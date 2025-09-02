South Carolina and Montana Face Dual Road Safety Crisis, Study Finds

South Carolina ranks first for speeding-related crashes with 7.74 speeding vehicles involved per 100,000 residents

Montana tops the nation in drunk driving incidents with 7.60 drunk drivers involved in crashes per 100,000 residents

New York has the lowest drunk driving rate with only 1.33 drivers involved in crashes per 100,000 residents

A new analysis from Whitley Law Firm has revealed alarming patterns in America’s most dangerous driving states, showing that South Carolina and Montana consistently rank among the worst for both speeding-related and drunk driving crashes.

Drawing on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) covering 2018 through 2022, the study compared rates of speeding and drunk driving incidents per 100,000 residents across all 50 states.

The results highlight a troubling dual threat: states with high rankings in both categories place all road users at increased risk.

South Carolina Tops Speeding-Related Crashes

South Carolina leads the nation in speeding-related crashes, with 7.74 speeding vehicles per 100,000 residents. This figure is well above the national average and nearly six times higher than the safest state, Florida, where only 1.29 vehicles per 100,000 residents were involved in speeding-related crashes.

Wyoming ranked second for speeding with 7.25, followed by New Mexico (6.75), Montana (5.82), and Missouri (5.53). Alabama, Arkansas, & Arizona all average 4.4 with Texas (3.87) and North Carolina (3.81) following close behind.

Montana Dominates Drunk Driving Rates

Montana posted the highest rate of drunk drivers involved in crashes, with 7.60 per 100,000 residents. South Carolina again appeared near the top with 6.61, alongside Louisiana (6.44), Wyoming (5.79), and New Mexico (6.27).

Montana also stood out for the percentage of drunk drivers in its crashes. More than 35% of drivers in Montana crashes were impaired, meaning over one-third of collisions in the state involved alcohol.

The Dual-Threat States

Four states appear in the top five for both speeding and drunk driving:

South Carolina

Montana

Wyoming

New Mexico

These findings suggest systemic road safety issues tied to culture, enforcement, and driver behavior.

“States ranking high in both categories face a compounded safety crisis,” said a Whitley Law Firm spokesperson. “Every crash caused by speed or alcohol is preventable, yet these behaviors continue to take lives at alarming rates.”

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Florida recorded the lowest rate of speeding vehicles involved in crashes at just 1.29 per 100,000 residents. This is notably lower than the national average.

Safer States Offer Contrast

At the opposite end, northeastern states like New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey consistently report lower crash rates. New York had the lowest rate of drunk drivers in crashes at 1.33 per 100,000 residents, while also ranking among the lowest for speeding.

These states may offer insights into successful prevention strategies, from stronger DUI enforcement to more effective public education campaigns.

Broader Implications

The dual-threat dynamic in South Carolina, Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico points to the need for targeted interventions. Infrastructure improvements, stricter penalties, and cultural shifts around drinking and driving could all play a role in reducing risks.

“Speeding and drunk driving aren’t just statistics — they’re choices,” the spokesperson added. “Simple actions like slowing down and arranging safe rides can save lives.”

Methodology

Methodology: FARS data detailing traffic crashes for the years of 2018-2022 was sourced from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The details of all vehicles involved in crashes was used to determine the number of speeding vehicles that were recorded to have been involved. The details of all people involved in crashes was used to determine the number of drunk drivers that were recorded to have been involved. The States were then analyzed by calculating the average yearly number of speeding vehicles and drunk drivers involved in the 5-year period per 100k population. The states are then ranked from highest number of vehicles/drivers to lowest.