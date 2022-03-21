Real Diversity Not Based on Race, Says Canadian Author

Grant Edward Moore was born and raised in southwestern Ontario, Canada, and considers London, Ontario, to be his hometown. Mr. Moore’s interest in writing about political and social issues developed primarily from his years in Toronto and his exposure to the rich diversity there. In his recently published book And They Never Had No Diversity, Moore questions the popular narrative that ethnic diversity is central to development of a nation. He tells NewsBlaze more about his views relating this topic.

Please explain your concept of real diversity in a society, one that the mainstream doesn’t promote.

Real diversity occurs when the opinions and contributions of all persons are listened to, valued, and respected. Good ideas and good people are embraced on their merits and only on their merits. And this occurs as a matter of course and does not reflect a hidden agenda or a narrative bordering on propaganda. It does not involve targets, quotas, virtue signaling, victimization, or identity politics.

What political agenda do you see at play behind the global promotion of racial diversity, particularly in the west?

That the promotion of diversity is necessary because Western nations have become more multicultural in recent decades so these immigration policies must be validated. People must be taught that diversity is inherently good.

You list many important innovations and discoveries in human history that are all credited to Caucasian men as evidence against the liberal worldview that claims racial diversity is essential for progress. Why do you think the average liberal in the west fails to see this very obvious evidence?

The preponderance of white men in science is an uncomfortable, inconvenient fact that the liberal media wishes to ignore because reflecting on it can so easily give rise to assertions of male superiority in general and white superiority in particular. But when I was growing up, people didn’t think this way. Not one time, ever, did my parents, my teachers, or my friends suggest, either express or implied, that “we white people” were better than other racial or ethnic groups. Virtually everyone I grew up with was a cultural or a practicing Christian. We knew that all mankind were sinners and fell short of the Glory of God. No group was better than another. Dead white men were good at scientific advancement? So what?

In the fifth chapter of your book, you mention briefly that ethnic diversity has brought misery, crime, and slavery to societies. Do you feel the need for academic studies on this topic?

Yes, the academic community should be more forthcoming on this issue and provide a realistic appraisal of diverse societies. Citizens of the former Yugoslavia roll their eyes at the notion that “Diversity is our Strength.” The economist Thomas Sowell has stated that the United States progressed by overcoming differences not by embracing them.

You write in your book that race consciousness is arguably worse than racism. Can you elaborate on it?

If a person embraces “race consciousness” the danger is that this can become all-encompassing and permeate all their thoughts and their worldview. Anger and bitterness then ensue. They begin to see everything through the lens of victimhood and oppressed/oppressor. Racism, on the other hand, is often just a sign of immaturity, e.g., believing that all Asian females are bad drivers. This is not deeply-rooted and can often be overcome by maturity.

Can you briefly comment on how Canada – the country and its society – has been damaged by racial diversity brought about by mass immigration over the past two decades or so?

I don’t think Canada has been damaged by racial diversity but it has had to deal with issues like anti-Black racism and Islamophobia. Multiculturalism has certainly made Canada more interesting. My problem with Canada’s immigration program is the appalling lack of effort by the federal government to articulate a vision for the country and build any kind of public support related thereto. So, what we’ve ended up with is endless, aimless population growth in our largest cities. Also appalling is an almost complete lack of coordination between the federal, provincial, and local (city) governments and the school boards on growth and settlement issues.

How do you see the role of mainstream media when it comes to issues relating race and diversity?

I don’t have a lot of confidence in the mainstream media. The stories they choose to report (or ignore) reflect a narrative that they push about white privilege, systemic discrimination, racist police etc. They are no longer honest witnesses reporting the facts.

Your book is interesting and important; it is educational; but it’s very short. Any plans for offering more insight into the topic in any future publication?

I don’t have any specific plans for a future book dealing with the diversity issue but I certainly would like to write one. It just depends on whether the current book sells and receives favourable reviews. Otherwise, it’s not very motivating.

Thank you Grant for taking the time for this correspondence.