

Set screen time limits

Block access to certain websites or services

Third-Party Parental Control Solutions

The Internet Matters organization recommends using a combination of device settings and third-party parental control software to provide comprehensive protection. These tools can offer additional features like:

Cross-platform monitoring and control

Detailed activity reports

Advanced content filtering

Location tracking and geofencing

Emergency communication features

Setting Up Controls Proactively

Don’t wait until after you’ve purchased games to set up parental controls. Establish these protections as part of your online shopping process:

Research the parental controls available on your chosen gaming platform Set up age-appropriate restrictions before allowing your child to access new games Regularly review and adjust settings as your child grows and demonstrates increased responsibility Test the controls yourself to ensure they’re working as expected

5. Research the Gaming Community and Social Features

Modern games often include significant social components that can expose children to interactions with strangers. Understanding these features is crucial for making informed purchasing decisions.

Understanding Online Multiplayer Elements

Many games today include features such as:

Voice and Text Chat : Direct communication with other players

User-Generated Content : Player-created levels, characters, or modifications

Social Media Integration : Sharing achievements or gameplay on social platforms

Live Streaming : Broadcasting gameplay or watching others play

Virtual Currency Systems : In-game economies that may involve real money

Potential Risks and How to Mitigate Them

Research from organizations like the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) highlights several key risks:

Cyberbullying and Harassment: Multiplayer games can expose children to bullying, inappropriate language, and harassment from other players.

Contact with Strangers: Gaming platforms can provide opportunities for adults to contact and potentially groom children.

Exposure to Inappropriate Content: User-generated content may not be subject to the same rating standards as the base game.

Addiction and Excessive Gaming: Social features and reward systems can be designed to encourage extended play sessions.

Smart Shopping Strategies for Social Games

When considering games with social features:

Read Community Guidelines : Look for games with clear community standards and active moderation Check Reporting Systems : Ensure the game has easy-to-use tools for reporting inappropriate behavior Review Privacy Settings : Look for games that offer granular privacy controls Start with Limited Social Features : Consider beginning with games that have limited or no social interaction Plan for Supervision : Factor in the need for ongoing monitoring when social features are present

Questions to Ask Before Purchasing

Can you disable social features entirely?

Are there options to limit interactions to known friends only?

Does the game have active community moderation?

Are there clear consequences for players who violate community guidelines?

Can you easily block or report problem users?

Making Your Final Purchase Decision

Before completing any online game purchase, take a moment to run through this comprehensive checklist:

Pre-Purchase Checklist

Age Appropriateness : Does the ESRB rating align with your child’s age and maturity level? Content Review : Have you read detailed reviews from trusted sources like Common Sense Media? Privacy Protection : Does the game comply with COPPA requirements and offer adequate privacy protections? Parental Controls : Are robust parental controls available and easy to implement? Social Features : Do you understand and feel comfortable with any social or multiplayer elements? Educational Value : Does the game offer positive learning opportunities or skill development? Technical Requirements : Is the game compatible with your devices and internet connection? Cost Considerations : Are there hidden costs like in-app purchases or subscription fees?

Red Flags to Avoid

Be cautious of games that:

Lack clear ESRB ratings or content descriptions

Have predominantly negative reviews regarding safety or appropriateness

Require excessive personal information during setup

Heavily emphasize in-game purchases or gambling-like mechanics

Have poor community moderation or reporting systems

Come from unknown developers with limited track records

Conclusion

Buying children’s games online doesn’t have to be overwhelming. By taking the time to understand rating systems, leveraging independent review resources, prioritizing privacy protection, setting up comprehensive parental controls, and researching social features, you can make informed decisions that provide your children with safe, appropriate, and engaging gaming experiences.

Remember that your involvement doesn’t end with the purchase. Ongoing monitoring, regular conversations about online safety, and adjusting controls as your child grows are all essential parts of responsible digital parenting. The gaming world offers incredible opportunities for learning, creativity, and fun—with the right approach, you can help your children enjoy these benefits while staying safe online.

Stay informed about new developments in gaming safety by regularly checking resources from the FTC, ESRB, and organizations like Common Sense Media. The digital landscape continues to evolve, and staying educated about new risks and protective measures is one of the best investments you can make in your child’s digital well-being.