What Americans Google Most After a Car Accident

Americans Are Searching Google for Car Accident Guidance — And the Top Concern Is What to Do Right After Impact

Questions about what to do immediately after a car accident receive over 8,800 monthly searches on Google, ranking as the most common car accident query.

Yearly fatality statistics rank third, with nearly 4,700 monthly searches for “how many people die in a car accident every year.”

Attorney-related questions make up 20% of the top 10 searched queries, indicating significant interest in legal representation after collisions.

If you’ve ever typed into Google, “What do I do after a car accident?” you’re in good company. A new study shows that more than 8,800 Americans ask this exact question every month, making it the most common car accident-related query nationwide.

The research, conducted by Bader Scott, analyzed over 500 car accident-related search terms to better understand what drivers are most concerned about after a crash. The results reveal that millions of Americans turn to Google every year for urgent advice — often in the heat of the moment.

Top Car Accident Questions on Google

The most-searched terms include both immediate, practical concerns and broader questions about statistics, settlements, and legal representation:

1. What to do after a car accident — 8,840 monthly searches

2. Car accident what do I do — 4,999 monthly searches

3. How many people die in a car accident every year — 4,723 monthly searches

4. What to do after a car accident not your fault — 3,745 monthly searches

5. What do when you get in a car accident — 3,416 monthly searches

6. Car accident settlement how long does it take — 2,416 monthly searches

7. Is it worth getting an attorney for a car accident — 2,256 monthly searches

8. When was the first car accident — 2,227 monthly searches

9. How long does a car accident stay on your record — 1,707 monthly searches

10. Chance of getting in a car accident — 1,578 monthly searches

Together, these searches represent more than 30,000 monthly queries, painting a clear picture of what Americans prioritize when it comes to car accidents: safety, accountability, and legal rights.

Safety First, But Legal Concerns Loom Large

According to the study, nearly 20% of the top 10 questions relate directly to attorneys or settlements, reflecting the uncertainty many people feel when navigating insurance and liability after a collision.

“Most people underestimate how critical those first few minutes are after a crash,” said Seth Bader, spokesperson for Bader Scott. “Your first priority should always be safety — move to a secure location and check on everyone involved. But the next steps, like documenting the scene and exchanging information, are just as important, and they’re often overlooked.”

Bader also noted that insurance companies may not always prioritize fairness. “That’s why so many people are Googling whether it’s worth hiring a lawyer. When injuries or significant financial losses are at stake, having legal representation can make all the difference.”

Beyond the Basics: Lesser-Known Concerns

The analysis also uncovered more niche queries, such as:

“How to drive again after a car accident” (23 monthly searches)

“Can I claim whiplash?” (17.5)

“Who pays for the rental car after an accident?” (9.17)

“Car accident checklist” (8.33)

These lower-frequency searches may be small in volume but highlight important gaps in public knowledge. For instance, the relatively few searches about trauma recovery may suggest a lack of awareness around the emotional aftermath of accidents.

Key Takeaway

The study makes one thing clear: Americans are actively seeking answers about car accidents online, particularly about what to do in the first minutes after impact. From safety to settlements, the digital trail shows drivers want practical steps and reliable information — but also reassurance when navigating a confusing, stressful event.

Methodology: Data was sourced from Google Keyword Planner, using U.S. query averages from the past 12 months for more than 500 car accident-related terms.